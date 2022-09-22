ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

LP Dance Company Opened in Bay Ridge

Registration is October 5th – October 8th. You can also register online here. Classes begin October 11th. Congratulations and good luck ladies! LP Dance Company’s studio looks beautiful!. . Hugs,. marlene. Topics: Uncategorized | No Comments »
BROOKLYN, NY
Bay Ridge Businesses in Blue Blood Scene

Ben’s Florist and The Coffee Club have to make a Blue Bloods special because they probably will be on television!. Donnie Walhberg and another officer investigate outside of Ben’s Florist. Then Wahlberg goes back to his car outside of Kathy’s and Molto Bene. And Rapid Realty’s for...
RIDGE, NY
Fine Dining Restaurant Brass Swan Opens in Roslyn

With a soft opening on September 15, Brass Swan swooped into Roslyn with a fine dining experience featuring classic American fare. Promising a modern taste with a classic feel, the starters include Truffle Corn Tostadas with fresh shaved burgundy truffle, grilled corn and Mexican cheese blend ($25), Steak Tips served in Bone Marrow, a NY strip, arugula, potato chip, toasted breadcrumbs and pecorino roma ($27), Grilled Octopus ($26), and Pork Belly Costini, a crispy pork belly, guava glaze, frying cheese, and whipped burrata ($23).
ROSLYN, NY
NYC booting cars to collect nearly $500 million in unpaid tickets

NEW YORK -- You might be seeing more parked cars with boots on them around the five boroughs. New York City says it is owned nearly $500 million in unpaid parking tickets and looking to collect, CBS2's Alice Gainer reported Friday. "I came outside and there was a boot on it," said Antoinette Riley, a Hell's Kitchen resident. From Midtown, to Brooklyn, to Staten Island, booted cars have recently started lining the streets. Like many other drivers, Riley is stuck in park for the moment. "Right now I can't lose my car. So I have no choice but to pay this $5,000,"...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Local diner closes after 50 year run

September 25 will be the last day in business for the iconic Plainview diner. After more than fifty years of being in business, diner owner John Papavasilopoulos will hang up his apron strings and close up shop for good. Papavasilopoulos’ son, Niko, said closing the diner will be bittersweet for...
PLAINVIEW, NY
Family Proof

The Best Pizza in Brooklyn: 20 Places With Amazing Pie, Ranked

The best pizza in Brooklyn is a coveted crown, divisive amongst foodies, and a genuine rivalry between pizzerias. As big pizza fans, this is our Brooklyn top-20: Giuseppina’s occupies a retro space in Sunset Park that offers snug indoor seating and a scattering of seasonal tables on the terrace. The pizza menu is short and sweet, with topping choices. This is a cash-only restaurant so remember to stock your wallet before you arrive. It is a bit on the pricy side, with pizza’s starting at $26 – but they sure are tasty.
BROOKLYN, NY
Old railroad track being transformed into "Queensway" park

NEW YORK -- There could be a new way to explore the outdoors in Queens. A once bustling railroad track may be turned into a park, similar to Manhattan's High Line. As CBS2's Elijah Westbrook reported, it might not seem like much for now, but the rusted railroad bridge over Yellowstone Boulevard in Rego Park is about to get a makeover. Not only that bridge, but the entire former 3.5 mile stretch of the Rockaway Beach Branch rail line once owned by the Long Island Rail Road more than 50 years ago."Phase one will convert abandoned railroad tracks, which have been used...
QUEENS, NY
Costumes in Aisle 3? Former Staten Island ShopRite building now being transformed into Spirit Halloween.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Spirit Halloween, the destination costume shop that famously begins hawking its spooky wares at abandoned storefronts and vacant retail spaces every September, has announced a significant new Staten Island retail lease for the 2022 haunting season: Starting at the end of this month, the former ShopRite in New Dorp, located at 2424 Hylan Blvd., will be a part of the seasonal retailer’s temporary cache of stores.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Short-term rental company taking over Midtown hotel

A short-term rental company is zeroing in on New York City’s hotel market, signing two leases in the span of a week. Miami-based CorpHousing Group announced a 15-year master lease operation agreement for The Tuscany Hotel in Murray Hill. The property at 120 East 39th Street is currently a St. Giles Signature Hotel.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
A Bed Stuy Brownstone With Original Stove and Three More to See, Starting at $1.582 Million

Our picks for open houses to check out this weekend are found in Bed Stuy and Sunset Park. They range in price from $1.582 million to $2.275 million. In the Stuyvesant Heights Historic District, a bow-front brownstone on Decatur Street has four apartments over four stories. Designed in 1897 by Axel Hedman, the legal three-family has a pier mirror, moldings, mantels and wood floors. A pictured kitchen has been renovated, and the top floor has a washer/dryer. The house last changed hands in 2016 for $2.2 million.
BROOKLYN, NY
Man sitting outside NYC restaurant randomly attacked with chair

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) – An assailant walked up to a man sitting outside a New York City restaurant and randomly threw a chair at him, breaking the victim’s arm before robbing him, police said. The unprovoked attack – captured on surveillance video – happened outside 370 West 58th Street in Hell’s Kitchen around 10:30 […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

