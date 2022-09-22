ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridge, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
queenoftheclick.com

LP Dance Company Opened in Bay Ridge

Registration is October 5th – October 8th. You can also register online here. Classes begin October 11th. Congratulations and good luck ladies! LP Dance Company’s studio looks beautiful!. . Hugs,. marlene. Topics: Uncategorized | No Comments »
BROOKLYN, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Blue Bloods is Filming in Bay Ridge Today 9/21

Blue Bloods will be filming by St. Patrick’s Church on 4th Avenue and 95th Street today (Wednesday September 21st). They also have signs on Shore Road 79th – 83rd Street as well. Community Board 10 shared this:. Yesterday afternoon, the put cones up one side of 95th Street...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ridge, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Entertainment
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
CBS New York

NYC booting cars to collect nearly $500 million in unpaid tickets

NEW YORK -- You might be seeing more parked cars with boots on them around the five boroughs. New York City says it is owned nearly $500 million in unpaid parking tickets and looking to collect, CBS2's Alice Gainer reported Friday. "I came outside and there was a boot on it," said Antoinette Riley, a Hell's Kitchen resident. From Midtown, to Brooklyn, to Staten Island, booted cars have recently started lining the streets. Like many other drivers, Riley is stuck in park for the moment. "Right now I can't lose my car. So I have no choice but to pay this $5,000,"...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
midislandtimes.com

Local diner closes after 50 year run

September 25 will be the last day in business for the iconic Plainview diner. After more than fifty years of being in business, diner owner John Papavasilopoulos will hang up his apron strings and close up shop for good. Papavasilopoulos’ son, Niko, said closing the diner will be bittersweet for...
PLAINVIEW, NY
brownstoner.com

Top-Floor Prewar With Dining Room in Bay Ridge Dutch Colonial Wants $2,600, No Fee

A two-bedroom at the top of a big standalone Edwardian in Bay Ridge seems to have a decent amount of space for the price and is easy on the eyes. Under the eaves and lit by windows on all sides, the seemingly well maintained unit has hardwood floors, white walls and a large dining room. The updated kitchen comes with a mosaic tile backsplash and a large amount of counter space, but no dishwasher.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Bloods#Television#In Blue#The Coffee Club#Rapid Realty
101.5 WPDH

14-Year-Old Hudson Valley Girl Mysteriously Goes Missing

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a young Hudson Valley girl who has been missing since Tuesday. On Thursday the Town of Wallkill Police in Orange County released images of a young girl who they say is a missing person. The child is identified as Amayalise Perez, a 14-year-old girl from the Town of Wallkill.
WALLKILL, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Oktoberfest at Fort Hamilton Army Base – 9/24

On September 24th, Fort Hamilton Army Base is having Oktoberfest from 4 – 9 pm. $5.00 Register here. Enjoy authentic German Food, Biergarten & Live Music. * Walk on access only. No parking * No outside food or beverage. This event is proudly sponsored by St. Joseph University. .
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pizza
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Family Proof

The Best Pizza in Brooklyn: 20 Places With Amazing Pie, Ranked

The best pizza in Brooklyn is a coveted crown, divisive amongst foodies, and a genuine rivalry between pizzerias. As big pizza fans, this is our Brooklyn top-20: Giuseppina’s occupies a retro space in Sunset Park that offers snug indoor seating and a scattering of seasonal tables on the terrace. The pizza menu is short and sweet, with topping choices. This is a cash-only restaurant so remember to stock your wallet before you arrive. It is a bit on the pricy side, with pizza’s starting at $26 – but they sure are tasty.
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Cops Checking on 22-Year-Old Woman Find Horror Scene in East NY Apartment

Police called to a Brooklyn apartment made a gruesome discovery Wednesday, with suitcases in the home found to contain human body parts, according to police. Officers were called to the Linwood Apartments on Linwood Street in East New York around 1:30 p.m. Police said they were conducting a […] Click here to view original web page at www.nbcnewyork.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Floridian Plaza Diner Opened Today, 9/21

Welcome back to the Floridian Diner at 2301 Flatbush Avenue!. This diner has a serious following in Brooklyn. People love meeting up with friends and relaxing at this place. I wrote about the diner reopening and people are constantly asking me about it in person and online!. Photo by: Flatlands...
BROOKLYN, NY
queenoftheclick.com

R Train, 86th Street Car # 8830 – 9:20pm

This is from the R Train, 86th Street Car # 8830 at 9:20 pm tonight. Where are the NYC services for this man who is in dire need of help?. He’s someone brother, cousin & uncle. This was reported to NYCT. . Hugs,. marlene. Topics: Uncategorized | No Comments...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy