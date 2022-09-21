Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Ankeny's head coach will be on the sidelines for tonight's game
We have new information about the football coach situation at Ankeny High School. The district just confirmed to KCCI that head coach Rick Nelson will be coaching in tonight's game. The district now confirms that defensive coordinator Nick Nelson had been serving as head coach this past week. Last Friday...
Daniels leads Kansas over Duke 35-27, goes to 4-0
Daniels’$2 3-yard run gave the Jayhawks a 34-20 lead with 4:42 remaining. KU has started 4-0 for the first time since 2009. They also completed their first undefeated nonconference schedule since 2013.
Sioux City Journal
West Sioux runs past Western Christian with second half surge
HULL, Iowa — In a battle of Sioux County Class 1A foes, sixth-ranked West Sioux scored touchdowns on its first four possessions of the second half in a 49-22 win over receiving votes Western Christian Friday night at Hesla Field in Hull. The two sides hit the half tied...
Sioux City Journal
METRO FOOTBALL CAPSULES: Sioux City East puts undefeated record on the line against Ankeny Cenennial
The East High School football team hits the road for their first game outside of Sioux City this Friday. East (4-0) is set to take on Ankeny Centennial (2-2) in Ankeny Friday night. East is ranked seventh in Class 5A in the Associated Press Iowa high school football poll. The Jaguars are receiving votes.
