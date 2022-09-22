Read full article on original website
Making DEI real at the Wisconsin Leadership Summit
Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce economic inclusion manager Adey Assefa will lead a discussion among diversity, equity and inclusion professionals titled “Actualizing DEI Change” on Tuesday, October 11, the second day of the 2022 Wisconsin Leadership Summit. Registration is open now at WisconsinLeadershipSummit.com. Adey was named the Greater...
Campaign CENTRO will officially kick off as Centro Hispano hosts “Evening of Dreaming”
There will be a community picnic, live music, and fun activities for the whole family to enjoy at Centro Hispano of Dane County’s annual “Evening of Dreaming” event on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 4-6 p.m. “Evening of Dreaming” is an annual fundraiser for Centro Hispano, whose mission to...
Madison365 Week in Review for September 24
Here are our most popular stories of the week, brought to you by American Players Theatre. A new survey finds that Dane County falls short in workplace diversity and equity. A DCI agent has been. charged with recklessly endangering safety in the shooting of Quadren Wilson. Voces de la Frontera.
Native & Indigenous Communities of Madison Back-to-School BBQ
Native & Indigenous Communities of Madison Back-to-School BBQ will be held Saturday, Sept. 24, 11 a.m. at the Vilas Shelter in Madison. The Madison College Office of Equity, Inclusion, and Community Engagement invite our Native & Indigenous communities of the greater Madison area to a community BBQ to kick off a new school year. This event is being offered as a way to create space for our communities to (re)connect and celebrate all the great things to come.
South African Gospel Choir to perform songs in celebration of freedom and civil rights in Madison Oct. 8
The Soweto Gospel Choir will perform a new program called, “Hope – It’s Been A Long Time Coming,” on Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m. in Shannon Hall in commemoration of South Africa’s Freedom Movement and the Civil Rights Movement in the United States, the Wisconsin Union Theater announced on Friday.
Building nonprofit capacity at the Wisconsin Leadership Summit
Letesha Nelson will moderate a panel discussion titled “Building Nonprofit Capacity with the Integration of Social Equity” on Monday, October 10, the first day of the Wisconsin Leadership Summit. Registration is open now at WisconsinLeadershipSummit.com. Letesha Nelson joined the Goodman Community Center as its CEO and Executive Director...
Wayne Strong honored posthumously with 2022 Rev. Wright Human Rights Award
Longtime community leader Wayne Strong was honored posthumously with the 2022 Rev. Wright Human Rights Award at the Madison Common Council meeting on Tuesday night. The award was presented to Strong’s wife of almost 36 years, Terri Strong. Wayne Strong passed away on June 20 at the age of...
Hidden Voices-African American Writers of Resistance
Hidden Voices-African American Writers of Resistance will take place Thursday, Sept. 22, 6 p.m., at the Middleton Library, 7425 Hubbard Avenue. Join three African American women writers from Madison — Fabu, Sherry Lucille and Catrina Sparkman — as they discuss their poetry, prose, and drama in relation to three African American Writers of Resistance. Featured authors will include Phyllis Wheatly, Richard Wright, and Alice Childress.
Creating wealth through equity at the Wisconsin Leadership Summit
UW Credit Union Branch Manager Renae Sigall will moderate a panel discussion titled “Bridging The Gap: Creating Wealth through Equitable Opportunity” on Tuesday, October 11, the second day of the Wisconsin Leadership Summit. Registration is open now at WisconsinLeadershipSummit.com. Renae Sigall is a Branch Manager III at UW...
Black Women Artists Speak Panel Discussion
Black Women Artists Speak Panel Discussion will be held in Community Room 203 of the Madison College Goodman South Campus, 2429 Perry St. This panel invites five Black women artists from several artistic genres to share their true experiences in Madison and what should be done to ensure equity and fairness in the Madison art scene. The discussion will center on ways in which art institutions, funders and philanthropic communities can be supportive.
It’s Only 10 Minutes: September 20
State Rep. Francesca Hong joins us today to talk about the intersections of health care, housing and food security — the topic of the discussion she’ll lead at the Wisconsin Leadership Summit next month. Plus, the Black Women Artists Speak panel event is tonight at Madison College and the state has changed the way it reports COVID data, so we don’t have much today.
Early in the pandemic, people needed food. 3,000 families and $1 million later, The Snack Sack is doing a lot more.
When the pandemic shut things down in March 2020, Chamieka House-Osuya’s first thought was her students. She was working in Milwaukee Public Schools administration at the time, and had spent years working with students with special emotional and behavioral needs. “I immediately thought about the kids that I used...
Focusing on Black & brown talent in STEM at the Wisconsin Leadership Summit
Dr. Christina Outlay will moderate a panel titled “Focusing on Black & Brown Talent in STEM” on Monday, October 10, the first day of the 2022 Wisconsin Leadership Summit. Registration is open now at WisconsinLeadershipSummit.com. Dr. Christina Outlay is the Executive Director of Maydm, a Madison, WI-based nonprofit...
“Black Women Artists Speak” event tonight will have a critical conversation with Madison’s Black women artists
“I think it’s so important to just be heard. There’s so much power in that and so much healing that comes from being able to be heard,” says Madison artist Lilada Gee. “But I think the other thing is the understanding that this is a community issue and the need for community response to what is going on is absolutely crucial. So I hope people leave the event with something in mind that they can do to make the Madison artistic community safer for Black women and girls to express themselves creatively.”
Centro Hispano awarded $1M from Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation to build new facility
Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation has awarded a $1 million grant to Centro Hispano of Dane County for its Campaign CENTRO, which is looking to raise $15 million to build a new home for the Latinx community on Madison’s south side and to seed development and expansion of the organization’s workforce and educational programs.
Urban Triage to host 1st annual Urban Harvest Festival on Saturday
As the incoming fall season quickly approaches, harvesting crops is the task at hand for many farmers and gardeners across the Madison area. One group is especially ecstatic about the harvest season and is celebrating their hard work with a festival. On Saturday, Sept. 17, Urban Triage will be hosting the Annual Urban Harvest Festival at the Farley Center for Peace, Justice, and Sustainability where they have been working alongside farmers to run an agricultural program that educates, feeds, and inspires the community. Ruthanna Hutton-Okpalaeke, Agriculture Program Lead at Urban Triage, is at the helm of their operations at the Farley Center and has worked with the children and guardians throughout the year to get to this point of harvest and commemoration.
“Unity is Power:” NAACP Dane County Branch announces return of annual Freedom Fund Dinner
The annual Freedom Fund Dinner is back. The NAACP Dane County Branch fundraisier is returning for the first time since 2019 on Saturday, Oct. 29, 7 p.m. at the Madison Concourse Hotel & Governor’s Club in downtown Madison. The Freedom Fund is the primary fundraiser for the NAACP Dane...
Beyond diversity, toward belonging: Keetra Burnette to lead important discussion at Wisconsin Leadership Summit
Keetra Burnette will moderate a panel titled “Beyond Diversity and Toward Belonging” on Monday, October 10, the first day of the 2022 Wisconsin Leadership Summit. Registration is open now at WisconsinLeadershipSummit.com. Currently serving as United Way of Dane County’s Director of Stakeholder Engagement and Chair of the City...
Real Talk with Henry Sanders: Special Black Oxygen edition
This week Henry wants to share a conversation he had with Angela Russell on her podcast Black Oxygen. This episode of Black Oxygen features a conversation with the founder and CEO of Madison365, Henry Sanders. In this episode Henry talks about key lessons he learned while leading Madison365 during a pandemic, the changing dynamics of leadership in the Madison community and parenthood – he specifically opens up about being a parent of a child with Down syndrome. Towards the end of this episode Henry highlights the upcoming Wisconsin Leadership Summit.
“Me in Media:” Nepherterra Best to lead discussion on representation
Nepherterra Best will moderate a panel titled “The Me in Media: Reflections on Representation” on Monday, October 10, the first day of the 2022 Wisconsin Leadership Summit. Registration is open now at WisconsinLeadershipSummit.com. Nepherterra ‘Neph’ Estrada Best is a seasoned entrepreneur and public relations professional who is passionate...
Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.https://madison365.com/
