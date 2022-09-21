City of Reno names new Director of the Department of Information Technology

The City of Reno is pleased to announce Craig Franden as the new Director of the Department of Information Technology (DoIT). Franden started his new position with the City of Reno on September 19, 2022.

“We’re excited that Craig is joining our team and taking the helm of DoIT as our newest Director,” City Manager Doug Thornley said. “For nearly 25 years, he’s been instrumental in developing and implementing technology in all areas of our local justice system. Now he will bring that wealth of experience and expertise to local government.”

Franden comes to the City of Reno from the Second Judicial District Court, serving most recently as the Chief Technology Officer. His primary responsibility in that role was to manage all aspects of technology in the Second Judicial District Court, where he showed efficient gains in business processes while reducing costs. He was employed with the Second Judicial District Court since June 1998.

Franden received his B.S. in Biology, from the University of Nevada, Reno.

The Director of DoIT directs, manages, supervises and oversees the activities and operations of the Information Technology Department, which operates all of the City's major information systems, citywide networks, software implementation and Geographic Information Systems (GIS). DoIT maintains all computer, network and telephone functions for the City of Reno and supports and maintains City software applications, project management and database support.

“Managing a City’s information infrastructure is no small task, and I’m honored to take on this important responsibility,” Franden said. “I look forward to enhancing the digital experience for both residents and employees.”