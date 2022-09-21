EAGLE RIVER, WI (WSAU-WXPR) – Daniel Overbey was sworn in as a Vilas County Circuit Court judge Friday after winning a six-year term in April’s election. Overbey’s investiture marks the first time Vilas County has ever had two circuit court judges – although the county has been seeking a second judge since 2017. Overbey says one of his first priorities as a new judge is catching up on the county’s backlog of cases. “There’s tons of cases we’ll be able to get to faster, and the faster we do it the better it is for everybody.”

VILAS COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO