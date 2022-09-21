Read full article on original website
canbyfirst.com
Two Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide in Southwest Canby
Two people were killed in an apparent murder-suicide in southwest Canby Saturday night, which was not discovered until Sunday. Canby Police and Fire initially responded to the scene in the 300 block of Southwest 6th Avenue on a reported medical call that was phoned in by an Amazon delivery driver at approximately 5:54 p.m. Sunday.
Car crashes into Colton Market
The vehicle went through the door, careened into the ice machine and pushed items to back of buildingBy Cindy Fama A car crashed into the Colton Market, Thursday, Sept. 23, at approximately 1:56 p.m., putting multiple people inside the store in danger. According to witnesses, the car was traveling at a high rate of speed when it entered the parking lot from South Wall Street. It hit a car that was parked right beside the entrance and crashed straight through the door into the building, hitting the ice machine that was right inside. The car pushed...
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into delivery van in Salem
A motorcyclist is dead after crashing into a delivery van in Salem.
clayconews.com
FATAL TWO-VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 219 IN YAMHILL COUNTY, OREGON
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday September 21, 2022 at approximately 5:55 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 219 near milepost 16. The preliminary investigation revealed that a black Buell motorcycle, operated by...
School bus driver in Salem arrested for DUI
SALEM, Ore. — A school bus driver for Salem-Keizer Public Schools was arrested Thursday on charges relating to driving under the influence while operating a school bus, according to a news release from the Salem Police Department. Katy Anne Fowler, 42, is charged with 15 counts of reckless endangering...
kezi.com
Junction City convenience store robbed by man with chair leg
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- Police are searching for a suspect who stole money from a convenience store armed with a chair leg. According to Junction City Police, a man came into Everyone’s Market armed with a chair leg in the morning of September 23. Police say he stole money from the register, dropped the chair leg and ran from the scene. Police say he was wearing a black hat, a blue mask, a dark jacket and had bare feet.
Speeding driver slams PPB patrol car in SE Portland
A speeding driver slammed into a PPB patrol car in Southeast Portland, sending two officers to the hospital, authorities tweeted.
clayconews.com
DEPUTIES SEIZE 92,000 FENTANYL PILLS, THIRTEEN (13) POUNDS OF OTHER DRUGS IN CLACKMAS COUNTY, OREGON DURING INVESTIGATION
CLACKMAS COUNTY, OR - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that during a recent investigation, deputies learned that on Sunday, September 18, 2022, a person was driving to the Portland-area with a substantial amount of illegal drugs. Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Special Investigations Unit (SIU) deputies, with...
2 young women killed in fiery Hillsboro car crash
Two young women were killed Thursday night in a fiery car crash near the Sunset Square shopping center in Hillsboro, according to local police. Cousins Adriana Shelton, 19, of Sheridan, and Aaliyah Shelton, 20, of Beaverton died at the scene after a car heading south at high speed on Northwest 185th Avenue hit their vehicle as it was turning into the shopping complex, police said.
WWEEK
Three Multnomah County Corrections Deputies Are on Leave Pending a Criminal Investigation
Three Multnomah County sheriff’s corrections deputies, Mirzet Sacirovic, Jorge Troudt and Gustavo Valdovinos, were placed on paid administrative leave Sept. 21, WW has learned. Corrections deputies typically supervise inmates in the county’s jails. The suspensions are “related” to a joint investigation by the sheriff’s office and Oregon State...
Deputies recover 92K fentanyl pills during bust: Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office
Multnomah County Sheriff's Office reportedly seized 92,000 fentanyl pills, three pounds of cocaine and 10 pounds of meth during a recent investigation.
Lebanon-Express
Eastern Linn County plane crash kills one
One person is dead after a single-engine plane crashed Sept. 22 in the mountainous eastern reaches of Linn County. Hikers on the Pacific Crest Trail said they heard the drone of an airplane and a loud crash, then smelled fuel but could not see an airplane, according to a Linn County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Chronicle
Lax Supervision That Led to Oregon Prisoner Escape, Brutal Attack ‘Appalling,’ Judge Says
A distracted Oregon Department of Forestry worker was the lone supervisor at a work site last year when a prisoner with a violent history walked away and bludgeoned two women with a large tree branch in an isolated Washington County campground, according to state officials and investigative reports released Friday.
kezi.com
GAPS bus driver placed on leave after incident on ride home
ALBANY, Ore. - A bus driver for the Greater Albany Public School District is now on leave after two children on the bus claim he allegedly said he would 'put them under the bus and run them over.'. This happened on Thursday afternoon when Krystina Mendez's fourth grade daughter was...
mojotraveler.com
Spending the Night Vintage Camping Trailer in Rural Oregon
Our fascination with vintage camping trailers took us about an hour south of Portland Oregon to the lovely little community of Dayton. That’s where we we found the Vintages Trailer Resort. Dayton is home to about 2,500 people in the middle of wine country and an area where they...
Benton County sawmill out of steam but still going strong
A decade ago, the Hull-Oakes Lumber Co. still literally operated under its own steam. The sawmill, some 10 miles west of Monroe in Benton County, was one of the last to operate under steam power and remain commercially viable. Eventually, though, the 21st century proved inescapable. The company switched completely...
Coast Guard is removing 2 sunken ships from Columbia River
Two ships that have been abandoned in the Columbia River for years are being removed and the U.S. Coast Guard is working with state agencies to clean up the fuel and oil that leaked from the vessels. The ships — a Navy tug called the Sakarissa and a Coast Guard...
hh-today.com
Box on the roof: City sets public hearing
Eventually — maybe one of these years — the oldest former church building in Albany might again get a steeple. But in the meantime it has only the base on which, once upon a time, its steeple sat. The base looks like a box plopped on the roof...
oregontoday.net
Rare Quake, Sept. 26
A rare on-land 2.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded early Saturday morning on the North Oregon Coast. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located south to southwest of Tillamook, Oregon.
Dave's Killer Bread co-founder invests in new Portland makerspace for ex-cons
PORTLAND, Ore. — During his five years behind bars, Brandon Morlock found ways to stay busy and keep hope alive. He worked in factories and woodworking shops, learning skills that would stay with him. And he had a dream: to create a space once he got out of prison, one where he and others could learn and practice their arts and trades.
