Doylestown, PA

buckscountyherald.com

Morpeth exhibition explores difficult topics

New Hope artist John McDevitt will feature his recent sculptures along with painter Micheal Madigan in a two-person exhibition opening Sept. 24, at Morpeth Contemporary in Hopewell, N.J. “The Weight of Hate,” Recent Sculpture runs from Sept. 24 to Oct. 16, with a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday,...
HOPEWELL, NJ
buckscountyherald.com

Bingo benefit returns to Czestochowa

Jack and Jill Bingo is back at the Shrine of Czestochowa on Ferry Road in Doylestown, on Friday night September 23. The event is hosted by the CNBBA (Chalfont New Britain Business Alliance) with all proceeds going to the CNBBA Scholarship Fund, Chalfont VFW Post 3258 and the Twilight Wish Foundation.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
buckscountyherald.com

NOVA’s annual NO BULLying Run will be hybrid in 2022

NOVA has announced that the 10th annual NO BULLying Run will be a hybrid event. It will take place during the entire month of October, 2022 to coincide with National Bullying Prevention Month. This event raises awareness about the effects and consequences of bullying and funds NOVA’s efforts to combat bullying through both school-based and virtual education programs. NO BULLying Run participants can choose their own course and distance with the collective goal of logging 22,808 miles. Each mile of the goal represents one child who will be bullied in Bucks County this year, according to statistics from PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Photographer honored to show her work at New Hope festival

Lifelong Brooklyn resident, New York City Board of Education teacher of 24 years, and bird photographer, Samantha Fischer, has been traveling to Bucks County with her husband for over 20 years; in fact, the couple became engaged on the New Hope-Lambertville Bridge on New Year’s Day in 1999. They...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
visitbuckscounty.com

What's Up this Weekend: 34+ Ways To Welcome Fall

Fall has finally arrived in Bucks County! This weekend is jam packed with fabulous fall festivals, exciting live shows, markets and much more!. Check out our guide below for details on this weekend’s must-see events around the County. Stay up-to-date on what’s coming up next week with our Upcoming Events Calendar.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

New Hope Arts and Crafts Festival features juried fine arts and crafts

The Greater New Hope Chamber of Commerce is set to hold the 28th annual New Hope Arts and Crafts Festival, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24 and 25. Over 160 juried fine artists and craftsmen will exhibit and sell media including, but not limited to, oil paintings, watercolors, pastels, sculpture, fine and fun jewelry, ceramics, works in wood, fiber, furniture, wearable art, glass art, photography, and outsider art.
NEW HOPE, PA
94.5 PST

OctoberFeast is Back In Peddler’s Village Next Month

Fall has officially kicked off today and I have started my hunt for the best fall events for 2022. Peddler’s Village is one of the most wholesome, family experiences in the area and they’re kicking off their annual OctoberFeast for 2022. This weekend-long event is perfect for every...
LAHASKA, PA
passyunkpost.com

Enzo’s Pizzata debuts to great acclaim

The Girard Estate business is enjoying its second prosperous week. When Enzo’s Pizzata received ample love from locals upon its September 14th opening, Nick Apadula felt overjoyed to be bringing his culinary passion to a neighborhood that he once called his own. Putting flavor and family front and center, the businessman has made the space, 1849 Wolf Street, a hub of craftsmanship and commitment to great food and lasting connections.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Potential Car Show for Autism ready to roll

Potential’s sixth annual Car Show for Autism will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Bucks County Community College, 275 Swamp Road Newtown. Proceeds support Potential’s efforts to end the wait-list for high-quality autism services in the region. The event features music and entertainment,...
NEWTOWN, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Upper Black Eddy-Milford Covered Bridge demolition film premieres

The bi-state Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission (DRJTBC) said it plans to release a series of archival bridge films that had been stored at the agency’s former headquarters in Morrisville. The old film footage was recently digitized and the first reel – depicting the June 1933 demolition of...
UPPER BLACK EDDY, PA

