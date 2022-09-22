Read full article on original website
‘Becoming an Astronaut’ Wins Marketing Pitch at Zurich Film Festival
“Becoming an Astronaut,” an ambitious documentary that will focus on four new astronauts who will be announced by the European Space Agency (ESA) this November, has won the Focal Audience & Market Strategies pitching event at the Zurich Film Festival. Organized by Focal, the Lausanne-based foundation for film and audiovisual media training, Audience & Market Strategies is a three-part training program that helps producers promote their projects at an early stage. This year’s event showcased eight Swiss projects in various states of development. The program culminated with the pitching event, in which the producers presented their projects to sales company representatives, industry...
Danny Treibatch Joins Range Media Partners Digital Department As A Partner
EXCLUSIVE: Danny Treibatch has joined Range Media Partners as a Partner in their digital department. In his new role, he’ll be representing digital and podcast talent as well as working alongside the larger Range roster as they look to expand their brands and monetize content in new ways. Treibatch, a former WME digital talent agent and podcast industry executive, most recently worked as the Head Of Talent at Spotify Studios leading talent development for the platform’s internal podcast studio. “I’m beyond thrilled to be joining such an incredible team here at Range Media Partners. As the digital and podcast landscape continues to...
TechCrunch
Building control startup PassiveLogic inks partnership with Nvidia, secures $15M
The investment represents a major vote of confidence in PassiveLogic, considering that the startup hasn’t released any products to the public yet (although a beta’s planned for later this year). Nvidia was perhaps won over by PassiveLogic’s go-to-market strategy, which netted the startup contractual commitments for the first two years of sales and distribution partners that plan to include PassiveLogic’s platform in construction and retrofit projects.
zycrypto.com
‘Bored & Lucky,’ a high-profile NFT raffle project, joins the Yuga Labs IP Ecosystem
We are witnessing increased projects utilizing the full potential of well-known jpegs as the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) continues dominating the NFT space and moving closer to mass adoption. This is because BAYC owners have exclusive intellectual property rights over their NFTs. Recently, the ecosystem has drawn many well-known figures who use BAYC IP, including Snoop Dogg and Eminem, who dominated the VMAs by rocking their ape personas like nobody was looking.
Importance of Brand Storytelling, Emerging as the Next Trend in Web3
Brand storytelling isn't a luxury; rather, it's crucial to make sure your brand makes its mark, boosts sales, and has an influence. A Brand needs to stand out in a lot of noise to make a connection, let alone an emotional one. This is where Web3 comes in. This article is about how brands are using Web3 and storytelling to redefine what it means to have a community and a brand.
Games Industry, Entertainment and Metaverse Communications Guru Jacki Vause Joins ME Ventures Board
Music investment fund for the creator economy, ME Ventures, has announced it has appointed Jacki Vause to its advisory board. Jacki’s role will be to advise on contributing to the fund’s mission to nurture and inspire the next generation of creators and innovators. She brings decades of experience across the entertainment and creative industries, and a natural eye for innovation talent.
TechRadar
Microsoft's latest update looks to address some of the most annoying aspects of hybrid working
Microsoft has revealed the findings of a huge new study examining what issues are still going wrong with hybrid working. The “Hybrid Work Is Just Work. Are We Doing It Wrong?” report (opens in new tab) is based on 20,000 people from 11 countries, looking at “trillions of Microsoft 365 productivity signals."
Cinchy on Globe and Mail's Ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies for Second Straight Year
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2022-- Cinchy, the innovator providing the world’s first comprehensive dataware platform that liberates enterprise data into a universal data network, is pleased to announce it has placed No. 88 on The Globe and Mail’s 2022 Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005123/en/ Dataware pioneer, Cinchy named to The Globe and Mail’s Canada’s Top Growing Companies for the second consecutive year. (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: London-based spatial computing startup Hadean closes $30 million Series A
It’s Friday, and that means… Actually, we don’t even really know what that means anymore, other than that we’re going to sit in the sunshine and bask in the very last few days of warm weather before it becomes time to be envious of the antipodeans for the next six months. — Christine and Haje.
Zinemaldia Startup Challenge Project Violette Pitched at San Sebastian
During a packed day of events at the Zinemaldia Startup Challenge in San Sebastián on Thursday, 10 finalists, narrowed down from 55 submissions this year, went head-to-head in live pitching sessions at this competition designed to foster forward-looking initiatives in the tech and film-TV space. Variety caught up with Daniel Karpantschof from Copenhagen Industries for the project Violette, which is looking to provide a 100% safe alternative for cast and crew to use firearms on sets. What’s your background? I’m an artist and entrepreneur and the co-founder and CEO of Copenhagen Industries. I used to do project/script development at Zentropa, and then moved over to...
China on Taiwan: 'External interference' won't be tolerated
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — China underscored its commitment Saturday to its claim on Taiwan, telling assembled world leaders that anyone who gets in the way of its determination to reunify with the self-governing island would be “crushed by the wheels of history.” The language was forceful but, for Chinese leadership, well within the realm of normal. “Only when China is fully reunified can there be true peace across the Taiwan Strait,” Wang Yi, China’s foreign minister, said at the U.N. General Assembly. He said Beijing would “take the most forceful steps to oppose external interference.” China regularly and vehemently defends its claim to Taiwan, which separated from the mainland after a 1949 civil war and now functions with its own government. A visit last month by the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, markedly ratcheted up tensions between Washington and Beijing.
HHW Gaming: Xbox Wants To Help Black Youth Start Careers In The Video Game Industry With ‘Project Amplify’
Xbox wants to help inject melanin into the video game industry. The post HHW Gaming: Xbox Wants To Help Black Youth Start Careers In The Video Game Industry With ‘Project Amplify’ appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Study Finds Digital Engagement of Consumers Worldwide Jumped 1.2% in Q2
Study Finds Digital Engagement of Consumers Worldwide Jumped 1.2% in Q2. The summer of 2022 was a watershed moment for the global digital economy. For millions of consumers in the Northern Hemisphere, this summer was the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that they felt comfortable traveling and enjoying the outside world. Not only did 178 million consumers across 11 countries buy travel tickets online in summer 2022, but 635 million wound up transacting online, whether for retail items, lodging, groceries, concert and event tickets or other purchases.
British Film Institute launches 10-year Screen Culture and lottery funding strategies
A new streaming service, BFI+, plus investment in film education in schools and access to its archives are all part of the BFI’s new plan
architizer.com
CAA Architects Integrate Nature and Technology as they Design the Beijing Collaborative Innovation Park
West Mountain Innovation Valley – West Mountain Innovation Valley, also called Beijing Collaborative Innovation Park, is one of of the Three-Hundred Key Projects of 2021 in Beijing. CAA is responsible for the planning and architectural design of the whole project. At present, the construction of the north plot in Phase I, which is the largest building group, has officially started and is expected to be completed in 2024.
