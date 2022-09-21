Read full article on original website
Frankenstein: New World #2
As Lilja and Frankenstein explore the vibrant world around them, they rescue someone who introduces them to the "new race of man." But unbeknownst to them, evil lurks within the shadows, tracking our heroes while sowing seeds of death and destruction.
Dilbert creator says 77 newspapers canceled comic strip as it tackles woke culture
The creator of Dilbert, Scott Adams, announced Tuesday that his comic has been canceled by nearly 77 newspapers, which he says are owned by one media company.
G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #298 - All In! Part 3
The final G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero story arc at IDW Publishing continues! Using a brand-new casino on Cobra Island as a front, Cobra has been busy behind the scenes resurrecting dangerous villains and heroes alike, all in the hope of creating the deadliest Cobra army ever! It'll be up to the warriors of G.I. Joe to foil their archenemy's evil machinations before it's too late. The game for the fate of the world is barreling to a calamitous conclusion, and it's time for every single player to go all-in!
Young Hellboy: Assault On Castle Death #2
As Hellboy struggles in the grip of a mysterious illness, a Brotherhood operative inside the B.P.R.D. brings an assassin within striking distance! But even with a fever, young Hellboy has an ace up his (pajama) sleeve . . . or is that a familiar calling card?. Read the exciting continuation...
Wynd: The Throne In The Sky #2
Wynd and Merien consider a risky journey into the foreboding mountains, where the deadly cold might be the least of their worries. Danger and betrayal (and maybe even a little romance) confront our heroes at every turn, while elsewhere, the Duke makes plans of his own… Don’t miss the next thrilling story in the Wynd saga, from the GLAAD Award-winning creative team behind The Woods!
Public Domain #4 - Chapter Four: Past Mistakes
The legal battle is done, but the fighting has just begun! Syd looks to the future as Miles runs from his past! Can he find happiness? Can any of us? Honestly, I’m not sure. I think the most we can ever hope for is to feel content. But what do I know? I’m killing myself writing and drawing comics.
The Walking Dead Final Season Episodes 17 And 18 Review — Strolling Into Oblivion
Through two-thirds of its elongated final season, The Walking Dead hasn't really felt like it's coming to a close. Sure, the surviving heroes have once again been facing down extinction at the hands of a seemingly insurmountable threat, but the feud between them and the Commonwealth hasn't felt any more dramatic than past conflicts with the Saviors, the Whisperers, the Governor, and so on. Now with just eight episodes to go, I've been eager to get to the part of the season that illustrates this drama as the true last act of the show. After watching the first two episodes of season 11C, I'm still left waiting for the train to feel like it's pulling into the station.
Stuff of Nightmares #1 - The Monster Makers: Part 1
In the premiere of Stine’s reanimated reimagining, the monster you encounter isn’t the one you thought it’d be—you might be familiar with the classic tale of a mad scientist hell-bent on creating life, but what these two demented brothers have created is something else entirely! Get ready for a darker, more gruesome, and even more terrifying series for horror fans who are ready to face their fears in… STUFF OF NIGHTMARES!
The Untouchable Midori-kun #2 - Volume 2
He can come to me but I'm not allowed to touch him? That's not fair! The pure and innocent idol-kun is back for volume 2! Misaki, wanting to be desired by her childhood friend and now top idol star Midori-kun, tried many times to seduce him but to no avail. But with the dome tour coming up and unable to handle the pressure, Midori-kun shows up at Misaki's apartment...?!
Nita Hawes' Nightmare Blog #8 - Murder by Another Name, Part II
“MURDER BY ANOTHER NAME,” Part Two From the universe of Eisner-nominated series KILLADELPHIA comes a terrifying tie-in horror series by acclaimed Marvel writer RODNEY BARNES and fan-favorite SPAWN artist SZYMON KUDRANSKI. Dark evils from the past return to Annapolis after a centuries-old murder is unearthed and its ghosts return...
Shaolin Cowboy: Cruel to Be Kin #5
IT'S AULD LANG-XIETY AS THE SHAOLIN COWBOY PENETRATES THE DARK RECESSES OF BIG DADDY SNELLS SICK EMPIRE OF INTOLERANCE AND HATE. IS THE TREATMENT, LEAD POISONING, WORSE THAN THE CURE? THE COWBOY WILL BE THE JUDGE JUDY IN THIS CASE!
Birdman Director Alejandro González Iñárritu's Bardo Gets A New Trailer, And 22 Minutes Shaved Off Its Runtime
Alejandro González Iñárritu's upcoming film Bardo just received a new trailer, and a confirmation that it's shaving 22 minutes of its run time. Netflix shared the trailer for the Birdman director's next film, the full title being Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, which is set to release in select theaters November 4, and joining the subscription service December 16. As reported by IndieWire, the film has also had a pretty big change too--it's now 22 minutes shorter, bringing it to two hours and 32 minutes in length, without credits.
Spider-Man: Miles Morales Gets Its First PC Trailer, Still Slated For This Fall
PlayStation has released its first teaser trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PC. The teaser trailer only runs about 30 seconds long, and a small disclaimer at the beginning does note the footage shown is in alpha, but despite that, everything is looking buttery smooth so far. No particular features were mentioned or revealed in the trailer, so it mostly is about showing off how genuinely good the graphics look.
It's Jeff Infinity Comic #16 - Return of the Jeff-Verse
Guest-starring M.O.D.O.K.! Jeff returns to the same toy store (now in disguise) to take down the big-headed baddie behind the Jeff merch!
Ska Band Half Past Two Releases Music Video Shot Entirely In The Sims 3
Move over, AMVs--The Sims music videos are what's hot right now and Orange County ska band Half Past Two is out to prove it. Earlier today, the ska ensemble released their music video for "Curtain Call," which was shot entirely in The Sims 3. The music video kicks off with...
These Hawaiian Caricature Artists Are Roasting People In Their Drawings & TikTok Is Obsessed
A popular activity around tourist areas are getting unflattering caricature drawings that highlight people's less favorable attributes. A pair of Waikiki Beach artists in Oahu, HI goes a little bit further with its designs by greatly accentuating the characteristics of their subjects' faces or bodies, and TikTok is utterly obsessed with how they roast their customers.
