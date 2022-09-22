Read full article on original website
Related
Target, REI Join Zero Emissions Cargo Scheme
Cargo Owners for Zero Emission Vessels (coZEV) announced the addition of Target Corp., REI Co-op, Beiersdorf, DuPont, Electrolux, ETTLI Kaffee, Moose Toys, Ohana Beverage Company, Philips and Sisley to its 2040 Ambition Statement, a call to action from cargo owners to progressively switch all of their ocean freight to vessels powered by zero-carbon fuels by 2040. These multinational companies join Amazon, Brooks Running, Frog Bikes, Ikea, Inditex, Michelin, Patagonia, Tchibo and Unilever, bringing the total to 19 companies that are sending a signal of urgency across industries to accelerate decarbonization of the maritime value chain. The new signatories more than doubles...
British Standards Certifies TDCX's Carbon Footprint Reporting
Countries around the world have teamed up to find solutions to climate change. Over 120 delegates from nations around the world meet at the Conference of Parties (COP) each year to review the implementation of the United Nations’ framework convention on climate change. Big Companies Join The Movement. While...
Fast Company
Wyoming will soon be home to the world’s largest carbon removal facility
In rural Wyoming, a sprawling field will soon be filled with dozens of shipping container-sized boxes that can pull CO2 from the atmosphere to help combat climate change. The captured CO2, compressed into a liquid, will travel through pipelines into nearby wells that are drilled thousands of feet underground, storing it permanently. Everything will run on clean energy.
‘It beggars belief’: Liz Truss energy plan ‘shows government doesn’t understand climate crisis’
Liz Truss’s energy plans show the UK has effectively abandoned net-zero targets just three years after its world-leading commitment to cutting emissions, the government’s former chief scientific adviser has said.A major new fossil fuels campaign, including lifting the ban on fracking and expanding drilling for oil and gas in the North Sea, has already been announced by the new prime minister’s administration.But the drive for more oil and gas production was “completely at odds” with the UK’s legally binding net-zero target, said Sir David King, head of the Climate Crisis Advisory Group, who was chief scientific adviser to the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Biden administration announces plan to develop floating offshore wind turbines for West Coast
Wind turbines in deep water must be installed on floating platforms and tethered to the seafloor. The technology will allow them to be installed farther from the coast.
Fuel firms should pay for climate harm, UN leaders told
Rich energy companies should be forced to fork over some windfall profits to aid victims of climate change and offset rising fuel and food costs, the U.N. Secretary-General told world leaders Tuesday. The fossil fuel industry, which is responsible for a large share of planet-warming gases, is “feasting on hundreds...
New Documents Unveiled in Congressional Hearings Show Oil Companies Are Slow-Rolling and Overselling Climate Initiatives, Democrats Say ￼
Congressional Democrats presented fresh evidence Thursday which they say proves that oil companies are continuing to mislead the public on climate change and undercut global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. At a hearing held by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, lawmakers read from newly released documents obtained...
ArchDaily
The Built Environment Industry has a Huge Responsibility in the Climate Crisis
Climate change is becoming more and more real every day: all over the world, we are witnessing a clear increase in climate disasters. Moreover, the latest IPCC report warns us of possible “tipping points” from which the climate transition could become not gradual, but sudden and irrevocable. Hélène...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Opinion: IEA head: Electric cars are transforming the auto industry. That's good news for the climate
Transport has the highest reliance on fossil fuels of any sector, making electric vehicles vital for cutting emissions and harmful urban air pollution — and for reducing countries' reliance on oil imports.
Nature.com
Carbon neutrality orientates the reform of the steel industry
The steel industry in China has an important role in reducing national and global carbon emissions, demanding integrated actions and efforts across policies, industry and science to achieve the goal of carbon neutrality. Climate change is a global issue facing all of humanity. The amount of greenhouse gases continues to...
Essence
From Dorm Room to Boardroom: Joshua Aviv On Founding A Million-Dollar EV Charging Company While In College That's Poised To Disrupt CleanTech
What started as an idea in his Syracuse University dorm room back in 2014, turned into a solution for EV charging desserts. To look at electric vehicle charging maps for major US cities, you’d think Black neighborhoods were wholly uninterested in EVs. But Joshua Aviv knew that wasn’t the case. And it was only a matter of time before he did something about it.
The global energy crisis is making the case for renewables beyond climate change
A young girl pets Frankie the Dinosaur, the mascot of the United Nations Development Program's "Don't Choose Extinction" campaign on Sep. 21. The world has been talking about accelerating climate action for a very long time. With the UN General Assembly and New York Climate Week in full swing, the word “acceleration” remains prominent on the agendas in many of the meetings. So why, as UN Secretary-General António Guterres stated last week, is climate action flatlining? And what needs to be done to jolt the world into action?
Phys.org
Improved air quality found to have accelerated global warming in recent decades
An international research team led by Leipzig University has used satellite data to demonstrate that concentrations of pollutant particles have decreased significantly since the year 2000. This is necessary due to their impact on health. But it is also of great significance because it has reduced the particles' cooling effect on the climate. The study findings have been published in the journal Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics.
What if carbon border taxes applied to all carbon – fossil fuels, too?
The European Union is embarking on an experiment that will expand its climate policies to imports for the first time. It’s called a carbon border adjustment, and it aims to level the playing field for the EU’s domestic producers by taxing energy-intensive imports like steel and cement that are high in greenhouse gas emissions but aren’t already covered by climate policies in their home countries. If the border adjustment works as planned, it could encourage the spread of climate policies around the world. But the EU plan, as well as most attempts to evaluate the impact of such policies, is...
Department of Conservation and Natural Resources plans to use electricity entirely from renewable sources by 2030
HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources plans to use electricity entirely from renewable sources by 2030.The department currently has 23 solar installation projects and another 18 in design or under construction. It said by 2030, it will produce about 15.5 gigawatt hours and purchase another 13.2 from renewable energy sources. "DCNR's commitment to sustainability is second to none and we are proud to announce this critical step to a more sustainable energy use across our department as good stewards of our natural resources," said department Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. "This agency is committing to a measured, strategic plan to address energy conservation, creation, and consumption for the facilities that are critical parts of operating public lands."The state has 121 state parks and 2.2 million acres of forest land that see about 42 million visitors a year, DCNR Deputy Secretary Mike Walsh said.In 2021, the department said it reduced its greenhouse gas emissions by 194 metric tons, which is equivalent to the emissions produced by a passenger vehicle driving over 480,000 miles.
World Economic Forum
How Web3 could help tackle climate change using regenerative finance - or 'ReFi'
Web3 technologies are already being used to counter deforestation and climate change in a decentralized, and community-driven way. Image: REUTERS/Clement Uwiringiyimana.
Researchers claim to have built Europe's first 'zero-emission' house powered by hydrogen
Researchers in Italy claim to have built Europe's first house powered by hydrogen fuel cells. This solution was developed by scientists at the University of Sannio in southern Italy in collaboration with private companies, Euronews reported on Thursday. "Lately, we have focussed on the issue of CO2 emissions in the...
Amazon-backed firm to help power its trucking fleet with electrofuels
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Amazon.com-backed (AMZN.O) Infinium said on Tuesday it will supply low-carbon electrofuels for the e-commerce giant's trucking fleet starting next year. Infinium's supply of electrofuels — a fossil-based fuel alternative created with carbon waste and renewable power — will reduce Amazon's carbon emissions for roughly 5 million miles of travel per year, it said.
U.S. outlines roadmap to boost sustainable aviation fuel
WASHINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Department on Friday issued a plan detailing a government-wide strategy for ramping up production and use of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF).
eenews.net
Oil wish list or renewables boost? Manchin bill may be both
The transition to a clean energy economy will involve trade-offs. Few are as stark as those in the permitting bill unveiled Wednesday by Sen. Joe Manchin, the West Virginia Democrat. The bill could provide a significant boost to transmission infrastructure, which is needed to ensure widespread renewable adoption. Where permitting...
Comments / 0