Georgia State

Zachary Atha
3d ago

Upon actually seeing the video, there was ONE possibly racist person and it appeared to be a customer. The OP appeared to be extremely belligerent inside and appeared to be harassing employees because she was having a dispute with a customer. This is complete BS, the restaurant was in no way "being racist". There's a reason the video isn't posted with this article.

SMDF
3d ago

I’m no racist but, you can have black only Colleges black only beauty contest, black only movies with only black actors and black only awards and then preach diversity, inclusion and equality. Obviously this is not a case of racism but hypocrisy at it’s finest

Jayce Verse
3d ago

Trump made it comfortable to let your racism show, please put it away, black, brown, red, yellow, white, those are crayola colors, there's only one race of people and it's HUMAN. Russia is making a move we need to stand strong

Stacey Abrams and Brandi Carlile surprise audience at Alicia Keys’ Atlanta concert

Alicia Keys wowed a sold-out crowd with two hours of singalongs, special guests and a dash of Georgia politics at Cadence Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park Friday night. Keys made her debut at age 20 in 2001 with Songs in A Minor and is on the road in support of her eighth album, Keys, released last year. She is known for her distinctive R&B vocal and piano styles, performing at celebrity charity events and connecting with fellow musicians and politicians in the cities she visits.
ATLANTA, GA
Essence

3 Times Stacey Abrams Matched Atlanta’s Energy

From “Goonica” to Gucci Mane, Georgia's gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams proves she is dedicated to meeting every voter where they are. Distrust for politicians within the Black community comes from disingenuity. Far too often the community only sees politicians during the campaign trail when it is time to secure our vote. And that pandering can be patronizing, like in 2016, when Hilary Clinton told the Breakfast Club she carried hot sauce in her bag–an obvious reference to Beyonce’s hit song “Formation.” Or, when Joe Biden also told Charlamagne Tha God of the Breakfast Club that he “ain’t Black” he didn’t vote for him. Only in the last 60 or so years has the community seen candidates that not only look like us, but are truly for us. Stacey Abrams is the latest addition to the list.
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

New poll: Kemp leads Abrams; Warnock, Walker tied

ATLANTA — Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has opened a seven-point lead on Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams, while U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., is tied with GOP challenger Herschel Walker, according to a new poll. The survey, conducted by the progressive think tank and polling firm Data for Progress, shows...
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

The party gap with women candidates is closing nationally — but not in Georgia statewide races

This year’s midterm election has a sharpened focus on Georgia women — who make up more than half of the state’s electorate — as issues like abortion rights fuel efforts to mobilize voters across the political spectrum. Although nearly a third of the candidates running for statewide office in November are women, none of them […] The post The party gap with women candidates is closing nationally — but not in Georgia statewide races appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Metro Atlanta mother scammed by fake work from home job

ATLANTA — An Atlanta woman says she worked for more than a month at a work from home job that she thought was legitimate, until she never got paid. As a single mother of four, Sonya Scott says she was specifically looking for work from home opportunities and was excited to find the job as a shipping and packaging specialist.
ATLANTA, GA
Georgia Lyft driver issues warning after getting carjacked at gunpoint

A Georgia mother who worked Lyft is grateful to be alive while police are trying to find four men who lured her into a neighborhood and carjacked her at gunpoint. DeKalb County Police say just after 3 a.m. Sunday, Nika Pee answered a call from a Lyft rider named "James" near Hitt Lake Court. When Pee arrived, she saw two men standing on the street.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Law enforcement officers ask Georgia lawmakers for better pay

Representatives of state and local law enforcement agencies urged Georgia lawmakers Thursday to raise salaries and benefits to help them surmount the difficulties of recruiting and retaining officers and investigators. “Ask yourself this question: What if there were no police officers?” Col. Chris Wright, commissioner of the state Department of...
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Raffensperger: Coffee County probe stalled because local officials lied

ATLANTA — Note: This story was modified to include comments made Friday by Gabriel Sterling, a top official in the Georgia Secretary of State's office. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says an investigation into a south Georgia security breach got stalled by local officials who covered up what happened. Much of the evidence has emerged only in recent weeks.
ATLANTA, GA

