Read full article on original website
Related
Oklahoma Daily
OKC Pagan Pride Day hopes to educate Oklahomans, bring community together with festivities, rituals
On September 24th, OKC Pagan Pride Day, a celebration of paganism and non-Christian religions, will be held at Wiley Post Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. "Coven," "labyrinth" and "ritual" seem like unlikely terms to be used in Oklahoma. It appears there...
KOCO
Residents at Enid retirement community celebrate 100th birthdays
ENID, Okla. — It's not every day you turn 100. But four women from Enid had their centennial celebration on Thursday. A couple of the partiers didn't get to celebrate their 100th birthday because of the COVID-19 pandemic. "When two of our residents turned 100, we were in the...
Group: World’s tallest fresh-cut Christmas tree coming to OK
Organizers say the world's tallest fresh-cut Christmas tree is returning to Oklahoma.
KOCO
Jessica Schambach celebrates 20 years at KOCO 5
OKLAHOMA CITY — It's a big day for us as Jessica Schambach marks 20 years here at KOCO 5. During her two decades here, Jessica has covered life-changing events in our community – the good and the bad. We went into the KOCO Archives to say think you...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hundreds of residents currently without shelter at apartment in downtown OKC
A chaotic afternoon for hundreds of residents at The Regency apartment complex in downtown Oklahoma City. Many may be homeless tonight after they were kicked out this morning due to a power outage. KFOR spoke with several residents who have nowhere to go.
city-sentinel.com
Oklahomans In Need Can Receive Complimentary Vision Exams on Giving Sight Day -- Saturday, October 1
Oklahoma City – Participating optometric physicians across the state of Oklahoma will be giving complimentary eye exams to those in need as part of the Oklahoma Association of Optometric Physician’s (OAOP) third annual Giving Sight Day. Most participating locations will hold complimentary vision clinics on Saturday, October 1,...
KOCO
Community gathers for prayer vigil outside at Edmond Police Department
EDMOND, Okla. — The community gathered for a prayer vigil outside of the Edmond Police Department. After two Edmond motorcycle officer accidents, the police department said it’s been a difficult few months. Now, they and some in the community are turning to prayer during these times. The vigil...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma County deputy Mark Johns honored at concert featuring Beach Boys and John Stamos
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Injured Oklahoma County deputy Mark Johns was honored Saturday during a concert at the Civic Center Music Hall featuring the Beach Boys, actor John Stamos, and Dean Torrence of Jan and Dean. Johns was injured last month when he used his body to shield Sgt....
IN THIS ARTICLE
visitokc.com
OKC ZOO’S ADULT HALLOWEEN EVENT, HAUNT THE ZOO: ALL GROWN UP, IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER
Calling all grown-up campers! Ready for thrills, treats and wilder things? Tickets are on sale now for Oklahoma City’s largest Halloween party for adults 21+. Discover what goes bump in the night at the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden’s Haunt the Zoo: All Grown Up! Presented by COOP Ale Works, Haunt the Zoo: All Grown Up descends upon the Zoo on Friday, October 28, from 7 to 11 p.m. offering thrill seekers, 21 and older, this exclusive opportunity to celebrate Halloween, if they DARE!
News On 6
Crane Collapse Draws Crowd In Downtown Oklahoma City
A crane accident at Main and Robinson in downtown Oklahoma City has roads shut down for a second day. The 60-ton crane was removing a billboard on the building that's the future home of News 9. The fire department says two people in a smaller crane escaped injury by taking...
KOCO
Oklahoma businesses unhappy about newest expansion of Scissortail Park
OKLAHOMA CITY — Some Oklahoma businesses are unhappy about the newest expansion of Scissortail Park. One nearby business said they are being forced out because their business has slowed, forcing them to sell out. A&A Auto Parts and Salvage is across the street from Scissortail’s newest park. The salvage...
Downtown OKC building evacuated while OKC Fire crews investigate
Fire crews are currently investigating a downtown OKC building after evacuating it due to electrical smoke in the lobby, said Oklahoma City Fire.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
75 animals to be moved from OK shelters to Oregon
Dozens of abandoned dogs will find new homes with families over a thousand miles away.
One Of America’s Top-50 Restaurants Is In OKC
When it comes to good eats, Oklahoma is full of them. They mainly cater to home-cooking country dishes, usually deep-fried with a side of gravy, but other tastes stand out in a crowd. One Oklahoma City restaurant was named in the Top-50 Restaurants in America. Off in the wilds of...
KOCO
Signs of change in Oklahoma town after family nearly died in awful crash
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — There are signs of change in a rural Oklahoma town after a family nearly lost their lives in an awful crash. A guardrail now makes the rural highway near Chickasha safer. KOCO 5 met with some of those family members and talked to the man who made the changes happen.
KOCO
Homeowners in OKC neighborhood shocked as wildfire spreads nearby
OKLAHOMA CITY — A field in flames got dangerously close to a local neighborhood in Oklahoma City. This was Friday morning near Northwest 122nd Street and Rockwell Avenue. Firefighters say protecting the homes in Canyon Creek was their priority and biggest concern. One neighbor told KOCO she went outside...
Crews battle grass fire in northwest Oklahoma City
Heavy smoke from a grass fire could be seen in northwest Oklahoma City on Friday afternoon.
KOCO
Multiple agencies respond to large fire in Choctaw
CHOCTAW, Okla. — Multiple agencies are responding to a large fire in Choctaw. On Sunday afternoon, several agencies responded to a fire in the 1100 block of Hillpoint Lane, including Nicoma Park, Midwest City, Harrah and Newalla fire. KOCO 5 will provide updates as they become available.
KOCO
Person dead after crashing motorcycle in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — One person is dead after crashing their motorcycle in Oklahoma City. Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded near Southeast 44thStreet and Shields Boulevard. Police said there was a group of three motorcyclists speeding sound on Shields, according to witnesses. At the same time, a car attempted...
OU now offering financial incentives to get teaching degree
Teacher shortages continue to plaque classrooms across Oklahoma.
Comments / 0