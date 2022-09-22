Read full article on original website
Cops Release Pics of Elwood Bank RobberTimothy BolgerSuffolk County, NY
The Investigation of the Horrific TWA Flight 800 Crash Was the Longest and Priciest in the History of the NTSBYana BostongirlEast Moriches, NY
Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customersKristen WaltersGrand Haven, MI
What Happened To Martha Stewart's Turkey Hill Farm House in Westport, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Foundation Launched to Support Healthcare ServicesConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
LP Dance Company Opened in Bay Ridge
Registration is October 5th – October 8th. You can also register online here. Classes begin October 11th. Congratulations and good luck ladies! LP Dance Company’s studio looks beautiful!. . Hugs,. marlene. Topics: Uncategorized | No Comments »
Blue Bloods is Filming in Bay Ridge Today 9/21
Blue Bloods will be filming by St. Patrick’s Church on 4th Avenue and 95th Street today (Wednesday September 21st). They also have signs on Shore Road 79th – 83rd Street as well. Community Board 10 shared this:. Yesterday afternoon, the put cones up one side of 95th Street...
This New Jersey Grocery Store is One of the Best in the Entire Country
Loyalty runs deep for many. I'm very brand loyal. People have their favorite restaurants, people have their favorite bars, and people have their favorite grocery stores. If there is a store that you frequent and have been loyal to for years, then there is a good chance that this will be your store for life.
No, Sugar Hill is Not Closing, Owners Of Bed-Stuy’s Iconic Club Say
“We’ve been here 43 years,” says the owner’s son. “And we’re looking forward to the next 43.”. No matter what you’ve heard, Bed-Stuy institution Sugar Hill Restaurant & Supper Club […] Click here to view original web page at patch.com.
NYC booting cars to collect nearly $500 million in unpaid tickets
NEW YORK -- You might be seeing more parked cars with boots on them around the five boroughs. New York City says it is owned nearly $500 million in unpaid parking tickets and looking to collect, CBS2's Alice Gainer reported Friday. "I came outside and there was a boot on it," said Antoinette Riley, a Hell's Kitchen resident. From Midtown, to Brooklyn, to Staten Island, booted cars have recently started lining the streets. Like many other drivers, Riley is stuck in park for the moment. "Right now I can't lose my car. So I have no choice but to pay this $5,000,"...
Local diner closes after 50 year run
September 25 will be the last day in business for the iconic Plainview diner. After more than fifty years of being in business, diner owner John Papavasilopoulos will hang up his apron strings and close up shop for good. Papavasilopoulos’ son, Niko, said closing the diner will be bittersweet for...
Top-Floor Prewar With Dining Room in Bay Ridge Dutch Colonial Wants $2,600, No Fee
A two-bedroom at the top of a big standalone Edwardian in Bay Ridge seems to have a decent amount of space for the price and is easy on the eyes. Under the eaves and lit by windows on all sides, the seemingly well maintained unit has hardwood floors, white walls and a large dining room. The updated kitchen comes with a mosaic tile backsplash and a large amount of counter space, but no dishwasher.
Adobe Blues just got a little bigger. But no worries – margaritas will flow again.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A few months after Adobe Blues changed hands earlier this year, green construction fencing went up around the property. By late summer, steel beams heightened the New Brighton structure, prompting questions from readers on the Southwestern saloon’s future. A spokesman for the restaurant and...
WHERE'S ARIYAH? Girl, 12, last seen leaving SI home
The NYPD is searching for a missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen leaving her Staten Island home this week.
14-Year-Old Hudson Valley Girl Mysteriously Goes Missing
Police are asking for the public's help in finding a young Hudson Valley girl who has been missing since Tuesday. On Thursday the Town of Wallkill Police in Orange County released images of a young girl who they say is a missing person. The child is identified as Amayalise Perez, a 14-year-old girl from the Town of Wallkill.
VIDEO: Woman falls inside Coney Island station as robber forcefully grabs her purse
A 31-year-old woman was robbed while waiting for a train at a Coney Island subway station Thursday, police said Friday as they released video of the brazen theft.
Oktoberfest at Fort Hamilton Army Base – 9/24
On September 24th, Fort Hamilton Army Base is having Oktoberfest from 4 – 9 pm. $5.00 Register here. Enjoy authentic German Food, Biergarten & Live Music. * Walk on access only. No parking * No outside food or beverage. This event is proudly sponsored by St. Joseph University. .
The Best Pizza in Brooklyn: 20 Places With Amazing Pie, Ranked
The best pizza in Brooklyn is a coveted crown, divisive amongst foodies, and a genuine rivalry between pizzerias. As big pizza fans, this is our Brooklyn top-20: Giuseppina’s occupies a retro space in Sunset Park that offers snug indoor seating and a scattering of seasonal tables on the terrace. The pizza menu is short and sweet, with topping choices. This is a cash-only restaurant so remember to stock your wallet before you arrive. It is a bit on the pricy side, with pizza’s starting at $26 – but they sure are tasty.
Hiking on Staten Island | Then and Now
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — One morning, you step outdoors . . . and something is different. Sunrise is later, the birds’ songs change, and there’s a hint of coolness in the air that brings our thoughts to oatmeal, soup and campfires. Even if it’s not the magic...
Cops Checking on 22-Year-Old Woman Find Horror Scene in East NY Apartment
Police called to a Brooklyn apartment made a gruesome discovery Wednesday, with suitcases in the home found to contain human body parts, according to police. Officers were called to the Linwood Apartments on Linwood Street in East New York around 1:30 p.m. Police said they were conducting a […] Click here to view original web page at www.nbcnewyork.com.
Double disgrace: Flagrant dumping on Staten Island street — and not much being done about it
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As the saying goes, “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.”. If this applies, then there appears to be quite a fortune to be made along Goethals Road North where heaps of tires, old furniture and discarded small construction materials among other things often overflow into the street.
With cannoli and zeppole eating contests, The Feast returns on Staten Island this fall – with fireworks
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Sausage ‘n’ peppers fans along with cannoli lovers will say ‘benvenuto’ to the upcoming Italian Festival at The Mount. This year’s “Festa” at Mount Loretto in Pleasant Plains marks a four-day affair. Dates are Friday, Oct. 7 from...
Floridian Plaza Diner Opened Today, 9/21
Welcome back to the Floridian Diner at 2301 Flatbush Avenue!. This diner has a serious following in Brooklyn. People love meeting up with friends and relaxing at this place. I wrote about the diner reopening and people are constantly asking me about it in person and online!. Photo by: Flatlands...
How to feast at The Colonnade Diner | The Dish
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Waitress Lois Donofrio and chef Emil Habaschi have presented countless meals at The Colonnade Diner in their collective decades of service. In this episode of The Dish, the two loyal employees picked their favorite meals to show off with some customer favorites and speciality Greek eats.
R Train, 86th Street Car # 8830 – 9:20pm
This is from the R Train, 86th Street Car # 8830 at 9:20 pm tonight. Where are the NYC services for this man who is in dire need of help?. He’s someone brother, cousin & uncle. This was reported to NYCT. . Hugs,. marlene. Topics: Uncategorized | No Comments...
