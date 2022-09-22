ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canadian County, OK

KOCO

Residents at Enid retirement community celebrate 100th birthdays

ENID, Okla. — It's not every day you turn 100. But four women from Enid had their centennial celebration on Thursday. A couple of the partiers didn't get to celebrate their 100th birthday because of the COVID-19 pandemic. "When two of our residents turned 100, we were in the...
ENID, OK
KOCO

Jessica Schambach celebrates 20 years at KOCO 5

OKLAHOMA CITY — It's a big day for us as Jessica Schambach marks 20 years here at KOCO 5. During her two decades here, Jessica has covered life-changing events in our community – the good and the bad. We went into the KOCO Archives to say think you...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Community gathers for prayer vigil outside at Edmond Police Department

EDMOND, Okla. — The community gathered for a prayer vigil outside of the Edmond Police Department. After two Edmond motorcycle officer accidents, the police department said it’s been a difficult few months. Now, they and some in the community are turning to prayer during these times. The vigil...
EDMOND, OK
#Dinner Theater#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Dessert#Mystery Dinner#Auction#Manna Pantry#Coach
visitokc.com

OKC ZOO’S ADULT HALLOWEEN EVENT, HAUNT THE ZOO: ALL GROWN UP, IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER

Calling all grown-up campers! Ready for thrills, treats and wilder things? Tickets are on sale now for Oklahoma City’s largest Halloween party for adults 21+. Discover what goes bump in the night at the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden’s Haunt the Zoo: All Grown Up! Presented by COOP Ale Works, Haunt the Zoo: All Grown Up descends upon the Zoo on Friday, October 28, from 7 to 11 p.m. offering thrill seekers, 21 and older, this exclusive opportunity to celebrate Halloween, if they DARE!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Crane Collapse Draws Crowd In Downtown Oklahoma City

A crane accident at Main and Robinson in downtown Oklahoma City has roads shut down for a second day. The 60-ton crane was removing a billboard on the building that's the future home of News 9. The fire department says two people in a smaller crane escaped injury by taking...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Z94

One Of America’s Top-50 Restaurants Is In OKC

When it comes to good eats, Oklahoma is full of them. They mainly cater to home-cooking country dishes, usually deep-fried with a side of gravy, but other tastes stand out in a crowd. One Oklahoma City restaurant was named in the Top-50 Restaurants in America. Off in the wilds of...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Homeowners in OKC neighborhood shocked as wildfire spreads nearby

OKLAHOMA CITY — A field in flames got dangerously close to a local neighborhood in Oklahoma City. This was Friday morning near Northwest 122nd Street and Rockwell Avenue. Firefighters say protecting the homes in Canyon Creek was their priority and biggest concern. One neighbor told KOCO she went outside...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Multiple agencies respond to large fire in Choctaw

CHOCTAW, Okla. — Multiple agencies are responding to a large fire in Choctaw. On Sunday afternoon, several agencies responded to a fire in the 1100 block of Hillpoint Lane, including Nicoma Park, Midwest City, Harrah and Newalla fire. KOCO 5 will provide updates as they become available.
CHOCTAW, OK
KOCO

Person dead after crashing motorcycle in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — One person is dead after crashing their motorcycle in Oklahoma City. Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded near Southeast 44thStreet and Shields Boulevard. Police said there was a group of three motorcyclists speeding sound on Shields, according to witnesses. At the same time, a car attempted...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

