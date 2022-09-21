ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ankeny's head coach will be on the sidelines for tonight's game

We have new information about the football coach situation at Ankeny High School. The district just confirmed to KCCI that head coach Rick Nelson will be coaching in tonight's game. The district now confirms that defensive coordinator Nick Nelson had been serving as head coach this past week. Last Friday...
ANKENY, IA
West Sioux runs past Western Christian with second half surge

HULL, Iowa — In a battle of Sioux County Class 1A foes, sixth-ranked West Sioux scored touchdowns on its first four possessions of the second half in a 49-22 win over receiving votes Western Christian Friday night at Hesla Field in Hull. The two sides hit the half tied...
HAWARDEN, IA
