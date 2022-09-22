Sourgum Waste, formerly Alliance Disposal, the sustainable waste & recycling technology company, announced that it has completed a major rebranding. This rebrand comes after having secured their first round of funding in May of this year. The company, backed by four generations of waste and recycling experience, was founded in 2019 in Jersey City, NJ. They have and will continue to aim to achieve Zero Waste in their industry by diverting trash from landfills, and planting trees for every order placed. As they set their eyes on national expansion, Alliance Disposal was looking for a fresh new image to better represent their company, product and mission.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO