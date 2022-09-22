ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

wnypapers.com

Long-awaited 'A Night of Worship with The Brooklyn Tabernacle' arrives Oct. 21

Inaugurating an anticipated new season for the multi-Grammy Award-winning The Brooklyn Tabernacle, “A Night of Worship with The Brooklyn Tabernacle” is set to bow Oct. 21. The world-renowned ensemble’s first new recording in more than four years also marks its debut with StowTown Worship, an imprint of gospel label StowTown Records.
BROOKLYN, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Bay Ridge Businesses in Blue Blood Scene

Ben’s Florist and The Coffee Club have to make a Blue Bloods special because they probably will be on television!. Donnie Walhberg and another officer investigate outside of Ben’s Florist. Then Wahlberg goes back to his car outside of Kathy’s and Molto Bene. And Rapid Realty’s for...
RIDGE, NY
thevillagesun.com

Queen was a load of bull, in graffitist’s view

BY THE VILLAGE SUN | A vandal in Lower Manhattan apparently thinks Queen Elizabeth was not bully good. According to police, on Fri., Sept. 9, around 2:30 a.m., a group of four young people approached the “Charging Bull” statue at Bowling Green, at the corner of Morris Street and Broadway. The queen, 96, had died just hours earlier the previous afternoon.
MANHATTAN, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Floridian Plaza Diner Opened Today, 9/21

Welcome back to the Floridian Diner at 2301 Flatbush Avenue!. This diner has a serious following in Brooklyn. People love meeting up with friends and relaxing at this place. I wrote about the diner reopening and people are constantly asking me about it in person and online!. Photo by: Flatlands...
BROOKLYN, NY
NYS Music

Reggae Under The Bridge Will Return To Brooklyn

Reggae Under The Bridge, part of the Coney Island Reggae Soundsystem Series, will take place on Sunday, September 25 from 12-7 p.m. at K Bridge Park (under the Kosciuszko Bridge) at 470 Scott Avenue in Brooklyn. This year’s edition features the return of Downbeat The Ruler, selector Tony Screw, one...
BROOKLYN, NY
Family Proof

The Best Pizza in Brooklyn: 20 Places With Amazing Pie, Ranked

The best pizza in Brooklyn is a coveted crown, divisive amongst foodies, and a genuine rivalry between pizzerias. As big pizza fans, this is our Brooklyn top-20: Giuseppina’s occupies a retro space in Sunset Park that offers snug indoor seating and a scattering of seasonal tables on the terrace. The pizza menu is short and sweet, with topping choices. This is a cash-only restaurant so remember to stock your wallet before you arrive. It is a bit on the pricy side, with pizza’s starting at $26 – but they sure are tasty.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Catching up with the marvelous Melba Moore

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Five-octave singer, Tony Award-winner Melba Moore is known for breaking boundaries. She became the first African American woman to play the role of Fantine in “Les Misérables.” Moore joined New York Living on Friday to talk about her family, legacy and current endeavors. Watch the video player above for the full […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Donnie Wahlberg
TheDailyBeast

NYC School Staffer Out After Project Veritas Targets Her in Hidden Camera Op

The release of a heavily-edited video appearing to show an administrator at a New York City private school discussing “sneaking” a political “agenda” into the classroom, as well as disparaging Republicans and “white boys,” has resulted in the staffer’s departure from the institution. In a letter shared by a New York Post journalist on Thursday, the president of Trinity School announced that Jennifer Norris was “no longer employed” at the academy. “Our principles are clear: bias of any kind or the threat of violence towards any person or group has no place at Trinity School,” the letter read. The footage...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
evgrieve.com

Pretty much a full reveal at the incoming Empanada Mama

Workers removed the plywood from the storefront on the NW corner of First Avenue and 14th Street yesterday ... showing off the new outpost of Empanada Mama. We first reported in May that the quick-serve restaurant with an outpost on Allen Street was opening here. Papaya Dog shuttered here last...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thevillagesun.com

Actress Vinie Burrows, 98, to be ‘sainted’ at the Earth Church

The actress Vinie Burrows will be honored with “fabulous sainthood” by Reverend Billy and the Stop Shopping Choir at the Earth Church in the East Village this weekend. Burrows, 98, has had a 70-year career. Her first stage role was as a 15-year-old in 1950 in “The Wisteria Trees” on Broadway, with Helen Hayes in the lead role.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Square News

Telfar pop up at Brooklyn’s Rainbow takes New Yorkers by storm

Telfar, a Black-owned company well-known for its “Shopping Bags,” took over the Rainbow retail store on Fulton Street to host its first-ever pop-up shop on Sept. 11. The bags are notorious for always being sold out, and the rare event drew many eager customers who hoped to get their hands on a bag.
BROOKLYN, NY
queenoftheclick.com

IS 201 Celebrates The Madeline Brennan School

Last Winter, IS 201 Dyker Heights Middle School at 8010 – 12th Avenue in Dyker Heights was renamed the The Madeline Brennan School. On Saturday, the school community is celebrating the name change with a ceremony and remembering the dedicated leader. . Hugs,. marlene. Topics: Uncategorized | No Comments...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Texts: Son’s plot against reputed mobster dad

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Salvatore Zottola, who miraculously survived multiple gunshots in 2018 outside his father’s home, leaned forward in court Thursday to watch an alleged murder plot unfold on text messages displayed on monitors. Federal prosecutors say his brother, Anthony, was planning murders for hire against Salvatore and his father, Sylvester, along with members of the Bloods gang.  […]
BROOKLYN, NY
thecomeback.com

New York mayor reveals shocking Madison Square Garden plan

Nicknamed “the world’s most famous arena,” Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York is one of the most iconic venues in all of sports, but New York mayor Eric Adams is considering moving the historic arena. According to Fox News, Adams said he would be “open” to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

