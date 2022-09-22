Read full article on original website
How to Watch ‘Days of our Lives’ on Peacock
News that Days of our Lives is moving to Peacock is major for those who crave their daily dose of Salem drama. The long-running soap opera, which follows the chaotic lives of close-knit residents in the fictional Illinois city of Salem, premiered on NBC in 1965. That means it will be ending a 57-year run on broadcast television when it streams exclusively on Peacock beginning September 12. Shocked about the move? Confused? You’re not alone. The cast of Days of Our Lives had mixed reactions to the news, too.
ComicBook
How to Watch Tonight's Epic Law & Order Crossover and Where To Stream
Tonight is the night Law & Order fans have been waiting for, as Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, and Law & Order: Organized Crime all make their big season premieres in an epic crossover, and here's how and where to watch. If you happen to be able to watch live, you can catch the entire crossover on NBC, which kicks off at 8 PM EST with Law & Order and then continues with SVU at 9 PM EST and then concludes with Organized Crime at 10 PM EST. You can also watch through the NBC app or the Xfinity App if you have a cable provider, and then you can also watch all three shows on Peacock.
Here's What's Leaving Netflix In October 2022
"Schitt's Creek" and "Bridget Jones's Diary" are among the titles departing the streaming platform in the coming month.
Is a new episode of Blue Bloods on tonight? (September 23, 2022)
Fall TV is back, and we’re ready to watch all our favorite shows return. CBS kicked things off in style, but is Blue Bloods back tonight?. Our eyes are on the Friday night lineup on CBS. With so many other shows back this week, we have to know if our favorite Friday night dramas are on. That includes Blue Bloods, which is going to return for its 13th season this fall.
Who Is in the Cast of the 'Law & Order' Crossover? New and Returning Actors
"Law & Order" is set to premiere with its 22nd season as part of a three-episode crossover with "Law & Order: SVU" and "Law & Order: Organized Crime."
‘Too sick and twisted’: Netflix viewers ‘nauseated’ over Jeffrey Dahmer serial killer show
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Netflix’s new serial killer thriller based on real crimes, has been terrifying viewers from its first few scenes.The show stars Mare of Easttown actor Evan Peters as the man also known as the “Milwaukee Cannibal” or the “Milwaukee Monster”, who committed the murders and dismemberments of 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991.It arrived on the platform on Thursday 22 September, and many viewers have already found the gruesome scenes too much to handle.“I’m tapping out at episode two... Jeffrey Dahmer is too sick and twisted and I can’t make it through this...
tvinsider.com
‘Manifest’ Season 4 Part 1 Trailer: The 828ers Will Discover the Truth (VIDEO)
“We are now beginning our final descent.” Isn’t that statement, announced over the intercom of an empty plane, an eerie way to end the Manifest trailer for the fourth and final season?. The 10 episodes from Part 1 of the drama’s final season premiere on Netflix on November...
Collider
'Never Have I Ever' Season 4: Netflix Teases Final Episodes With Set Video
During today’s fan event TUDUM, Netflix treated fans to exciting news about their favorite shows. Even though Season 4 of the comedy series Never Have I Ever is coming only in 2023 and the show is gearing up to end its run, some of its main cast members had a lot to celebrate in a fun, short video on set. The final season will see Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) entering her senior year in high school and dealing with the woes of late adolescence life.
ComicBook
The Watcher Trailer: Netflix Brings Internet Urban Legend to Life With Naomi Watts
Netflix has released the first trailer for The Watcher, the latest spooky offering from American Horror Story co-creator Ryan Murphy. The trailer, which was released as part of Netflix's TUDUM event on Saturday, gives fans their best look yet at the limited series which is based on the internet urban legend of "The Watcher". The series stars Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge, Margo Martindale, and Mia Farrow. It's set to premiere on Thursday, October 13. You can check the trailer for the series out for yourself below.
The Good Fight Cut an Intoxicating Diane-Centric Scene From This Week's Episode — Find Out Why
Those ketamine infusions have been pushing Diane Lockhart outside of her comfort zone on The Good Fight. And an ill-fated scene in this week’s episode — the third of the series’ sixth and final season — would have taken the rigorously professional legal eagle’s chemically-induced evolution to an intoxicating new level. According to series co-creator Robert King, a sequence in which a super chilled-out Diane turns her office into a makeshift saloon was left on the cutting room floor. “We cut a scene [of] the associates [piling] into Diane’s office because she was pouring out drinks,” the EP revealed on Twitter Thursday....
‘Dead to Me’ Final Season Hits Netflix This November (Video)
In a new trailer, Jen and Judy say their goodbyes as Ben learns the truth about the death of his twin brother. Netflix released a trailer for the third and final season of “Dead to Me” as part of its Tudum fan event, announcing that the series’ final episodes would be released on Nov. 17.
Complex
‘Cops’ Reboot to Premiere Exclusively on Fox Nation
The country’s longest-running reality show is returning to the small screen. According to Variety, the controversial Cops reboot will premiere exclusively on Fox Nation next week, more than a year after the streaming service green-lit the program. “The reaction has been positively overwhelming,” Fox Nation president Jason Klarman said...
ETOnline.com
'The White Lotus' Sets October Premiere Date for Season 2
The White Lotus has finally set a premiere date for season 2, and viewers will be able to check in starting Sunday, Oct. 30. Created by Mike White, the Emmy-winning HBO series moves the action from Hawaii to Sicily, where it will “follow the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week.”
Netflix offers first look at 'Bridgerton' prequel focusing on 'Queen Charlotte'
More about the "Bridgerton" prequel, "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story," was revealed Saturday with India Amarteifio playing the young queen.
IGN
Netflix’s The Watcher: Official Trailer - Tudum 2022
After the Brannock family moves into what was supposed to be their suburban dream home, it quickly becomes a living hell. Ominous letters from someone calling themself “The Watcher” are just the beginning as the neighborhood’s sinister secrets come spilling out. Inspired by the true story of the infamous “Watcher” house in New Jersey. The Watcher premieres on Netflix Thursday, October 13. Created by Ryan Murphy & Ian Brennan, the limited series stars Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge, Mia Farrow, Margo Martindale, Terry Kinney, Joe Mantello, Richard Kind, Noma Dumezweni, Christopher McDonald, and Michael Nouri.
‘Family Guy’ Producers Tease Upcoming 400th Episode As a Take on Obsessive Fandom
As “Family Guy” heads into its 21st season on Sunday, executive producers and showrunners Alec Sulkin and Rich Appel shared details behind the series’ upcoming 400th episode. “Family Guy” continues to bring a satirical eye to its scenarios, and in the anniversary episode, the show will take a deep dive into social media’s obsessive fan — a.k.a. “stan” — culture. Episode 400, which is expected to arrive in November, follows Stewie (voiced by Seth MacFarlane) as he becomes a crazed fan of a famous pop star. That obsession takes him to some hilariously wild lengths. It was MacFarlane,...
Dun Dun! The 2022 'Law & Order' Crossover Event Has Arrived! Where Can You Stream It?
They say crime doesn't pay — unless a (fictional) crime results in a three-hour (yes, three-hour!) crossover event, set in the Law & Order universe. So how is the crossover going to work? How does it kick off? And how can Law & Order fans stream the three-hour special if they can't watch it live? We've got all the details for you here.
tvinsider.com
‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ EP on Possible Reid Return, What’s Changed on Streaming
Don’t worry Criminal Minds fans: Members of the BAU who aren’t currently on board for Paramount+‘s sequel series Criminal Minds: Evolution aren’t “gone gone,” showrunner Erica Messer promised during the virtual Television Critics Association panel on September 21. “Our hope is that the team...
Parker Posey, Wagner Moura Join Amazon's Mr. and Mrs. Smith Series
The Mr. and Mrs. Smith cast just got bigger. The Amazon series, which will star Donald Glover and Maya Erskine in the title roles and feature Michaela Coel, John Turturro, and Paul Dano as guest stars, has added Parker Posey and Wagner Moura in recurring roles. Details for their characters...
EW.com
Jen and Judy are doing their 'f---ing best' post-accident in first Dead to Me season 3 teaser
All roads have led to this. Trauma bond BFFs Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini) gear up for one last ride to skirt the law in the first teaser trailer for Dead to Me season 3. Netflix unveiled the final season footage at its TUDUM global fan event on Saturday, where a premiere date was also revealed: Nov. 17.
