KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco firefighter wears "Lets go Brandon" shirt while on duty

A San Francisco firefighter wore a shirt with the conservative phrase "Lets Go Brandon" written across the back while on duty Saturday morning. The phrase has become conservative code for something far more vulgar: "F—- Joe Biden." It’s all the rage among Republicans wanting to prove their conservative credentials, a not-so-secret handshake that signals they’re in sync with the party’s base.
KTLA

Newsom approves name change for San Francisco law school founded by racist

A prominent law school in San Francisco named for a 19th century rancher who sponsored deadly atrocities against Native Americans has a new name after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation approving the change. It was among several bills concerning indigenous people that the Democratic governor and former San Francisco mayor signed into law on […]
californiaglobe.com

Latino SF Cop Called Racist For Arresting Latino Drug Dealers

San Francisco cop Daniel Solorzano, who is Latino, is being accused of racism by leftist lawyers because he was only arresting Latino drug dealers in the Tenderloin district where he patrolled until recently. The rub is that only Latinos are dealing drugs there, according to law enforcement experts and community...
SFist

Sunday Links: Many Neighborhoods in San Francisco Had Broken Traffic Lights Yesterday

A lot of traffic lights were either blinking red or outright not working Saturday in SF. Most of the affected intersections were in the Embarcadero, Nob Hill, and the Marnia — though inoperable lights were also reported in other neighborhoods in SF like the Richmond District and Pacific Heights; a City alert noted that most of the affected traffic lights were fixed by 6:45 p.m. Saturday. [Chronicle]
KTVU FOX 2

Beloved San Francisco sports bar burns down

The Double Play Bar and Grill in San Francisco's Mission District was heavily damaged in a fire Saturday. "The Double Play has burned down," the restaurant wrote on its Facebook page. "Thank you to all the customers that have shared amazing memories here and enjoyed the food ... We will be closed until further notice."
San Francisco Examiner

Shootings provide another reality check for San Francisco’s failing mayor

Just in time for election season, San Francisco is confronting yet another spike in murders and shootings on city streets. Despite a tough new tone from District Attorney Brooke Jenkins — Mayor London Breed’s handpicked prosecutor — the cycle of crime continues unabated, providing a bloody reality check for voters and politicians alike. On Monday, two women were shot at 23rd and Valencia, within sight of the Mission’s trendy Beretta restaurant. One was hospitalized with grave, life-threatening injuries. Over a two-week period early this month,...
Mission Local

Cop Watch: Mayor Breed pulls strings — wins some, loses some

The Board of Supervisors passed Mayor London Breed’s contentious police surveillance policy on Tuesday, giving the SFPD the green light to live-monitor San Francisco residents and visitors through private cameras without a warrant. Four supervisors voted against the measure, citing concerns that civil rights organizations have raised all summer:...
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants face deadline with new parklet rules looming

SAN FRANCISCO – While parklets have proven to be a lifeline for restaurants during the pandemic, folks who enjoy outdoor dining in San Francisco may see fewer of them next year, as the city implements new rules.Establishments face a looming deadline to decide if they'll keep them."We'd like to keep it, we just have to make sure it makes financial sense," said Amy Morris Gibbs, the general manager at Latin American Club.The Mission District neighborhood bar reopened last summer after closing for one year and three months. Morris Gibbs said their parklet helped to keep the bar alive for the...
hotnewhiphop.com

Portola Festival Mayhem Similar To Astroworld Tragedy

After the tragic events of the Astroworld Festival in 2021 and a COVID-driven concern with huge crowds, it's natural to see audiences and artists more concerned with proper festival safety and security protocols being enforced. It's something that continues to put concertgoers in peril, as most recently shown at the Portola Festival in San Francisco. Videos have surfaced of hundreds of people gathered around a small entrance to a warehouse stage, where eyewitness accounts claim many in the crowd were being crushed as a result.
KRON4 News

Man attacked outside San Francisco home

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) –  A 51-year-old man is shaken after he was attacked by a stranger in San Francisco’s Mission District. It happened around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday night when the man was walking his dog near 18th Street and Valencia Street.  KRON4 spoke to the victim’s son. He and his wife had to rush from […]
