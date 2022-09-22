ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giraffe unexpectedly gives birth at Virginia Zoo

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Visitors to a zoo in Virginia were treated to an unexpected view into nature when a giraffe on exhibit unexpectedly gave birth. The Virginia Zoo in Norfolk said Imara, a Masai giraffe, unexpectedly gave birth Friday in the facility's giraffe barn, where she was on display to the public.
