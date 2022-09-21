ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katie Taylor to defend undisputed world lightweight crown in October

Katie Taylor will defend her status as undisputed world lightweight champion against unbeaten Argentinian Karen Elizabeth Carabajal at the OVO Arena, Wembley on October 29. The Irish fighter, who edged out Amanda Serrano in a thriller on points in the first women's contest to headline Madison Square Garden in April, will put her WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO titles on the line.
Subscribe to the Essential Football podcast from Sky Sports

Ahead of England's final games ahead of November's World Cup opener, Essential Football looks ahead to the Three Lions taking on Italy and Germany as they look to avoid relegation from the top tier of the Nations League. Ron Walker and Peter Smith are joined by Sky Sports News' Rob...
