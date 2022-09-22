Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange CoinCorner Eyes Middle East Expansion Via Partnership With Emirates CEO's Private Office
Isle of Man-based crypto exchange CoinCorner is looking to expand across the Middle East through a partnership with the private office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, CEO of the Emirates airline and member of the ruling family of Dubai. Through the partnership with Seed Group, CoinCorner will establish...
bitcoinist.com
Singapore’s DBS Bank Expands Its Crypto Trading Service For 100K Customers
As per Friday’s announcement through Bloomberg, Singapore state-owned DBS Bank has expanded its crypto trading service to more its 100,000 investors linked with its DBS Treasures section. The DBS’ clients will trade virtual currencies through its member-only decentralized exchange, DDEx. The service initially allows customers to trade four top cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), BitcoinCash (BCH), and Ripple (XRP).
bitcoinist.com
Blockchain investor Abraham Piha explains how Tornado Cash legal issues will affect the crypto market
Things have not been looking too good for the crypto market in recent months, with the market seemingly being gripped by one piece of bad news after another. To this point, on Aug. 8, the United States Department of the Treasury’s Oﬃce of Foreign Assets Control issued legal sanctions against digital currency mixer Tornado Cash.
dailyhodl.com
US Defense Agency Inks Deal With Crypto Intelligence Firm To Analyze Digital Assets
A crypto data analysis firm is investigating how digital assets may impact national security under a new contract with a U.S. Department of Defense agency. Inca Digital says it will work on a project called “Mapping the Impact of Digital Financial Assets” for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).
u.today
Cardano May Get Accepted at Many More Million Merchants in Brazil Following These Events
One of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchanges, Binance, announced that it is expanding into Brazil. Following the successful launch of a joint Binance Card and Mastercard pilot, Brazil is the next Latin American country the exchange plans to focus on. According to Matthew Schroder, vice president and regional director of...
dailyhodl.com
Helium (HNT) Is Officially Migrating to Solana (SOL) Blockchain After Community Vote
The decentralized wireless network Helium (HNT) is officially migrating to the Solana (SOL) blockchain after a community vote upheld the decision. The Helium Foundation announced on Thursday that its community approved the move by a majority 81.41% vote on Helium Improvement Proposal (HIP) 70. Says Scott Sigel, the chief operating...
thefastmode.com
Lifemote at DTW 2022: Next20 Startup Leverages Cloud AI for Instant Wi-Fi Insights
In conjunction with Digital Transformation World 2022 taking place this week in Copenhagen, Ariana Lynn, Senior Editor at The Fast Mode spoke to Lifemote, an AI-driven Wi-Fi analytics solution provider on the company's participation at the event, annoucenments to expect and some of their key showcases and demos. Ariana: Which...
kitco.com
Singapore's largest bank launches a self-directed crypto desk for accredited investors
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Prior to this development, crypto trading on DDEx was only available to corporate and institutional investors, family offices...
crowdfundinsider.com
Crypto Processing Platform Calypso Pay Now Supports Subscriptions, Recurring Payments
Calypso Pay, an all-in-one crypto processing & acquiring platform, implemented support for recurring payments and subscriptions in crypto. Now Calypso Pay customers can “integrate subscription payment widgets on their website.”. Zuora’s Subscription Economy Index report reveals that “the subscription economy grew by more than 435% in almost a decade.”...
coinjournal.net
Crypto exchange Bitso introduces crypto QR payment tool in Argentina
Latin American-based crypto exchange Bitso will soon launch a new QR code payment feature in its wallet app. Bitso, one of the leading crypto exchanges in Latin America, announced that it would soon launch a new QR code payment tool in its wallet app. The feature would allow shoppers in...
RideApart
Ola Electric Wants To Build 200 Experience Centers By March 2023
Ola Electric is one of those companies that clearly wants to fully embrace the modern age. Apart from being a large manufacturer of affordable electric two-wheelers in India, the brand also has ambitions of expanding its model range to include a wide selection of EVs available across multiple markets around the world. On top of that, the company's e-commerce approach has made it extremely accessible to tech-savvy folks.
thefastmode.com
Orange Belgium Deploys 5G SA Core with its partners Ericsson, Nokia & Oracle
Orange Belgium is deploying a 5G stand-alone core network on a cloud-native architecture together with its partners Ericsson, Nokia and Oracle, allowing virtualized end-to-end networks and combining the best of technical, IT and data management solutions. Together they show the full potential of 5G while investing in next-generation services. Orange...
blockworks.co
Nomura Targets Crypto Venture Space With Laser Digital
Japan-based financial giant’s Laser Digital intends to launch trading and investment products in the coming months. Japan-based financial giant Nomura is looking to expand its digital asset ambitions with a new crypto-focused company that would invest in the space’s innovators, as well as offer trading and other investment products to institutional clients.
CoinTelegraph
UNICEF Giga NFTs to connect schools in developing countries to internet
Developed countries often take for granted the ubiquity of the internet. But the reality is that some 2.9 billion people still don’t have connectivity to the World Wide Web. Data provided by UNICEF highlights that the majority of this internet-less mass of people reside in undeveloped countries, and children continue to be disadvantaged by the lack of internet connectivity at local schools.
TechCrunch
Declining VC investment into LatAm startups could throttle digital growth
The declines in capital availability, as far as TechCrunch can see, will not prove lethal. However, they may slow the pace at which Latin American economies digitize and mature. Data from Atlantico — a regionally focused venture capital fund and the sister firm of Canary, which invests in earlier-stage Latin American rounds — indicates that there may be enough local capital in the region to ensure that its domestic startups have a shot at persistence.
CoinDesk
Israeli Exchange Bits of Gold Becomes First Crypto Firm to Receive Capital Markets License
Israel's top markets regulator has granted local cryptocurrency exchange Bits of Gold one of its first licenses for exchanges that target crypto financial-services providers. With the license from the Capital Markets Authority, Bits of Gold will be able to work with local banks and financial institutions, according to a press release shared with CoinDesk. Regulators in the country have been for some time attempting to clear the way for reluctant local banks to start interacting with crypto.
CoinTelegraph
China accounts for 84% of all blockchain patent applications, but there's a catch
China accounts for 84% of all blockchain applications filed worldwide, according to the latest data shared by the country’s government official. China has steered clear of the cryptocurrency market. However, the Beijing government has been supportive of the underlying blockchain technology. The country has actively promoted the use of blockchain tech over the years, and thus the high percentage of blockchain patents isn’t surprising.
u.today
Ripple Expands Its Partnership with I-Remit
Blockchain company Ripple has expanded its partnership with I-Remit, the biggest nonbank Filipino-owned remittance company. According to a Wednesday announcement, I-Remit will leverage Ripple's On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) solution in order to enhance the efficiency of its cross-border treasury flows. The two companies originally joined forces back in 2018. It is...
TechCrunch
Can this startup solve the HR headache that is digital nomads? It just raised $12M to try
Back in 2014, FlatClub had an apartment rental platform. But a chance encounter encouraged them to pivot in 2017 to become Benivo, a B2B SaaS HR platform solution for mobile or moving workforces. They then used the funding and revenues from the consumer business to scale up the new company.
SoftBank looks to form a 'strategic alliance' between Arm and Samsung
TOKYO/SEOUL, Sept 22 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) founder and CEO Masayoshi Son said on Thursday he plans to meet with Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) to discuss a potential "strategic alliance" between the South Korean tech giant and chip designer Arm.
