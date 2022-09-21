Read full article on original website
ComicBook
X-Terminators #1 Review: A Glamorous, Grindhouse Good Time
X-Terminators #1 is a mood. Actually, it's a couple of moods. There's the girls' night out vibe that comes from getting mutant party girls Dazzler, Jubilee, and Boom-Boom together at a bar. Then there's the grindhouse vibe that comes from having said mutant party girls get bloody battling vampires and other monstrous creatures. The two pair together nicely, each one cutting into the expectations and excesses of the other to create a well-balanced comic book concoction that proves delightful to read and that stands apart from the much more straight-faced attitude of the rest of the current X-Men line.
ComicBook
Werewolf by Night Fan Teaser Imagines Man-Thing's Terrifying MCU Arrival
In but a matter of weeks, Marvel Studios is going to kick October off with Werewolf by Night, a black-and-white special presentation streaming on Disney+. As the teaser for the project shows, fans can expect a monster-filled outing, one that will serve as the debut of Man-Thing within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The longtime Marvel Horror icon is a favorite of many, and one dedicated fan has taken it upon themselves to craft a character poster featuring the Bog Beast.
Gamespot
Young Hellboy: Assault On Castle Death #2
As Hellboy struggles in the grip of a mysterious illness, a Brotherhood operative inside the B.P.R.D. brings an assassin within striking distance! But even with a fever, young Hellboy has an ace up his (pajama) sleeve . . . or is that a familiar calling card?. Read the exciting continuation...
Hulu Drops Bloody ‘Hellraiser’ Trailer with Fresh Victims and New Pinhead
Hellraiser is setting the mood for Hulu‘s Halloween celebration, and this year they’re going full-on fright. The streamer dropped the full-length trailer for their reboot of Clive Barker‘s 1987 hit, the original Hellraiser, and if the nearly two-minute preview is any indication, this one’s sure to give us a good scare.
Gamespot
Sly Cooper Celebrates 20 Years With Art Prints, Merch, And More
PlayStation and Sucker Punch are celebrating the Sly Cooper franchise's 20th anniversary by creating some merchandise for fans to purchase. Sony provided details over at the PlayStation Blog and the most notable piece of merchandise is a tribute art piece drawn by original Sly Cooper art director Dev Madan. It includes plenty of Easter eggs and references to the franchise and those who purchase the art print will receive a certificate of authenticity signed by Madan himself.
Gamespot
Stuff of Nightmares #1 - The Monster Makers: Part 1
In the premiere of Stine’s reanimated reimagining, the monster you encounter isn’t the one you thought it’d be—you might be familiar with the classic tale of a mad scientist hell-bent on creating life, but what these two demented brothers have created is something else entirely! Get ready for a darker, more gruesome, and even more terrifying series for horror fans who are ready to face their fears in… STUFF OF NIGHTMARES!
Gamespot
Public Domain #4 - Chapter Four: Past Mistakes
The legal battle is done, but the fighting has just begun! Syd looks to the future as Miles runs from his past! Can he find happiness? Can any of us? Honestly, I’m not sure. I think the most we can ever hope for is to feel content. But what do I know? I’m killing myself writing and drawing comics.
Gamespot
Marvel Studios Hires Jeff Kaplan And Ian Springer To Write Fantastic Four Film
Deadline is reporting that Marvel Studios has now found its writers for its new Fantastic Four film. Jeff Kaplan--not to be confused with formerly of Blizzard Jeff Kaplan--and Ian Springer are heading to the Baxter Building as they're set to write the script for the highly-anticipated film. Deadline's sources added...
Gamespot
Nita Hawes' Nightmare Blog #8 - Murder by Another Name, Part II
“MURDER BY ANOTHER NAME,” Part Two From the universe of Eisner-nominated series KILLADELPHIA comes a terrifying tie-in horror series by acclaimed Marvel writer RODNEY BARNES and fan-favorite SPAWN artist SZYMON KUDRANSKI. Dark evils from the past return to Annapolis after a centuries-old murder is unearthed and its ghosts return...
Gamespot
David Cronenberg's Scanners In Development At HBO For Series Adaptation - Report
A series adaptation of the David Cronenberg film Scanners is in development at HBO, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The iconic director will reportedly produce. The 1981 horror cult classic is about a small group of super-powered people with psychic, telepathic, and telekinetic powers. The film's plot centers on an attempt by the renegade Darryl Revok--played by Michael Ironside--to wage a war against the weapons and security corporation ConSec, which seeks to use people with these abilities for their own purposes.
Gamespot
First Mario Movie Trailer Coming During New York Comic Con
The first trailer for the Super Mario movie starring Chris Pratt as Mario will be released on October 6 as part of New York Comic Con. The trailer will premiere that day at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET. This will be a "teaser" trailer for the animated film,...
Gamespot
Spider-Man: Miles Morales Gets Its First PC Trailer, Still Slated For This Fall
PlayStation has released its first teaser trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PC. The teaser trailer only runs about 30 seconds long, and a small disclaimer at the beginning does note the footage shown is in alpha, but despite that, everything is looking buttery smooth so far. No particular features were mentioned or revealed in the trailer, so it mostly is about showing off how genuinely good the graphics look.
Gamespot
The Walking Dead Final Season Episodes 17 And 18 Review — Strolling Into Oblivion
Through two-thirds of its elongated final season, The Walking Dead hasn't really felt like it's coming to a close. Sure, the surviving heroes have once again been facing down extinction at the hands of a seemingly insurmountable threat, but the feud between them and the Commonwealth hasn't felt any more dramatic than past conflicts with the Saviors, the Whisperers, the Governor, and so on. Now with just eight episodes to go, I've been eager to get to the part of the season that illustrates this drama as the true last act of the show. After watching the first two episodes of season 11C, I'm still left waiting for the train to feel like it's pulling into the station.
Gamespot
It's Jeff Infinity Comic #16 - Return of the Jeff-Verse
Guest-starring M.O.D.O.K.! Jeff returns to the same toy store (now in disguise) to take down the big-headed baddie behind the Jeff merch!
Gamespot
Birdman Director Alejandro González Iñárritu's Bardo Gets A New Trailer, And 22 Minutes Shaved Off Its Runtime
Alejandro González Iñárritu's upcoming film Bardo just received a new trailer, and a confirmation that it's shaving 22 minutes of its run time. Netflix shared the trailer for the Birdman director's next film, the full title being Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, which is set to release in select theaters November 4, and joining the subscription service December 16. As reported by IndieWire, the film has also had a pretty big change too--it's now 22 minutes shorter, bringing it to two hours and 32 minutes in length, without credits.
Manifest Season 4: The Passengers' Death Date Looms in New Trailer
With the Death Date looming, Ben Stone and the rest of the passengers search for answers in the full trailer for Manifest’s final season. The sneak peek, which you can check out above, was revealed on Saturday as part of Netflix’s global fan event Tudum. Season 4 will be split into two 10-episode parts, with Part 1 premiering Friday, Nov. 4. Set two years after Grace’s brutal murder turned the Stone family’s lives upside down, the new season finds them “in shambles as a devastated Ben continues to mourn his wife and search for his kidnapped daughter Eden,” per the official synopsis....
ComicBook
She-Hulk: Episode 6's Hidden QR Code Revealed
We're now two-thirds of the way through She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, with the sixth episode of the Disney+ series arriving on Thursday. The series, which follows the unconventional superhero journey of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), has been littered with surprising characters from all corners of Marvel Comics canon thus far. Some blink-and-you'll-miss-it moments in the series have given viewers a chance to dive further into those stories, with QR codes that, when scanned, lead to free digital comics on the Marvel Unlimited platform. This week's QR code, which can be seen on the police car when Craig Hollis / Mr. Immortal (David Pasquesi) jumps from the windows of GLK&H early on in the episode. The QR code leads to Mr. Immortal's first appearance in West Coast Avengers #46, which also establishes his team, the Great Lakes Avengers.
thedigitalfix.com
James Cameron “guarantees” you can’t predict Avatar 2’s story
James Cameron is known for delivering bangers when it comes to sequels. From his work on one of the best science fiction movies of all time Terminator 2: Judgement Day to the hit Aliens, expectations are always high when it comes to his films. And it looks like his upcoming action movie, Avatar: The Way of Water, will live up to his reputation.
‘Wendell & Wild’ To Kick Off Expanding Animation Is Film In October
Wendell & Wild, the upcoming Netflix movie directed by Henry Selick that features the voices of Jordan Peele, Angela Bassett, Keegan-Michael Key and Lyric Ross, has been selected as the opening-night film for Animation Is Film, the growing animation festival that will run October 21-23 and October 29 at the TCL Chinese 6 Theaters in Hollywood. It will mark the U.S. premiere of the pic, which world premiered earlier this month at the Toronto Film Festival and is due to hit Netflix on October 28. Selick, the stop-motion animation veteran behind The Nightmare Before Christmas, James and the Giant Peach and...
ComicBook
Minions Studio Announces Plan for Animated Movies That Go "Beyond Family Films"
Though Illumination is best known for the Despicable Me and Minions movies, the studio is gearing up to form a new label that will make animated movies NOT aimed at kids and families. According to Variety, Illumination has hired Mike Moon, the former adult animation lead at Netflix, to head Moonlight, their new label that will "produce animated films that push beyond the family genre." Moon left his position at Netflix earlier this summer, around the time that they began lay offs in their animation department. In addition to leading hte label, Moon will reportedly work as a "senior creative advisor" to Illumination.
