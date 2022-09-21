Read full article on original website
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Worcester hosts Fixed Brush Hurdle Series Final featuring Pop The Champagne
Worcester hosts the Fixed Brush Hurdle Series Final on Friday, while there is valuable evening Flat action from Newcastle, all live on Sky Sports Racing. 3.40 Worcester - Give Me A Moment and Presentandcounting clash. With £38,000 on offer to the winner of the Download Vickers.Bet App Fixed Brush Hurdle...
SkySports
Super League: 10 memorable Grand Final moments on Old Trafford showpiece's 25th anniversary
This year's Betfred Super League Grand Final marks the 25th anniversary of the inaugural edition of the competition's Old Trafford showpiece. Ever since Wigan Warriors defeated Leeds Rhinos 10-4 in that first edition way back in 1998, the title-decider has thrown up plenty of moments which remain talked about to this day.
SkySports
Tammy Beaumont: Lord's is a 'great place to play' but it's been 'far too long' since England's women played there
England and India will play the final ODI of the series at the Home of Cricket on Saturday, with India looking for a series whitewash. The last time England played at Lord's was in 2017, for the historic World Cup final, when they beat India to lift the trophy in front of a sell-out crowd.
SkySports
Beresford Stakes: Aidan O'Brien bids for 12th consecutive victory in stepping stone to Classic glory
Aidan O'Brien sends both Adelaide River and Continuous into battle in a bid to continue his total domination of Saturday's Alan Smurfit Memorial Beresford Stakes. The Ballydoyle handler has saddled a staggering 21 previous winners of the juvenile Group Two, including each of the last 11. St Nicholas Abbey (2009),...
BBC
Road World Championships: Zoe Backstedt defends road race title to add to time trial success
Venue: Wollongong, Australia Dates: 18-25 September. Coverage: Live coverage on Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app plus highlights on BBC Two. Great Britain's Zoe Backstedt won the junior road race to complete a golden double at the Road Cycling World Championships in Australia. The Welsh...
SkySports
Worcester Warriors will treat Saturday 'like last game at Sixways', director of rugby Steve Diamond says
Steve Diamond says Worcester Warriors will treat Saturday's meeting with Newcastle as though it is their last ever game at Sixways. Warriors rugby director Diamond has described the club's current succession of dark days as a "period of near-purgatory". Worcester have until early Monday evening to provide the Rugby Football...
SkySports
Charlie Adam retires | Is this his greatest goal?
Was this goal from inside his own half for Stoke against Chelsea Charlie Adam's greatest goal? The former Scotland, Rangers and Liverpool midfielder has announced his retirement from football at the age of 36.
SkySports
Qipco British Champions Day: Cash in race to be fit for Ascot targets after early season injury
Promising three-year-old Cash is in a race against time to be fit for Qipco British Champions Day - and connections fear he may lose that battle. Though entered in both the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes and Champion Stakes at Ascot, the David Simcock-trained son of Shamardal could be saved for next year after picking up an injury on his second career start.
SkySports
Katie Taylor to defend undisputed world lightweight crown in October
Katie Taylor will defend her status as undisputed world lightweight champion against unbeaten Argentinian Karen Elizabeth Carabajal at the OVO Arena, Wembley on October 29. The Irish fighter, who edged out Amanda Serrano in a thriller on points in the first women's contest to headline Madison Square Garden in April, will put her WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO titles on the line.
SkySports
Robbie Simpson - the ex-Coventry striker helping players transition to life after football
On the face of it, Robbie Simpson's route into professional football meant that he was always going to be well-placed to make a smooth transition away from the pitch once the dream finally came to an end. After he had played for non-League Cambridge City as a teenager, he studied...
SkySports
Hollie Doyle blog: Sky Sports Racing ambassador chasing Group glory at Newmarket before bidding for Goffs Million prize
Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle is set for a busy Friday at Newmarket before once again going on her travels ahead of Saturday’s card at the Curragh. The Group Two Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Joel Stakes (3.35) at Newmarket on Friday is a logical stepping stone for Archie Watson's progressive miler Tempus.
SkySports
Steph Houghton: I found it difficult to watch Euros, but I'm not ready to close England chapter yet
Former Lionesses captain Steph Houghton says she found it difficult to watch this summer's Euros, but is not ready to give up on her England career just yet. The Manchester City defender suffered a torn Achilles in September 2021 and faced a race to be fit for Sarina Wiegman's Euro 2022 squad.
SkySports
Subscribe to the Essential Football podcast from Sky Sports
Ahead of England's final games ahead of November's World Cup opener, Essential Football looks ahead to the Three Lions taking on Italy and Germany as they look to avoid relegation from the top tier of the Nations League. Ron Walker and Peter Smith are joined by Sky Sports News' Rob...
