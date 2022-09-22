Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Yu Yu Hakusho Cosplay Brings Back Anime's Best Announcer
One awesome Yu Yu Hakusho cosplay has really made a deep cut and shined the spotlight on one of the best announcers ever seen in an anime, Koto! Yoshihiro Togashi's original manga series is now in the midst of celebrating the 30th Anniversary of its anime adaptation, and that means it's the perfect time to think back on just how influential of an action series it really is. Often held in high regard by many fans as one of the best ever, much of the reason why is the massive Dark Tournament arc that really changed everything from that point on.
ComicBook
One Piece: Massive Manga Volume Will Compile 20,000+ Pages
One Piece has told Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates' story for decades, with Eiichiro Oda's story currently moving toward its grand finale. Before the series comes to an end, JBE Books is attempting the impossible by creating one giant volume that collects over twenty-thousand pages of story from the manga. While this doesn't collect One Piece's entirety, the volume has made only fifty copies of this titanic entry and will set back dedicated fans a few thousand dollars.
Collider
'House of the Dragon': House Velaryon Explained
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-4 of House of the Dragon. With House of the Dragon expanding into the history of Westeros, new names have found their way into the story. Not just new characters, but houses not previously explored. First on the list is Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) and his house. Despite not appearing in the original Game of Thrones series, the Velaryons are a major house in the time of the prequel series. In Episode 4, Viserys (Paddy Considine) refers to them as one of "the most powerful houses in the realm." Corlys sits on the small council, and the Velaryons, along with Daemon (Matt Smith), led the fight in the Stepstones without support from the King. The Velaryon family is slated to continue playing an important role in the show as Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) is set to marry Corlys' son Laenor (Theo Nate). But who are the Velaryons, and what happened to make them inconsequential by the time of Game of Thrones?
Gamespot
GTA 6 Gets Unofficial Map Following Leaks | GameSpot News
While Rockstar has been busy sweeping the internet clean of any early gameplay, fans have been busy piecing together a map of GTA 6’s location based on clues from that leaked footage. The project is reminiscent of a fan-made GTA V map created by GTA Forum users, who used the game's promotional footage and screenshots to get an early view of Los Santos. This time, the bare-bones map is being created using in-game coordinates displayed in the leak to figure out where each location sits in relation to the rest of them. These cartographers have had to get creative in order to get around Rockstar's copyright restrictions, with much of the main GTA Forums discussion working out how to most accurately map the leaked content without including images that can't be posted in the community. Other projects hosted outside the forums have more complete maps in the works, including mini-map segments taken from the leaked footage. One map posted by Church of GTA includes some speculative roads and borders, as well as the more concrete details taken from the leaks.
ComicBook
Hunter x Hunter Cosplay Reimagines Gon's Ultimate Transformation
Throughout Hunter x Hunter, Gon was attempting to discover secrets regarding his father while also walking the hunter's path to learn more. While Gon had some serious fights throughout the Shonen series, perhaps none hit as hard as the Chimera Ant Arc, where the hero was forced to awaken an amazing power that transformed him from a young child to a full-grown adult. Now, one cosplayer has brought Gon's transformation to life thanks to pitch-perfect cosplay.
Anime News Network
Ayakashi Triangle Anime Unveils Main Cast
The Aniplex Online Fest 2022 event announced the cast for the television anime of Kentaro Yabuki's Ayakashi Triangle manga on Saturday. It also debuted the anime's second teaser visual:. The main cast members are:. Shōya Chiba as Matsuri Kazamaki (Male) Miyu Tomita as Matsuri Kazamaki (Female) Kana Ichinose as...
Gamespot
Legend of the Nine Heavens
We have no news or videos for Legend of the Nine Heavens. Sorry!
Gamespot
Chris Hemsworth Raises The Stakes In First Extraction 2 Footage
Chris Hemsworth is returning to Netflix next year for Extraction 2, a followup to the big-budget action spectacle released in April. In a behind-the-scenes vignette showed at Netflix’s Tudum 2022 virtual event, Hemsworth and director Sam Hargrave talk about how they're amping up the stakes for the sequel. Hargrave...
Lewis Capaldi Shared Harry Styles' Reaction After Lewis Drunk-Texted Him At 5 A.M.
"He screenshotted it, but I don’t know what it was that I sent him.”
Gamespot
David Tennant's Son Joins House Of The Dragon In Major Role After Time Jump
House of the Dragon's next episode will feature a 10-year time jump, and in addition to the roles of Alicent and Rhaenyra being recast, the baby Aegon II Targaryen is grown up. An actor who comes from a famous acting family will play the role, it's been revealed. Ty Tennant--the...
Gamespot
Birdman Director Alejandro González Iñárritu's Bardo Gets A New Trailer, And 22 Minutes Shaved Off Its Runtime
Alejandro González Iñárritu's upcoming film Bardo just received a new trailer, and a confirmation that it's shaving 22 minutes of its run time. Netflix shared the trailer for the Birdman director's next film, the full title being Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, which is set to release in select theaters November 4, and joining the subscription service December 16. As reported by IndieWire, the film has also had a pretty big change too--it's now 22 minutes shorter, bringing it to two hours and 32 minutes in length, without credits.
Gamespot
Tower Of Fantasy Vera 2.0 Story Trailer Teases New Enemies And Playable Characters
Tower of Fantasy, the free-to-play gacha MMORPG that released in August, is set to receive its first major expansion later this Fall. A new story trailer highlights some of the dangerous new enemy types players will face, as well as some of the new unlockable characters players can use to take them down.
Gamespot
The Diofield Chronicle Review - Forever War
Essentially a protracted series of tactical battles, Diofield Chronicle's design falls into an early routine from which it is reluctant to deviate, while its fantasy world apes the war-room politicking of Game of Thrones with a focus on moving the chess pieces at the expense of credible character development. Flashes of progress are seen in its combat, and the occasional voice dares to question a realm ruled by divine authority, but both efforts are ultimately futile, crushed by an exhausting and relentless war machine.
Gamespot
Netflix's Newest Mobile Game Is Based On The Nailed It Cooking Show
The Netflix TV show Nailed It is getting a spin-off video game. Netflix has announced that Paladin Studios is developing a Nailed It video game called Nailed It Baking Bash, and it'll be released October 4 on mobile. Like the TV series, the video game is all about cooking. In...
Gamespot
David Cronenberg's Scanners In Development At HBO For Series Adaptation - Report
A series adaptation of the David Cronenberg film Scanners is in development at HBO, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The iconic director will reportedly produce. The 1981 horror cult classic is about a small group of super-powered people with psychic, telepathic, and telekinetic powers. The film's plot centers on an attempt by the renegade Darryl Revok--played by Michael Ironside--to wage a war against the weapons and security corporation ConSec, which seeks to use people with these abilities for their own purposes.
Gamespot
Gamespot
Ska Band Half Past Two Releases Music Video Shot Entirely In The Sims 3
Move over, AMVs--The Sims music videos are what's hot right now and Orange County ska band Half Past Two is out to prove it. Earlier today, the ska ensemble released their music video for "Curtain Call," which was shot entirely in The Sims 3. The music video kicks off with...
Oscar-Contending Documentary ‘Nothing Compares’ Reexamines Sinéad O’Connor, Singer Who “Booted The Door Down” And Paid The Price
When filmmaker Kathryn Ferguson was growing up in Northern Ireland in the late 1980s, she says the whole of the island – the North and the Republic – desperately needed transformation. “The Troubles were still rumbling on, and the Catholic Church was still very much in power in the South,” she notes. “It was pretty gray and miserable and you just felt like you didn’t have many options and you didn’t have a voice, and abortion was banned everywhere.” An unexpected voice for those voiceless would emerge in the form of a Dublin singer with an uncompromising presence — Sinéad O’Connor. She...
Gamespot
Gamespot
Nita Hawes' Nightmare Blog #8 - Murder by Another Name, Part II
“MURDER BY ANOTHER NAME,” Part Two From the universe of Eisner-nominated series KILLADELPHIA comes a terrifying tie-in horror series by acclaimed Marvel writer RODNEY BARNES and fan-favorite SPAWN artist SZYMON KUDRANSKI. Dark evils from the past return to Annapolis after a centuries-old murder is unearthed and its ghosts return...
