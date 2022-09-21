ARVADA, Colo. — Fossil Ridge left no doubt when they walked off the field of the North Area Athletic Complex in Arvada on Friday night, after defeating the home team Arvada West Wildcats 50-14. The Sabercats came out fast and furious with a ground game from running back-turned-quarterback Colton Pawlak. The sophomore accounted for the first two touchdowns in the first quarter alone.

