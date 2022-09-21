Read full article on original website
cbs17
Fayetteville store clerk dragged by car while attempting to stop thief
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Cumberland County detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect. The sheriff’s office says the suspect in the photographs that took multiple items from the Blue Sky Discount Tobacco and Vape Store at 2376 Cedar Creek Road in Fayetteville on Aug. 27 at 9:32 a.m.
cbs17
Woman, man injured after restaurant crash by DWI suspect, Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman and man in front of a Raleigh restaurant were injured when the driver of a pickup truck veered off the street and hit a parked car Sunday evening, police said. The incident was reported at 8:20 p.m. at 105 Oberlin Road, which is...
Driver arrested after Raleigh diners injured in crash at Players Retreat
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh police have arrested a driver after a crash injured two people who were dining Sunday at the Players Retreat restaurant. Police said the two people received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries in the hospital after the crash. It happened in front of the restaurant at 105 Oberlin Road in Raleigh, but no one was seriously hurt.
sandhillssentinel.com
Traffic checkpoint in Aberdeen nets arrests
Aberdeen Police Department hosted a traffic checkpoint on Friday that resulted in 35 charges. Aberdeen Police Department announced on its social media page Moore County Sheriff’s Office, Robbins Police Department, and Lee County Sheriff’s Office participated in the checkpoint that was on Highway 5 and Southmoore Ave. Charges...
Highway Patrol: Missing Va. woman was not in truck that crashed, burned on I-85
BUTNER, N.C. — Although the family of a missing woman has said they believe she was killed in a tractor-trailer fire on Interstate 85, a spokesman for the North Carolina State Highway Patrol told WRAL News that after "exhaustive efforts" to look over the crash scene and truck, no evidence has been found to support that claim.
Police: 20-year-old man charged with shooting teen boy in Goldsboro
GOLDSBORO, N.C. — A 20-year-old man was charged with attempted first-degree murder after authorities said he shot a 15-year-old boy in Goldsboro early Sunday morning. Authorities accused Roel Merino, from La Grange, of firing shots from a vehicle at the teenager in downtown Goldsboro. The teen boy was transported...
DWI suspect hits NC trooper with car, knocks him onto highway in Durham, officials say
The trooper was taken to a nearby hospital and Patricia Canseco Cortes, 26, of Hillsborough is facing several charges including DWI and driving without a license, officials said.
cbs17
1 arrested for murder in Selma, police say
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested for murder Friday night after one person was shot and killed, according to the Selma Police Department. Selma police officers responded to a shooting Friday night shortly after 8:30 p.m. The shooting took place at South Raiford Street and Jones Avenue, just south of the downtown area.
jocoreport.com
Man Gunned Down In Selma
SELMA – Selma Police are investigating a homicide. Police were dispatched to the area of S. Raiford Street at Jones Avenue at 6:18pm Friday. Police arrived and found one person dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Hours later, an active crime scene remained at the intersection. A handgun was visible on the pavement.
WRAL News
Players Retreat manager, costumer describe 'Dukes of Hazzard' feeling to crash that hospitalized two people
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Players Retreat near the campus of North Carolina State University reopened Monday, less than 24 hours after a suspected drunk driver injured two people and a dog while they were dining on the restaurant’s Oberlin Road patio. Jonathan Ryals, 28, of Raleigh is charged...
Man charged with shooting, killing sister in North Carolina, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with shooting and killing his sister. Officers responded at about 3:35 p.m. to the 2700 block of Patio Place when they were told about an aggravated assault. Officers found one victim, later identified as Latosha Nichole Murray, 43. She died after being taken to the hospital. Her […]
Raleigh police spent 2 hours in one spot on I-440. Here’s how many speeders they caught
The Raleigh Police Department said on social media that they partnered with the North Carolina Highway Patrol on the project Friday morning on Interstate 440 at the Lake Wheeler Road exit.
Raleigh police investigate after woman found shot
Raleigh police officers responded about 2:50 p.m. to the 3900 block of Griffis Glen Drive and found the woman with a gunshot wound.
cbs17
2 suspects rob 12 Durham businesses, people in September, police need public’s help finding criminals
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police need your help in finding two suspects in a string of a dozen robberies this month in Durham. The Durham Police Department on Thursday released several surveillance images of the two people they want to find. Eleven businesses were robbed, as was one person...
sandhillssentinel.com
Robbins woman facing several drug charges
Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced the arrest of one individual following a search in Robbins. On Sept. 22, deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 3200 block of Cedar Hill Road in Robbins. During the investigation, deputies located psilocybin (mushrooms), methamphetamine, marijuana,...
cbs17
Moore County man arrested for stealing vehicle parts: sheriff
ROBBINS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested in Moore County Wednesday for stealing motor vehicle parts, Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced. The Sheriff’s Office received a report of larceny of motor vehicle parts from a residence in Robbins Aug. 29. After the investigation concluded, deputies arrested 26-year-old Cotey...
cbs17
Man arrested after found with Fentanyl, gun in Sanford, deputies say
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Lee County deputies said they have arrested a man after finding him with drugs, a gun and drug paraphernalia in Sanford. Colby Grant Morris, 20, of Sanford, was arrested following a traffic stop Wednesday night on Cedar Lane Road, according to a release. The release...
cbs17
Pedestrian killed in Raleigh crash identified
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A pedestrian was killed in a crash on Capital Boulevard, according to police. This happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday on Capital Blvd. near Yonkers Road. The preliminary investigation by police revealed Ricky Mckie Maybry, 37, was walking near the fog-line in the northbound lanes of Capital Boulevard. Police said Maybry was not in the crosswalk when he was struck by the 2011 Range Rover SUV.
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina man facing minimum of 20 years in prison following conviction on kidnapping, drug and firearm charges
United States Attorney Michael Easley announced that late Friday, September 2, 2022, Yomere Juan Busbee, 38, of Fayetteville, was convicted in federal court following a three-day trial before Chief United States District Judge Richard E. Myers II. According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District...
Son charged with murdering his own mother in Raleigh
A 25-year-old is in custody accused of shooting and killing his mother.
