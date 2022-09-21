ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

canbyfirst.com

Two Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide in Southwest Canby

Two people were killed in an apparent murder-suicide in southwest Canby Saturday night, which was not discovered until Sunday. Canby Police and Fire initially responded to the scene in the 300 block of Southwest 6th Avenue on a reported medical call that was phoned in by an Amazon delivery driver at approximately 5:54 p.m. Sunday.
CANBY, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Car crashes into Colton Market

The vehicle went through the door, careened into the ice machine and pushed items to back of buildingBy Cindy Fama A car crashed into the Colton Market, Thursday, Sept. 23, at approximately 1:56 p.m., putting multiple people inside the store in danger. According to witnesses, the car was traveling at a high rate of speed when it entered the parking lot from South Wall Street. It hit a car that was parked right beside the entrance and crashed straight through the door into the building, hitting the ice machine that was right inside. The car pushed...
COLTON, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL TWO-VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 219 IN YAMHILL COUNTY, OREGON

YAMHILL COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday September 21, 2022 at approximately 5:55 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 219 near milepost 16. The preliminary investigation revealed that a black Buell motorcycle, operated by...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
Salem, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Salem, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KGW

School bus driver in Salem arrested for DUI

SALEM, Ore. — A school bus driver for Salem-Keizer Public Schools was arrested Thursday on charges relating to driving under the influence while operating a school bus, according to a news release from the Salem Police Department. Katy Anne Fowler, 42, is charged with 15 counts of reckless endangering...
SALEM, OR
kezi.com

Junction City convenience store robbed by man with chair leg

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- Police are searching for a suspect who stole money from a convenience store armed with a chair leg. According to Junction City Police, a man came into Everyone’s Market armed with a chair leg in the morning of September 23. Police say he stole money from the register, dropped the chair leg and ran from the scene. Police say he was wearing a black hat, a blue mask, a dark jacket and had bare feet.
JUNCTION CITY, OR
clayconews.com

DEPUTIES SEIZE 92,000 FENTANYL PILLS, THIRTEEN (13) POUNDS OF OTHER DRUGS IN CLACKMAS COUNTY, OREGON DURING INVESTIGATION

CLACKMAS COUNTY, OR - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that during a recent investigation, deputies learned that on Sunday, September 18, 2022, a person was driving to the Portland-area with a substantial amount of illegal drugs. Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Special Investigations Unit (SIU) deputies, with...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Person
Francis Lee
The Oregonian

2 young women killed in fiery Hillsboro car crash

Two young women were killed Thursday night in a fiery car crash near the Sunset Square shopping center in Hillsboro, according to local police. Cousins Adriana Shelton, 19, of Sheridan, and Aaliyah Shelton, 20, of Beaverton died at the scene after a car heading south at high speed on Northwest 185th Avenue hit their vehicle as it was turning into the shopping complex, police said.
HILLSBORO, OR
Lebanon-Express

Eastern Linn County plane crash kills one

One person is dead after a single-engine plane crashed Sept. 22 in the mountainous eastern reaches of Linn County. Hikers on the Pacific Crest Trail said they heard the drone of an airplane and a loud crash, then smelled fuel but could not see an airplane, according to a Linn County Sheriff’s Office news release.
LINN COUNTY, OR
#Robbery#Tavern#Violent Crime#The Graveyard Bar
kezi.com

GAPS bus driver placed on leave after incident on ride home

ALBANY, Ore. - A bus driver for the Greater Albany Public School District is now on leave after two children on the bus claim he allegedly said he would 'put them under the bus and run them over.'. This happened on Thursday afternoon when Krystina Mendez's fourth grade daughter was...
ALBANY, OR
mojotraveler.com

Spending the Night Vintage Camping Trailer in Rural Oregon

Our fascination with vintage camping trailers took us about an hour south of Portland Oregon to the lovely little community of Dayton. That’s where we we found the Vintages Trailer Resort. Dayton is home to about 2,500 people in the middle of wine country and an area where they...
DAYTON, OR
NewsBreak
Public Safety
hh-today.com

Box on the roof: City sets public hearing

Eventually — maybe one of these years — the oldest former church building in Albany might again get a steeple. But in the meantime it has only the base on which, once upon a time, its steeple sat. The base looks like a box plopped on the roof...
ALBANY, OR
oregontoday.net

Rare Quake, Sept. 26

A rare on-land 2.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded early Saturday morning on the North Oregon Coast. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located south to southwest of Tillamook, Oregon.
TILLAMOOK, OR

