Madison, WI

Madison365

Making DEI real at the Wisconsin Leadership Summit

Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce economic inclusion manager Adey Assefa will lead a discussion among diversity, equity and inclusion professionals titled "Actualizing DEI Change" on Tuesday, October 11, the second day of the 2022 Wisconsin Leadership Summit. Registration is open now at WisconsinLeadershipSummit.com. Adey was named the Greater...
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Madison365 Week in Review for September 24

Here are our most popular stories of the week, brought to you by American Players Theatre. A DCI agent has been. charged with recklessly endangering safety in the shooting of Quadren Wilson. Voces de la Frontera.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Native & Indigenous Communities of Madison Back-to-School BBQ

Native & Indigenous Communities of Madison Back-to-School BBQ will be held Saturday, Sept. 24, 11 a.m. at the Vilas Shelter in Madison. The Madison College Office of Equity, Inclusion, and Community Engagement invite our Native & Indigenous communities of the greater Madison area to a community BBQ to kick off a new school year. This event is being offered as a way to create space for our communities to (re)connect and celebrate all the great things to come.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Building nonprofit capacity at the Wisconsin Leadership Summit

Letesha Nelson will moderate a panel discussion titled "Building Nonprofit Capacity with the Integration of Social Equity" on Monday, October 10, the first day of the Wisconsin Leadership Summit. Registration is open now at WisconsinLeadershipSummit.com. Letesha Nelson joined the Goodman Community Center as its CEO and Executive Director...
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Hidden Voices-African American Writers of Resistance

Hidden Voices-African American Writers of Resistance will take place Thursday, Sept. 22, 6 p.m., at the Middleton Library, 7425 Hubbard Avenue. Join three African American women writers from Madison — Fabu, Sherry Lucille and Catrina Sparkman — as they discuss their poetry, prose, and drama in relation to three African American Writers of Resistance. Featured authors will include Phyllis Wheatly, Richard Wright, and Alice Childress.
MIDDLETON, WI
Madison365

Creating wealth through equity at the Wisconsin Leadership Summit

UW Credit Union Branch Manager Renae Sigall will moderate a panel discussion titled "Bridging The Gap: Creating Wealth through Equitable Opportunity" on Tuesday, October 11, the second day of the Wisconsin Leadership Summit. Registration is open now at WisconsinLeadershipSummit.com. Renae Sigall is a Branch Manager III at UW...
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Black Women Artists Speak Panel Discussion

Black Women Artists Speak Panel Discussion will be held in Community Room 203 of the Madison College Goodman South Campus, 2429 Perry St. This panel invites five Black women artists from several artistic genres to share their true experiences in Madison and what should be done to ensure equity and fairness in the Madison art scene. The discussion will center on ways in which art institutions, funders and philanthropic communities can be supportive.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

It's Only 10 Minutes: September 20

State Rep. Francesca Hong joins us today to talk about the intersections of health care, housing and food security — the topic of the discussion she'll lead at the Wisconsin Leadership Summit next month. Plus, the Black Women Artists Speak panel event is tonight at Madison College and the state has changed the way it reports COVID data, so we don't have much today.
WISCONSIN STATE
Madison365

"Black Women Artists Speak" event tonight will have a critical conversation with Madison's Black women artists

"I think it's so important to just be heard. There's so much power in that and so much healing that comes from being able to be heard," says Madison artist Lilada Gee. "But I think the other thing is the understanding that this is a community issue and the need for community response to what is going on is absolutely crucial. So I hope people leave the event with something in mind that they can do to make the Madison artistic community safer for Black women and girls to express themselves creatively."
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Urban Triage to host 1st annual Urban Harvest Festival on Saturday

As the incoming fall season quickly approaches, harvesting crops is the task at hand for many farmers and gardeners across the Madison area. One group is especially ecstatic about the harvest season and is celebrating their hard work with a festival. On Saturday, Sept. 17, Urban Triage will be hosting the Annual Urban Harvest Festival at the Farley Center for Peace, Justice, and Sustainability where they have been working alongside farmers to run an agricultural program that educates, feeds, and inspires the community. Ruthanna Hutton-Okpalaeke, Agriculture Program Lead at Urban Triage, is at the helm of their operations at the Farley Center and has worked with the children and guardians throughout the year to get to this point of harvest and commemoration.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Real Talk with Henry Sanders: Special Black Oxygen edition

This week Henry wants to share a conversation he had with Angela Russell on her podcast Black Oxygen. This episode of Black Oxygen features a conversation with the founder and CEO of Madison365, Henry Sanders. In this episode Henry talks about key lessons he learned while leading Madison365 during a pandemic, the changing dynamics of leadership in the Madison community and parenthood – he specifically opens up about being a parent of a child with Down syndrome. Towards the end of this episode Henry highlights the upcoming Wisconsin Leadership Summit.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

"Me in Media:" Nepherterra Best to lead discussion on representation

Nepherterra Best will moderate a panel titled "The Me in Media: Reflections on Representation" on Monday, October 10, the first day of the 2022 Wisconsin Leadership Summit. Registration is open now at WisconsinLeadershipSummit.com. Nepherterra 'Neph' Estrada Best is a seasoned entrepreneur and public relations professional who is passionate...
MADISON, WI
Madison365

ABOUT

Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison's communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.

 https://madison365.com/

