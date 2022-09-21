The vehicle went through the door, careened into the ice machine and pushed items to back of buildingBy Cindy Fama A car crashed into the Colton Market, Thursday, Sept. 23, at approximately 1:56 p.m., putting multiple people inside the store in danger. According to witnesses, the car was traveling at a high rate of speed when it entered the parking lot from South Wall Street. It hit a car that was parked right beside the entrance and crashed straight through the door into the building, hitting the ice machine that was right inside. The car pushed...

