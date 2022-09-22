ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Sourcing Journal

Target, REI Join Zero Emissions Cargo Scheme

Cargo Owners for Zero Emission Vessels (coZEV) announced the addition of Target Corp., REI Co-op, Beiersdorf, DuPont, Electrolux, ETTLI Kaffee, Moose Toys, Ohana Beverage Company, Philips and Sisley to its 2040 Ambition Statement, a call to action from cargo owners to progressively switch all of their ocean freight to vessels powered by zero-carbon fuels by 2040. These multinational companies join Amazon, Brooks Running, Frog Bikes, Ikea, Inditex, Michelin, Patagonia, Tchibo and Unilever, bringing the total to 19 companies that are sending a signal of urgency across industries to accelerate decarbonization of the maritime value chain. The new signatories more than doubles...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

British Standards Certifies TDCX's Carbon Footprint Reporting

Countries around the world have teamed up to find solutions to climate change. Over 120 delegates from nations around the world meet at the Conference of Parties (COP) each year to review the implementation of the United Nations’ framework convention on climate change. Big Companies Join The Movement. While...
ENVIRONMENT
Fast Company

Wyoming will soon be home to the world’s largest carbon removal facility

In rural Wyoming, a sprawling field will soon be filled with dozens of shipping container-sized boxes that can pull CO2 from the atmosphere to help combat climate change. The captured CO2, compressed into a liquid, will travel through pipelines into nearby wells that are drilled thousands of feet underground, storing it permanently. Everything will run on clean energy.
WYOMING STATE
The Independent

‘It beggars belief’: Liz Truss energy plan ‘shows government doesn’t understand climate crisis’

Liz Truss’s energy plans show the UK has effectively abandoned net-zero targets just three years after its world-leading commitment to cutting emissions, the government’s former chief scientific adviser has said.A major new fossil fuels campaign, including lifting the ban on fracking and expanding drilling for oil and gas in the North Sea, has already been announced by the new prime minister’s administration.But the drive for more oil and gas production was “completely at odds” with the UK’s legally binding net-zero target, said Sir David King, head of the Climate Crisis Advisory Group, who was chief scientific adviser to the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
InsideClimate News

New Documents Unveiled in Congressional Hearings Show Oil Companies Are Slow-Rolling and Overselling Climate Initiatives, Democrats Say ￼

Congressional Democrats presented fresh evidence Thursday which they say proves that oil companies are continuing to mislead the public on climate change and undercut global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. At a hearing held by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, lawmakers read from newly released documents obtained...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Carbon neutrality orientates the reform of the steel industry

The steel industry in China has an important role in reducing national and global carbon emissions, demanding integrated actions and efforts across policies, industry and science to achieve the goal of carbon neutrality. Climate change is a global issue facing all of humanity. The amount of greenhouse gases continues to...
INDUSTRY
Essence

From Dorm Room to Boardroom: Joshua Aviv On Founding A Million-Dollar EV Charging Company While In College That's Poised To Disrupt CleanTech

What started as an idea in his Syracuse University dorm room back in 2014, turned into a solution for EV charging desserts. To look at electric vehicle charging maps for major US cities, you’d think Black neighborhoods were wholly uninterested in EVs. But Joshua Aviv knew that wasn’t the case. And it was only a matter of time before he did something about it.
ECONOMY
Fortune

The global energy crisis is making the case for renewables beyond climate change

A young girl pets Frankie the Dinosaur, the mascot of the United Nations Development Program's "Don't Choose Extinction" campaign on Sep. 21. The world has been talking about accelerating climate action for a very long time. With the UN General Assembly and New York Climate Week in full swing, the word “acceleration” remains prominent on the agendas in many of the meetings. So why, as UN Secretary-General António Guterres stated last week, is climate action flatlining? And what needs to be done to jolt the world into action?
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Improved air quality found to have accelerated global warming in recent decades

An international research team led by Leipzig University has used satellite data to demonstrate that concentrations of pollutant particles have decreased significantly since the year 2000. This is necessary due to their impact on health. But it is also of great significance because it has reduced the particles' cooling effect on the climate. The study findings have been published in the journal Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics.
ENVIRONMENT
The Conversation U.S.

What if carbon border taxes applied to all carbon – fossil fuels, too?

The European Union is embarking on an experiment that will expand its climate policies to imports for the first time. It’s called a carbon border adjustment, and it aims to level the playing field for the EU’s domestic producers by taxing energy-intensive imports like steel and cement that are high in greenhouse gas emissions but aren’t already covered by climate policies in their home countries. If the border adjustment works as planned, it could encourage the spread of climate policies around the world. But the EU plan, as well as most attempts to evaluate the impact of such policies, is...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS Pittsburgh

Department of Conservation and Natural Resources plans to use electricity entirely from renewable sources by 2030

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources plans to use electricity entirely from renewable sources by 2030.The department currently has 23 solar installation projects and another 18 in design or under construction. It said by 2030, it will produce about 15.5 gigawatt hours and purchase another 13.2 from renewable energy sources.  "DCNR's commitment to sustainability is second to none and we are proud to announce this critical step to a more sustainable energy use across our department as good stewards of our natural resources," said department Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. "This agency is committing to a measured, strategic plan to address energy conservation, creation, and consumption for the facilities that are critical parts of operating public lands."The state has 121 state parks and 2.2 million acres of forest land that see about 42 million visitors a year, DCNR Deputy Secretary Mike Walsh said.In 2021, the department said it reduced its greenhouse gas emissions by 194 metric tons, which is equivalent to the emissions produced by a passenger vehicle driving over 480,000 miles. 
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Amazon-backed firm to help power its trucking fleet with electrofuels

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Amazon.com-backed (AMZN.O) Infinium said on Tuesday it will supply low-carbon electrofuels for the e-commerce giant's trucking fleet starting next year. Infinium's supply of electrofuels — a fossil-based fuel alternative created with carbon waste and renewable power — will reduce Amazon's carbon emissions for roughly 5 million miles of travel per year, it said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
eenews.net

Oil wish list or renewables boost? Manchin bill may be both

The transition to a clean energy economy will involve trade-offs. Few are as stark as those in the permitting bill unveiled Wednesday by Sen. Joe Manchin, the West Virginia Democrat. The bill could provide a significant boost to transmission infrastructure, which is needed to ensure widespread renewable adoption. Where permitting...
CONGRESS & COURTS

