A Memphis man is in the DeSoto County Jail accused in the beating of another man at a staffing agency in Southaven late Tuesday morning. Police were called to Abacus Staffing, 231 Goodman Road East, about 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday on an aggravated assault call, being told that one man was beating another man on the head with a hammer.

SOUTHAVEN, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO