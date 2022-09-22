Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
U.S. Farms Waste a Lot of Water — But This Irrigation Tech Could Help
The western U.S. is experiencing the driest two decades in at least 1,200 years. The megadrought has particularly affected agriculture, which takes up about 70% of the world's fresh water, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. But improvements in irrigation efficiency and the integration of technology could help turn the tide in managing an increasingly scarce resource.
maritime-executive.com
WasteFuel Technology Converts Municipal Solid Waste to E-Methanol Fuel
With the shipping industry moving toward the broader adoption of methanol as an alternative fuel supply and sourcing concerns remain. California-based start-up WateFuel, which counts Maersk and NetJets among its investors, has developed a new technology module for converting municipal solid waste into low-carbon fuels. According to the company, the technology can be built efficiently where waste is located and scale production efficiently and rapidly toward meeting the shipping industry’s growing demand for green methanol.
Tree Hugger
Understanding the Sustainable Seafood Industry
Worldwide, seafood is the largest traded food commodity. The consumption of aquatic animals ensures nutrition and food security for over three billion people who depend on wild-caught and farmed finfish and shellfish as vital sources of protein. Consequently, market demands have caused stocks of the world's large ocean fish, among...
Faster Avocado Growing Method Perfected by Israeli Researchers
The global avocado market, worth approximately $13 billion a year, could be set for a boost courtesy of an Israeli innovation that would speed up growth and simplify exports. The MIGAL Galilee Research Institute reports that a recent breakthrough would enable the rapid production of avocado seedlings. "According to game-changing...
Researchers develop breakthrough cooling system that does not use any electricity
Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have developed a cooling system that does not use any electricity.‘Passive cooling’, as the technique is called, could preserve food crops and supplement conventional air conditioners in buildings while only needing a small amount of water to operate.The system – which combines radiative cooling, evaporative cooling, and thermal insulation in a small housing that looks similar to a solar panel – can achieve 9.3 degrees Celsius of cooling. It is made up of three layers of material: one of a sponge-like polyethylene known as aerogel, one layer of hydrogel, and finally a reflective...
MIT researchers advance cooling technology that does not use electricity
Researchers at the Massachusetts Insititute of Technology have further advanced the technology used to achieve passive cooling — a method that does not require electricity at all. In their recent attempts, the post-doctoral researcher Zhengmao Lu and his colleagues achieved passive cooling up to 19 degrees Fahrenheit (9.3 degrees Celsius), a university press release said.
Phys.org
Researchers propose new technology for aviation materials to allow for adjusting their properties
Russian scientists have proposed a technology for a lightweight and durable composite material creation. It is based on a polymer matrix and carbon fibers. Such material can be used in aircraft construction to create elements of a power set and hull structures. The developed composite can be easily recycled or disposed of, which makes it more environmentally friendly than its analogs. The study has been published in Polymers.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Alliance Disposal Becomes Sourgum Waste
Sourgum Waste, formerly Alliance Disposal, the sustainable waste & recycling technology company, announced that it has completed a major rebranding. This rebrand comes after having secured their first round of funding in May of this year. The company, backed by four generations of waste and recycling experience, was founded in 2019 in Jersey City, NJ. They have and will continue to aim to achieve Zero Waste in their industry by diverting trash from landfills, and planting trees for every order placed. As they set their eyes on national expansion, Alliance Disposal was looking for a fresh new image to better represent their company, product and mission.
Grist
$85 million to stop plastic production
It’s Friday, September 23, and Mike Bloomberg has a new campaign to stem the tide of plastic production. Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s philanthropic organization took an aggressive stance against the plastics industry this week with a new campaign to stop proposed petrochemical plants from becoming a reality.
Australia has relied on agricultural innovation to farm our dry land. We'll need more for the uncertain years ahead
Since European colonisation, Australia’s farmers have had to pioneer new technologies to adapt agriculture to this dry land. Think of innovations such as the world’s first mechanical grain stripper, which saved workers from the tedious task of stripping wheat from the stalk, or the stump jump plough, invented to avoid ploughs constantly breaking when they hit mallee roots on newly cleared ground. The pace of innovation hasn’t slowed, and has led in part to Australia becoming an agricultural powerhouse. We produce enough food for 75 million people, according to the Australian Food and Grocery Council, and export around 70% of the...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Garment Repair and Reuse Pilot Succeeds in Diverting Textile Waste from the Landfill, Supporting Local Jobs, and Creating Beautiful Garments
Giving damaged or unwanted clothes a second life can bring big benefits to the planet and our community, as shown by a local repair pilot project funded by the San Francisco Department of the Environment (SFE) in partnership with the California Product Stewardship Council (CPSC) and Goodwill of the San Francisco Bay. The project hosted an open call for designers and brands to collaborate on repairing and renovating the large volume of damaged garments donated to Goodwill.
Benzinga
GCCA: Cement and Concrete Industry Scales Up Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) Efforts to Accelerate Decarbonisation
Major CCUS industry/government collaboration announced at Global Clean Energy Action Forum (GCEAF) in Pittsburgh, USA. Global Cement and Concrete Association and Clean Energy Ministerial CCUS announce collaboration to help scale up deployment of carbon capture, utilisation and storage. Policy frameworks, development of CO2 transport and storage infrastructure, strategic hubs and...
wasteadvantagemag.com
NextCycle Michigan to Award More than $50K Dollars to Environmental Businesses and Initiatives
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) announces the NextCycle Michigan Showcase at the Michigan Recycling Coalition’s Fall Into Recycling educational workshop, Oct. 6-7 at the Michigan State University Management Education Center, 811 W. Square Lake Road, Troy. An initiative of EGLE, NextCycle Michigan has prepared 24 presenting teams for implementation and funding. At the Showcase, the teams will demonstrate for judges, public-sector decision-makers, and private-sector investors the potential of their innovative ideas in four pitch categories: beyond recycling, community-based solutions, shovel-ready, and turning the wheel of innovations. EGLE Director Liesl Clark will present over $50,000 in award funding from NextCycle sponsors to further support team initiatives, accelerate the circular economy, and advance climate health in Michigan.
pewtrusts.org
To Tackle Plastic Pollution, Partnership Helps Companies See Their Role in the Problem
Plastic pollution is one of the great environmental challenges of our time. It harms our natural world, our economies, and our communities, threatening terrestrial, freshwater and ocean ecosystems, and possibly human health. Plastic is nearly ubiquitous on Earth: It has been found in the deepest parts of the ocean, on the highest mountain peaks and even in human bloodstreams.
HRT: inside the complex global supply chain behind a $20bn market
In the centre of the factory stand 31 reactors: giant metal globes that can hold up to 10,000 litres of liquid each. Every week, gleaming stainless steel drums arrive by truck at this plant on the outskirts of Oss, in the Netherlands. Their contents are poured into the reactors through a funnel, dissolved, and then heated to boiling point. Standing by one of the vast containers, the factory manager, Robert Dam, compares it to a “cooking pot”. Peering inside, we can see the light liquid bubbling away.
