Read full article on original website
Related
Police say 60-year-old woman robbed Mississippi bank
A 60-year-old Mississippi woman is charged with robbing a bank, police said Thursday. Oxford police said they were called to a report of a bank robbery on Tuesday in the 1900 block of University Avenue. Police said the suspect left the scene with approximately $2,051 in cash. After officers arrived...
Mississippi mother and son charged in string of auto burglaries.
A Mississippi teen was arrested in connection with a string of auto burglaries. On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, officers with the Oxford Police Department began getting multiple calls in the area of Thacker Rd for vehicles that had been broken into. Investigators were able to locate a suspect shortly after...
wcbi.com
A family is fighting to their loved one’s killer behind bars
GRENADA, Miss. (WCBI)- In 1991 a young man in Grenada lost his life while working at a convenience store. 31 years later, his killer is being released on parole. On May 6, 1991, the city of Grenada was shaken by a shooting that killed 21-year-old Bert Bell. His younger brother...
Man who allegedly ran over Collierville police officer now in custody, officials say
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A wanted man is now in custody after allegedly running over a Collierville Police officer at a local hotel. Keith Houston, 32, was taken into custody and arrested Saturday morning in Shelby County, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The Collierville Police Department (CPD) reported...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man arrested for beating another man with hammer at Mississippi business
A man was arrested Tuesday after he reportedly attacked another man with a hammer at a Mississippi staffing agency. Shortly before noon, police responded to a call about the attack at Abacus Staffing in Southaven. Officers responded to the scene and learned that the suspect had left the business on...
wtva.com
Federal grand jury indicts man accused of stealing plane, threatening to crash it into Tupelo Walmart
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) — A federal grand jury this week indicted a man from Lee County accused of stealing a plane and threatening to crash it into one of the Tupelo Walmarts. Cory Wayne Patterson faces two counts: threatening to damage, destroy, disable and wreck a civil aircraft and then actually doing that with the plane.
Former TN assistant police chief arrested for stalking
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The former Assistant Chief of Police of Moscow, Tennessee, was arrested for stalking a woman in Memphis. Tony Anderson, 37, was arrested September 16. Memphis Police officers responded to a report of stalking at the Ridgeway Station precinct at around 8 p.m. September 14. According to a report from the Memphis Police […]
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Man Charged With False Pretense
The Oxford Police Department took a report of false pretense (bad check) from a business in the 1900 block of University Avenue on July 6. The suspect allegedly refused to pay the business multiple times after being contacted by the business owner. After investigation, Jeremiah Malone, 20, of Oxford was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnews5.com
‘Big shoes to fill,’ New DA appointed by Mississippi governor
HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves was in Hernando Friday afternoon to announce his selection to lead the state’s Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP), the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff, and the D.A.’s Office for the 17th Circuit Court District. Reeves selected Lynn Posey to...
Mississippi court: officer was reckless in pedestrian crash
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Mississippi’s top appeals court has determined a police officer recklessly disregarded the safety of pedestrians in 2018 when he drove over the speed limit and crashed into a car. The Mississippi Court of Appeals issued the 5-4 ruling Tuesday, overturning a judge’s finding in favor of the Oxford officer during an […]
desotocountynews.com
Man charged after altercation at a staffing agency
A Memphis man is in the DeSoto County Jail accused in the beating of another man at a staffing agency in Southaven late Tuesday morning. Police were called to Abacus Staffing, 231 Goodman Road East, about 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday on an aggravated assault call, being told that one man was beating another man on the head with a hammer.
actionnews5.com
‘Dogs in a cage’: Former inmate shares concerns over conditions at 201 Poplar
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - No water. No contact with family. No access to medical care. A former Shelby County jail inmate said the conditions inside 201 Poplar aren’t safe, and he believes inmates’ rights are being violated. County lock-up is supposed to be a temporary holding facility for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Southaven man accused of attacking man with hammer
SOUTHAVEN, Miss.– A man is accused of attacking another man with a hammer in Southaven Tuesday morning. Randall Kyles, 32, is charged with aggravated assault, attempted murder, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Staples still covering the gash in his head and a swollen bloodshot red eye, 60-year-old George Palmer says he’s […]
clayconews.com
Bolivar Man Charged with Attempted Murder Counts Following Standoff with Woman Shot and Law Enforcement Fired Upon in Grand Junction, Tennessee
GRAND JUNCTION, TN - An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has resulted in the arrest of a Bolivar man on multiple counts of attempted murder and other charges. At the request of 25th Judicial District Attorney General Mark Davidson, last night, TBI special agents...
Mississippi man arrested for abusing 911 calls — making false reports to police for months
A Mississippi man was arrested for making repeated 911 calls and making false reports about people being injured or in dangerous situations. Thomas Lee Jr., 23, of Pope, was arrested by the Oxford Police Department following months of police receiving false reports about people either being injured or in dangerous situations.
wtva.com
Booneville shooting suspect captured seven months later
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Marshals captured a suspect wanted in connection with a January shooting. Booneville Police Chief Michael Ramey said marshals arrested Sentrale Friar on Wednesday in Alcorn County. Police sought Friar for the Jan. 26 shooting at the August Circle Apartments in Booneville. He’s the third arrest made...
Mississippi city orders closure of dollar store, says building unsafe for occupancy
The City of Batesville Code Office ordered the closure of the Dollar General store on Highway 6 Thursday afternoon, citing a recommendation by the Fire Department after an inspection. A notice was posted on the door of the Dollar General at 524 Hwy. 6 about 2:30 p.m. “The Code Office...
panolian.com
Monument will honor fallen Panola officers
Employees of Herron Landscape were busy last week preparing an area in front of the Batesville Courthouse that will soon hold the Panola County Law Enforcement Memorial, a monument dedicated to the memory of the four officers killed in the line of duty in the county. Sheriff Shane Phelps said...
Man arrested for beating another man in the head with a hammer in Southaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven Police said a man has been arrested and charged after attacking another man with a hammer. Southaven police were called to Abacus Staffing in the 200 block of Goodman Road E. about 11:40 a.m. Tuesday. Investigators said they learned a man had walked away after beating another man in the head with a hammer. The victim was taken to Baptist Desoto to be treated for a large laceration on his head.
‘It’s open season on our vehicles’: Victim catches car burglar on camera
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn.– For the second time in two months, a Memphis man was forced to file an insurance claim after someone vandalized his truck. James Martin said he had only been at Life Time Fitness in Collierville for a short time last Monday when a bold burglar broke into his Silverado pickup truck and ripped […]
Comments / 1