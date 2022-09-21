Upon actually seeing the video, there was ONE possibly racist person and it appeared to be a customer. The OP appeared to be extremely belligerent inside and appeared to be harassing employees because she was having a dispute with a customer. This is complete BS, the restaurant was in no way "being racist". There's a reason the video isn't posted with this article.
I’m no racist but, you can have black only Colleges black only beauty contest, black only movies with only black actors and black only awards and then preach diversity, inclusion and equality. Obviously this is not a case of racism but hypocrisy at it’s finest
Trump made it comfortable to let your racism show, please put it away, black, brown, red, yellow, white, those are crayola colors, there's only one race of people and it's HUMAN. Russia is making a move we need to stand strong
Comments / 26