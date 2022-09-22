Read full article on original website
queenoftheclick.com
LP Dance Company Opened in Bay Ridge
Registration is October 5th – October 8th. You can also register online here. Classes begin October 11th. Congratulations and good luck ladies! LP Dance Company’s studio looks beautiful!. . Hugs,. marlene. Topics: Uncategorized | No Comments »
queenoftheclick.com
Bay Ridge Businesses in Blue Blood Scene
Ben’s Florist and The Coffee Club have to make a Blue Bloods special because they probably will be on television!. Donnie Walhberg and another officer investigate outside of Ben’s Florist. Then Wahlberg goes back to his car outside of Kathy’s and Molto Bene. And Rapid Realty’s for...
longisland.com
Fine Dining Restaurant Brass Swan Opens in Roslyn
With a soft opening on September 15, Brass Swan swooped into Roslyn with a fine dining experience featuring classic American fare. Promising a modern taste with a classic feel, the starters include Truffle Corn Tostadas with fresh shaved burgundy truffle, grilled corn and Mexican cheese blend ($25), Steak Tips served in Bone Marrow, a NY strip, arugula, potato chip, toasted breadcrumbs and pecorino roma ($27), Grilled Octopus ($26), and Pork Belly Costini, a crispy pork belly, guava glaze, frying cheese, and whipped burrata ($23).
NYC booting cars to collect nearly $500 million in unpaid tickets
NEW YORK -- You might be seeing more parked cars with boots on them around the five boroughs. New York City says it is owned nearly $500 million in unpaid parking tickets and looking to collect, CBS2's Alice Gainer reported Friday. "I came outside and there was a boot on it," said Antoinette Riley, a Hell's Kitchen resident. From Midtown, to Brooklyn, to Staten Island, booted cars have recently started lining the streets. Like many other drivers, Riley is stuck in park for the moment. "Right now I can't lose my car. So I have no choice but to pay this $5,000,"...
'The shortest tour of all time': This may be New York City's smallest apartment
It measures just 80 square feet, or about the size of a parking spot, and is said to be the smallest unit available in the city.
midislandtimes.com
Local diner closes after 50 year run
September 25 will be the last day in business for the iconic Plainview diner. After more than fifty years of being in business, diner owner John Papavasilopoulos will hang up his apron strings and close up shop for good. Papavasilopoulos’ son, Niko, said closing the diner will be bittersweet for...
Hiking on Staten Island | Then and Now
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — One morning, you step outdoors . . . and something is different. Sunrise is later, the birds’ songs change, and there’s a hint of coolness in the air that brings our thoughts to oatmeal, soup and campfires. Even if it’s not the magic...
The Best Pizza in Brooklyn: 20 Places With Amazing Pie, Ranked
The best pizza in Brooklyn is a coveted crown, divisive amongst foodies, and a genuine rivalry between pizzerias. As big pizza fans, this is our Brooklyn top-20: Giuseppina’s occupies a retro space in Sunset Park that offers snug indoor seating and a scattering of seasonal tables on the terrace. The pizza menu is short and sweet, with topping choices. This is a cash-only restaurant so remember to stock your wallet before you arrive. It is a bit on the pricy side, with pizza’s starting at $26 – but they sure are tasty.
Million-dollar ticket sold at Bay Ridge corner store
One lucky New Yorker who was in Bay Ridge on Tuesday night woke up the next morning a millionaire after a winning lottery ticket was sold at a local corner store.
NYC Lantern Festival Returns to Delight Families This Holiday Season
The NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns to the NYC metro area for the holiday season starting in October.
Old railroad track being transformed into "Queensway" park
NEW YORK -- There could be a new way to explore the outdoors in Queens. A once bustling railroad track may be turned into a park, similar to Manhattan's High Line. As CBS2's Elijah Westbrook reported, it might not seem like much for now, but the rusted railroad bridge over Yellowstone Boulevard in Rego Park is about to get a makeover. Not only that bridge, but the entire former 3.5 mile stretch of the Rockaway Beach Branch rail line once owned by the Long Island Rail Road more than 50 years ago."Phase one will convert abandoned railroad tracks, which have been used...
Adobe Blues just got a little bigger. But no worries – margaritas will flow again.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A few months after Adobe Blues changed hands earlier this year, green construction fencing went up around the property. By late summer, steel beams heightened the New Brighton structure, prompting questions from readers on the Southwestern saloon’s future. A spokesman for the restaurant and...
behindthescenesnyc.com
3 New Must-Visit Buildings in NYC With Amazing Architectural Features
Today, we can to share with you 3 new must-visit building in NYC with amazing architectural features! The city has so many amazing buildings, so be sure to look up, as you walk!. There are over 6,400 high rise buildings in NYC. While some of the most famed include that...
NBC New York
Here Are the Newest NYC Restaurants to Be Added to Michelin Guide
Looking for a New York City restaurant that could become the next hot spot for big thing? It could be among this list. There are 28 restaurants across the five boroughs that will be added to the venerable Michelin Guide. Manhattan is home to 21 of the newest additions to...
Costumes in Aisle 3? Former Staten Island ShopRite building now being transformed into Spirit Halloween.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Spirit Halloween, the destination costume shop that famously begins hawking its spooky wares at abandoned storefronts and vacant retail spaces every September, has announced a significant new Staten Island retail lease for the 2022 haunting season: Starting at the end of this month, the former ShopRite in New Dorp, located at 2424 Hylan Blvd., will be a part of the seasonal retailer’s temporary cache of stores.
Double disgrace: Flagrant dumping on Staten Island street — and not much being done about it
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As the saying goes, “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.”. If this applies, then there appears to be quite a fortune to be made along Goethals Road North where heaps of tires, old furniture and discarded small construction materials among other things often overflow into the street.
therealdeal.com
Short-term rental company taking over Midtown hotel
A short-term rental company is zeroing in on New York City’s hotel market, signing two leases in the span of a week. Miami-based CorpHousing Group announced a 15-year master lease operation agreement for The Tuscany Hotel in Murray Hill. The property at 120 East 39th Street is currently a St. Giles Signature Hotel.
With cannoli and zeppole eating contests, The Feast returns on Staten Island this fall – with fireworks
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Sausage ‘n’ peppers fans along with cannoli lovers will say ‘benvenuto’ to the upcoming Italian Festival at The Mount. This year’s “Festa” at Mount Loretto in Pleasant Plains marks a four-day affair. Dates are Friday, Oct. 7 from...
brownstoner.com
A Bed Stuy Brownstone With Original Stove and Three More to See, Starting at $1.582 Million
Our picks for open houses to check out this weekend are found in Bed Stuy and Sunset Park. They range in price from $1.582 million to $2.275 million. In the Stuyvesant Heights Historic District, a bow-front brownstone on Decatur Street has four apartments over four stories. Designed in 1897 by Axel Hedman, the legal three-family has a pier mirror, moldings, mantels and wood floors. A pictured kitchen has been renovated, and the top floor has a washer/dryer. The house last changed hands in 2016 for $2.2 million.
Man sitting outside NYC restaurant randomly attacked with chair
HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) – An assailant walked up to a man sitting outside a New York City restaurant and randomly threw a chair at him, breaking the victim’s arm before robbing him, police said. The unprovoked attack – captured on surveillance video – happened outside 370 West 58th Street in Hell’s Kitchen around 10:30 […]
