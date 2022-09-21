Read full article on original website
San Francisco firefighter wears "Lets go Brandon" shirt while on duty
A San Francisco firefighter wore a shirt with the conservative phrase "Lets Go Brandon" written across the back while on duty Saturday morning. The phrase has become conservative code for something far more vulgar: "F—- Joe Biden." It’s all the rage among Republicans wanting to prove their conservative credentials, a not-so-secret handshake that signals they’re in sync with the party’s base.
Author makes case for most compelling Zodiac Killer suspect in decades
Zodiac Killer suspects are a dime a dozen, but a writer may have stumbled onto one of the more substantive cases in decades.
Newsom approves name change for San Francisco law school founded by racist
A prominent law school in San Francisco named for a 19th century rancher who sponsored deadly atrocities against Native Americans has a new name after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation approving the change. It was among several bills concerning indigenous people that the Democratic governor and former San Francisco mayor signed into law on […]
Latino SF Cop Called Racist For Arresting Latino Drug Dealers
San Francisco cop Daniel Solorzano, who is Latino, is being accused of racism by leftist lawyers because he was only arresting Latino drug dealers in the Tenderloin district where he patrolled until recently. The rub is that only Latinos are dealing drugs there, according to law enforcement experts and community...
Sunday Links: Many Neighborhoods in San Francisco Had Broken Traffic Lights Yesterday
A lot of traffic lights were either blinking red or outright not working Saturday in SF. Most of the affected intersections were in the Embarcadero, Nob Hill, and the Marnia — though inoperable lights were also reported in other neighborhoods in SF like the Richmond District and Pacific Heights; a City alert noted that most of the affected traffic lights were fixed by 6:45 p.m. Saturday. [Chronicle]
Beloved San Francisco sports bar burns down
The Double Play Bar and Grill in San Francisco's Mission District was heavily damaged in a fire Saturday. "The Double Play has burned down," the restaurant wrote on its Facebook page. "Thank you to all the customers that have shared amazing memories here and enjoyed the food ... We will be closed until further notice."
Shootings provide another reality check for San Francisco’s failing mayor
Just in time for election season, San Francisco is confronting yet another spike in murders and shootings on city streets. Despite a tough new tone from District Attorney Brooke Jenkins — Mayor London Breed’s handpicked prosecutor — the cycle of crime continues unabated, providing a bloody reality check for voters and politicians alike. On Monday, two women were shot at 23rd and Valencia, within sight of the Mission’s trendy Beretta restaurant. One was hospitalized with grave, life-threatening injuries. Over a two-week period early this month,...
'Not even an angry bump of shoulders' at Hells Angels founder funeral despite safety concerns
STOCKTON, Calif. — Thousands turned out at a celebration of life ceremony for Modesto native and founder of the Oakland chapter of the Hells Angels, Ralph “Sonny” Barger. Barger died from cancer at the age of 83 back in June, but a large-scale service in his honor...
Cop Watch: Mayor Breed pulls strings — wins some, loses some
The Board of Supervisors passed Mayor London Breed’s contentious police surveillance policy on Tuesday, giving the SFPD the green light to live-monitor San Francisco residents and visitors through private cameras without a warrant. Four supervisors voted against the measure, citing concerns that civil rights organizations have raised all summer:...
San Francisco Mayor London Breed said one of her appointees lied. He's firing back.
The spat is notable given Breed's about-face on public safety and questions around the loyalty she expects from appointees.
San Francisco cable car operator delighted to be 'bad guy' as Hallmark movie films in city
"It was a mixture of surprise and delight."
What’s Really Behind the Mayor’s Spat With Her Appointee? Influence Over SFPD’s Future Leadership
When one of Mayor London Breed’s political appointees crossed her last week, she publicly lashed out at him for failing to help elect a Police Commission leader who could be a voice for the Chinese community. But privately, she seemed more concerned about another issue entirely. In a phone...
San Francisco restaurants face deadline with new parklet rules looming
SAN FRANCISCO – While parklets have proven to be a lifeline for restaurants during the pandemic, folks who enjoy outdoor dining in San Francisco may see fewer of them next year, as the city implements new rules.Establishments face a looming deadline to decide if they'll keep them."We'd like to keep it, we just have to make sure it makes financial sense," said Amy Morris Gibbs, the general manager at Latin American Club.The Mission District neighborhood bar reopened last summer after closing for one year and three months. Morris Gibbs said their parklet helped to keep the bar alive for the...
Mayor Breed Accuses Her Reform-Minded Police Commission Appointee of Dishonesty
One of Mayor London Breed’s political appointees to the Police Commission is quickly learning what it means to cross her. Less than a year ago, Breed hailed Max Carter-Oberstone as a “tireless advocate” for reform when she placed him on the Police Commission. Now the mayor is...
Oakland woman who took down Latin American flags blasted for ‘racism’ by superintendent
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – In a lengthy statement, the acting superintendent of the Oakland Unified School District condemned the woman who removed the flags of four Latin American countries from a school for racism. At the same time, she confirmed that the Oakland Police Department is investigating the Saturday incident. “Combating racism and healing as […]
Portola Festival Mayhem Similar To Astroworld Tragedy
After the tragic events of the Astroworld Festival in 2021 and a COVID-driven concern with huge crowds, it's natural to see audiences and artists more concerned with proper festival safety and security protocols being enforced. It's something that continues to put concertgoers in peril, as most recently shown at the Portola Festival in San Francisco. Videos have surfaced of hundreds of people gathered around a small entrance to a warehouse stage, where eyewitness accounts claim many in the crowd were being crushed as a result.
LA Protest Shuts Down FCMAT Meeting:Protesters Say Stop Closures, Charters/Privatization
Dozens of parents, students, teachers and public education advocate from around the state rallied and spoke out at the meeting of FCMAT Fiscal Crisis & Management Assistance Team (FCMAT) in Downey at the Los Angeles County Board of Education. They were from the Ingelwood School District and the Oakland Unified school district.
Man attacked outside San Francisco home
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A 51-year-old man is shaken after he was attacked by a stranger in San Francisco’s Mission District. It happened around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday night when the man was walking his dog near 18th Street and Valencia Street. KRON4 spoke to the victim’s son. He and his wife had to rush from […]
Meet the Man Injecting Art and Culture Into San Francisco’s Commercial Corridors
San Francisco is banking on art to help the city’s economic recovery, with community art events frequently pitched as a way to revive neighborhoods still limping from the pandemic. The city would do well to look at the example set by Lauro Gonzalez and his organization Artyhood, which was...
Caltrain debuts its new electric train fleet in San Francisco
Caltrain is set to electrify the corridor by 2024.
