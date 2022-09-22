Read full article on original website
This Long-Awaited Japanese Restaurant Will Be Opening In Bucks County This Week
The Japanese restaurant will open this Friday.Image via Nozomu Sushi. A new sushi restaurant will be opening in Bucks County this week, with local and visitors anxiously awaiting the establishment’s first day.
Morpeth exhibition explores difficult topics
New Hope artist John McDevitt will feature his recent sculptures along with painter Micheal Madigan in a two-person exhibition opening Sept. 24, at Morpeth Contemporary in Hopewell, N.J. “The Weight of Hate,” Recent Sculpture runs from Sept. 24 to Oct. 16, with a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday,...
Bingo benefit returns to Czestochowa
Jack and Jill Bingo is back at the Shrine of Czestochowa on Ferry Road in Doylestown, on Friday night September 23. The event is hosted by the CNBBA (Chalfont New Britain Business Alliance) with all proceeds going to the CNBBA Scholarship Fund, Chalfont VFW Post 3258 and the Twilight Wish Foundation.
NOVA’s annual NO BULLying Run will be hybrid in 2022
NOVA has announced that the 10th annual NO BULLying Run will be a hybrid event. It will take place during the entire month of October, 2022 to coincide with National Bullying Prevention Month. This event raises awareness about the effects and consequences of bullying and funds NOVA’s efforts to combat bullying through both school-based and virtual education programs. NO BULLying Run participants can choose their own course and distance with the collective goal of logging 22,808 miles. Each mile of the goal represents one child who will be bullied in Bucks County this year, according to statistics from PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center.
Photographer honored to show her work at New Hope festival
Lifelong Brooklyn resident, New York City Board of Education teacher of 24 years, and bird photographer, Samantha Fischer, has been traveling to Bucks County with her husband for over 20 years; in fact, the couple became engaged on the New Hope-Lambertville Bridge on New Year’s Day in 1999. They...
What's Up this Weekend: 34+ Ways To Welcome Fall
Fall has finally arrived in Bucks County! This weekend is jam packed with fabulous fall festivals, exciting live shows, markets and much more!. Check out our guide below for details on this weekend’s must-see events around the County. Stay up-to-date on what’s coming up next week with our Upcoming Events Calendar.
New Hope Arts and Crafts Festival features juried fine arts and crafts
The Greater New Hope Chamber of Commerce is set to hold the 28th annual New Hope Arts and Crafts Festival, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24 and 25. Over 160 juried fine artists and craftsmen will exhibit and sell media including, but not limited to, oil paintings, watercolors, pastels, sculpture, fine and fun jewelry, ceramics, works in wood, fiber, furniture, wearable art, glass art, photography, and outsider art.
This Epic Adventure Park in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit
Home to a zoo, treetops course, and tons of exciting events throughout the year, the Elmwood Zoo in Norristown makes for an exhilarating day trip. This 16-acre park offers so much for people of all ages to enjoy, keep reading to learn more.
Yardley Distillery Restaurant Taking Over Friendly’s in Morrisville, PA
This is big news. I finally have the answer to what's replacing the old Friendly's Restaurant in Morrisville. Drum Roll, please. It's going to become a restaurant/annex of the Yardley Distillery and it sounds like it's going to be really cool. I just chatted with the sole owner of Yardley...
Middletown Township Monument, Despite Mixed Feelings from Residents, Is Here To Stay
The giant "M" has many local residents wondering what the point of making it was. A new monument in Middletown Township has become a source of discussion on aesthetics and utility for locals and visitors alike. James McGinnis wrote about the new monument for the Bucks County Courier Times. The...
OctoberFeast is Back In Peddler’s Village Next Month
Fall has officially kicked off today and I have started my hunt for the best fall events for 2022. Peddler’s Village is one of the most wholesome, family experiences in the area and they’re kicking off their annual OctoberFeast for 2022. This weekend-long event is perfect for every...
Blue Point Grill Drops Anchor in Newtown for Spring 2023 Opening
The acclaimed seafood restaurant’s menu features a dizzying array of fresh oyster and fish options.
Enzo’s Pizzata debuts to great acclaim
The Girard Estate business is enjoying its second prosperous week. When Enzo’s Pizzata received ample love from locals upon its September 14th opening, Nick Apadula felt overjoyed to be bringing his culinary passion to a neighborhood that he once called his own. Putting flavor and family front and center, the businessman has made the space, 1849 Wolf Street, a hub of craftsmanship and commitment to great food and lasting connections.
Castle in Doylestown Set For A Large Makeover, With a Community Center Being Added to Property
The castle will undergo needed renovations to keep it in top shape for all visitors. A popular castle that doubles as a museum will soon have its property revamped with much-needed add-ons and refurbishments. Bo Koltnow wrote about the Bucks County estate for WFMZ 69. Fonthill Castle, a regal estate...
This Bucks County Resident Rode the Whole Delaware Canal Towpath by Bike For Two Days
The local writer documented her experience through the area. A Bucks County writer recently took a bike ride through the whole Delaware Canal Towpath, making a few fun stops on the way. Brittany Brown wrote about her outdoor adventure for Visit Bucks County. Brown, known for her local travel blog...
Looking To Recycle Your Old Electronics? Bring Them To This Bucks County High School
A local politician is hosting an electronics recycling event at a Bucks County high school for community members to partake in. Senator Steve Santarsiero will be hosting an Electronics Recycling & Food Drive at Central Bucks High School East on Sept. 24. The event will be held from 10 AM to noon.
The heat is on at Easton Farmers’ Market Hot Pepper Contest and Hispanic Cultural Day
Heritage and heat will be plentiful at the Easton Farmers’ market Sept. 24 as the Market celebrates Hispanic Cultural Day and hosts its annual Hot Pepper Eating Competition at Easton’s riverfront Scott Park. In honor of National Hispanic Cultural Month and to recognize the diverse heritage of the...
Potential Car Show for Autism ready to roll
Potential’s sixth annual Car Show for Autism will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Bucks County Community College, 275 Swamp Road Newtown. Proceeds support Potential’s efforts to end the wait-list for high-quality autism services in the region. The event features music and entertainment,...
Upper Black Eddy-Milford Covered Bridge demolition film premieres
The bi-state Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission (DRJTBC) said it plans to release a series of archival bridge films that had been stored at the agency’s former headquarters in Morrisville. The old film footage was recently digitized and the first reel – depicting the June 1933 demolition of...
New Hope House, Once Owned by Famous Philadelphia Artist, Hits the Market
The New Hope home was once owned by a famous artist from Philadelphia. An 1861 New Hope cottage that once belonged to Mary Elizabeth Price, an Impressionist painter and member of the female group of artists known as the Philadelphia Ten, has hit the market for $1.1 million, writes Angela Serratore for The New York Times.
