ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Comments / 3

Related
scstudentmedia.com

Senior Chase Kupinsky’s project raises $10,000 toward youth sports equipment

Chase Kupinsky’s already immense smile grew just a bit bigger when Springfield mayor Domenic Sarno handed him a large check worth $10,000 on Thursday, Sept. 15. Kupinsky, a Springfield College senior, received the check while he was helping present new sports equipment to the students at Alice B. Beal Elementary School in Springfield. Kupinsky and Sarno were joined by the city’s C3 police unit, representatives from Dick’s Sporting Goods, and several members of Springfield Together, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing opportunities for the youth to achieve success. They bounced around five different elementary schools, surprising children with basketball hoops, sneakers and tons of other equipment.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WCVB

Sudbury family turns backyard hobby into a small business

NEEDHAM, Mass. — What started off as a backyard hobby blossomed into a small family business for the Treviño family. After emigrating from México and spending 1,000 in Boston Children’s Hospital with his oldest child, Andres Treviño was looking for a way to reconnect with nature.
SUDBURY, MA
Boston

Report: A Mass. city is the 2nd safest in the U.S. for trick-or-treating — for a scary reason

Chamber of Commerce weighed a number of factors in determining where best to grub for candy without fear. Used to be the only good reason to leave town to trick-or-treat was in search of those ever-elusive full-size candy bars. (The opportunity to score a pillowcase full of giant Snickers and Mr. Goodbars was always a good motivation to hoof it toward Winchester, Wellesley, Weston or some other well-heeled “W” town.)
CAMBRIDGE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Society
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Springfield, MA
Society
City
Springfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
ABC6.com

More Massachusetts communities hit with contaminated water

PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WLNE) — Nearly two weeks after Mansfield issued a boil water order, more Massachusetts communities found themselves with contaminated water. On Thursday, North Attleborough schools turned off their water fountains ahead of the town announcing a boil water advisory. Shortly after, Plainville saw itself issuing the same...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stem Cells#Leukemia#Ne Springfield#Dna#Charity#Springfield College
WCVB

Jorge Quiroga inducted into Mass. Broadcasters Hall of Fame

BOSTON — Retired WCVB journalist Jorge Quiroga was inducted into the Massachusetts Broadcaster Association hall of fame Thursday. When he started his news career, Jorge was Boston's first full-time Latino reporter. Jorge spent more than four decades with WCVB, covering some of the biggest stories including the blizzard of...
BOSTON, MA
thereminder.com

Masons open medical equipment exchange in Westfield

WESTFIELD – Gail Joubert was so happy to get a new motorized power wheelchair that tears streamed down her face. The best thing about her brand-new wheelchair: there was no charge. The wheelchair was loaned to her by the Mount Moriah Masonic Lodge in Westfield through its innovative Western...
WESTFIELD, MA
94.3 Lite FM

There Was a Loud Explosion South of Boston, Massachusetts No One Can Explain

Stories have popped up across the region of a loud bang or noise that occurred in Swansea in southern Massachusetts just shy of 4 p.m. Wednesday (11/17/21). Hundreds of comments kept the conversation flowing, everyone with their own take and opinion on identifying the foreign sound, but that's the nature of the Facebook beast. It was mostly Swansea town locals, and speculation quickly turned to theories with everyone thinking they had the answer.
SWANSEA, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Charities
CBS Boston

Seal finally leaves Beverly pond, crawls to police station in middle of night

BEVERLY - A seal that's been hanging out in a pond in Beverly took a trip to the police station overnight and turned himself in."Shoebert," as he's been nicknamed, had been in Shoe Pond for the last week. Authorities hoped he would swim back to the ocean on his own.Instead, he crawled out of the pond early Friday morning and went to the police station - all on his own.In a Facebook post, police said he "traveled through the Cummings Center parking lot and came to the side door of the police station for some help" at 2:30 a.m."Within a...
BEVERLY, MA
WUPE

What Is The Deepest Lake In Massachusetts?

For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy