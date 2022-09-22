ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

A family is fighting to their loved one’s killer behind bars

GRENADA, Miss. (WCBI)- In 1991 a young man in Grenada lost his life while working at a convenience store. 31 years later, his killer is being released on parole. On May 6, 1991, the city of Grenada was shaken by a shooting that killed 21-year-old Bert Bell. His younger brother...
Former TN assistant police chief arrested for stalking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The former Assistant Chief of Police of Moscow, Tennessee, was arrested for stalking a woman in Memphis. Tony Anderson, 37, was arrested September 16. Memphis Police officers responded to a report of stalking at the Ridgeway Station precinct at around 8 p.m. September 14. According to a report from the Memphis Police […]
Oxford Man Charged With False Pretense

The Oxford Police Department took a report of false pretense (bad check) from a business in the 1900 block of University Avenue on July 6. The suspect allegedly refused to pay the business multiple times after being contacted by the business owner. After investigation, Jeremiah Malone, 20, of Oxford was...
‘Big shoes to fill,’ New DA appointed by Mississippi governor

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves was in Hernando Friday afternoon to announce his selection to lead the state’s Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP), the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff, and the D.A.’s Office for the 17th Circuit Court District. Reeves selected Lynn Posey to...
Mississippi court: officer was reckless in pedestrian crash

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Mississippi’s top appeals court has determined a police officer recklessly disregarded the safety of pedestrians in 2018 when he drove over the speed limit and crashed into a car. The Mississippi Court of Appeals issued the 5-4 ruling Tuesday, overturning a judge’s finding in favor of the Oxford officer during an […]
Man charged after altercation at a staffing agency

A Memphis man is in the DeSoto County Jail accused in the beating of another man at a staffing agency in Southaven late Tuesday morning. Police were called to Abacus Staffing, 231 Goodman Road East, about 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday on an aggravated assault call, being told that one man was beating another man on the head with a hammer.
Bolivar Man Charged with Attempted Murder Counts Following Standoff with Woman Shot and Law Enforcement Fired Upon in Grand Junction, Tennessee

GRAND JUNCTION, TN - An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has resulted in the arrest of a Bolivar man on multiple counts of attempted murder and other charges. At the request of 25th Judicial District Attorney General Mark Davidson, last night, TBI special agents...
Booneville shooting suspect captured seven months later

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Marshals captured a suspect wanted in connection with a January shooting. Booneville Police Chief Michael Ramey said marshals arrested Sentrale Friar on Wednesday in Alcorn County. Police sought Friar for the Jan. 26 shooting at the August Circle Apartments in Booneville. He’s the third arrest made...
Monument will honor fallen Panola officers

Employees of Herron Landscape were busy last week preparing an area in front of the Batesville Courthouse that will soon hold the Panola County Law Enforcement Memorial, a monument dedicated to the memory of the four officers killed in the line of duty in the county. Sheriff Shane Phelps said...
Man arrested for beating another man in the head with a hammer in Southaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven Police said a man has been arrested and charged after attacking another man with a hammer. Southaven police were called to Abacus Staffing in the 200 block of Goodman Road E. about 11:40 a.m. Tuesday. Investigators said they learned a man had walked away after beating another man in the head with a hammer. The victim was taken to Baptist Desoto to be treated for a large laceration on his head.
