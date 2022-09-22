Calling all grown-up campers! Ready for thrills, treats and wilder things? Tickets are on sale now for Oklahoma City’s largest Halloween party for adults 21+. Discover what goes bump in the night at the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden’s Haunt the Zoo: All Grown Up! Presented by COOP Ale Works, Haunt the Zoo: All Grown Up descends upon the Zoo on Friday, October 28, from 7 to 11 p.m. offering thrill seekers, 21 and older, this exclusive opportunity to celebrate Halloween, if they DARE!

