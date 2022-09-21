ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nationalhogfarmer.com

This Week in Agribusiness, September 24, 2022

Mike Pearson is joined by Emily Skor, CEO, Growth Energy. Emily shares an update from The Biofuels Summit in Washington, D.C., as well as an update on ethanol, the benefits and the policy challenges moving forward. Walter Kunisch, Senior VP, HTS Commodities, talks markets with Mike. Walter shares how interest...
Black Enterprise

A White Woman In Texas Is Suing Amazon Over a Program Giving $10,000 Stipends To Minority Entrepreneurs To Launch Delivery Startups

A white woman is suing the retail giant Amazon over a program providing $10,000 stipends to entrepreneurs of color to launch their own delivery startups. According to the Washington Free Beacon delivers packages nationwide by contracting with local delivery service partners, which are outside businesses that deliver parcels. As part of the effort and to reduce barriers to entry for minority businesses, Amazon created a diversity grant offering people of color $10,000 to build and launch their own delivery business and become service partners.
GOBankingRates

6 Remote Jobs That Pay $200K and Up

It used to be that high-salary employees were expected to be on site if they wanted to earn $100,000, $150,000 or even $200,000 or more -- but those days are in the history books. In life after the...
Black Enterprise

This 29-Year-Old Is Helping Black Women Score Jobs With Mega Companies

Niani Tolbert, 29-year-old founder and CEO of #HireBlack, an initiative she created to provide career resources for Black women, has turned the mission into her full-time job. #HireBlack works to connect high-performing diverse talent with companies and organizations through hiring events and career workshops. In addition, the initiative offers an annual summit and a job board. The website informs that the job board is the place where Black women can get notified of new job postings, discover remote and hybrid jobs, get discovered by top recruiters, and more.
nationalhogfarmer.com

18 products receive Innovation Award EuroTier 2022

An independent expert jury appointed by the DLG (German Agricultural Society) using stringent criteria has selected the winners of the Innovation Award EuroTier. With four gold and 14 silver awards, the Innovation Award EuroTier 2022 has been awarded to a total of 18 product innovations from 150 qualified submissions. The official award ceremony will take place during the EuroTier trade fair.
The Poultry Site

9th Aviagen EMEAA Breeder School students relish knowledge and innovation

27 students from 17 countries recently came to Edinburgh for the 9th Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) Production Management School, Breeder Module. Together with Aviagen tutors and guest speakers, they explored the essentials of “Optimizing Parent Stock Performance and Economic Returns.”. Working as project groups on a...
freightwaves.com

Shipper technology offers serious benefits for carriers

Technology has completely reshaped the logistics industry in the years since the ELD mandate took effect. Companies across the space that have embraced modern solutions have quickly become more efficient, profitable and flexible. For many carriers, however, the rapid adoption of technology has sparked skepticism and reticence. “Historically, the adoption...
Washington Examiner

Where are the remote workers?

If you put on your slippers and walk to your balcony chair or kitchen table, congratulations on being part of the 17.9% of people who work from home, according to the Census Bureau’s latest data. This is a far smaller share of the population than you might assume after...
