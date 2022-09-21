ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9NEWS

Fossil Ridge dominates Arvada West on the road 50-14

ARVADA, Colo. — Fossil Ridge left no doubt when they walked off the field of the North Area Athletic Complex in Arvada on Friday night, after defeating the home team Arvada West Wildcats 50-14. The Sabercats came out fast and furious with a ground game from running back-turned-quarterback Colton Pawlak. The sophomore accounted for the first two touchdowns in the first quarter alone.
ARVADA, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
30K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy