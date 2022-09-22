Read full article on original website
Woman Tried to End 'Tumultuous' Relationship with Boyfriend. He Allegedly Shot Her Dead in Penthouse Apartment
A New York man has been charged with murder after authorities say he shot his girlfriend who was trying to end their "tumultuous" relationship, authorities say. Mark Small, 55, is accused of shooting 39-year-old Marivel Estevez in the Minneola luxury apartment they shared. He has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
9-Year-Old Cancer Survivor Was Heard Saying 'I'm Sorry' Before Father Strangled Him, Buried Body: Police
Azuree Charles' father and mother are both charged in connection with his death Four months after a 9-year-old Pennsylvania boy was found strangled behind his home, his parents have been charged in connection with his death. On May 4, Azuree Charles, of New Kensington, was found naked and muddy, his body partially covered by lawn furniture and a foam cooler, according to an arrest report obtained by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and other outlets. The boy's pajamas were hanging in nearby branches, according to the report. Now, his father, Jean Charles, 40, is charged...
Man Plans to Plead Guilty in Death of Girlfriend’s 5-Year-Old Son, May Testify Against Her: Report
A man charged with killing a young boy apparently plans to plead guilty in the case, and he may testify against the boy’s mother, who is also charged in the boy’s murder. Joseph Stapf, 31, is scheduled for a plea and sentencing hearing on Jan. 4, according to The New Hampshire Union Leader. Attorney Paul Borchardt reportedly says it is up to New Hampshire prosecutors to decide if his client will testify against co-defendant Danielle Dauphinais, 36, who was indicted in April on charges including first-degree murder for allegedly killing her son Elijah Lewis, 5.
Student athlete couple set for college are killed after ‘drunk’ US soldier ‘smashes into their car in horror crash’
A STUDENT athlete couple set for college have been killed after a drunk US soldier smashed into their car in a horror crash. Amelia Nowak, 18, and Derek Duerr, 20, were the victims of a shameless hit-and-run in Anchorage on Sunday. The couple were killed when a pickup truck allegedly...
Federal civil rights charges won't be filed against a Kansas police officer who killed teenage driver
Federal prosecutors announced Friday that they will not pursue criminal civil rights charges against a Kansas police officer who fatally shot a teenager in 2018 during a wellness check. The Department of Justice's decision comes almost two years after an investigation was opened into the killing of John Albers, 17,...
Twin girls, six, hailed as ‘little heroes’ after using toys and hairdryer to protect mother from attacker
Florida police have hailed a pair of six-year-old twin girls as “little heroes” after they protected their mother from an attacker with toys and a hair dryer.Officials say that suspect Andrew Williams attacked their mother after she asked him to leave her apartment in Melbourne, Florida.The Melbourne Police Department said the youngsters helped fend off the suspect, using the toys, sticks, and the hair dryer to push him back.Because of their actions, the mother was able to get inside the bathroom, but when she called for her daughters to join her they remained outside to protect her.Officers say that the 33-year-old suspect was fended off and fled the apartment and was eventually taken into custody.“They protected their mom,” neighbour Carrie Jacobs told News 6. “It’s a good thing they did that because their mom is still here today.”Officers say that when they arrested Williams he was allegedly in possession of drugs and was charged with assault and marijuana possession.He has been released on bond but was ordered by a judge to wear a GPS monitor and is due back in court on 7 October.
Teens Arrested After 14-Year-Old Is Killed While Making TikTok Video
Aaliyah Salazar, a 14-year-old girl in Colorado, was fatally shot in the head while making a TikTok, and police are looking to the video for clues. According to an arrest affidavit, police in Monte Vista say Aaliyah was dancing in the video with someone “in the background fiddling with something.” It was a gun belonging to the teen’s boyfriend, the affidavit states. Two teens have since been arrested for reckless manslaughter and possession of handgun by a juvenile in connection with Aaliyah’s death. Emiliano Vargas, the 21-year-old boyfriend, was also arrested and charged with providing or permitting a teen to possess a gun. According to the affidavit, one of the teens allegedly told the police that she saw the other point and shoot at Aaliyah, suggesting it could have been an accident. Aaliyah’s family, however, say they believe it was intentional. Read it at 9News
He Called 911 Because His Car Was Stuck. The Cops Killed Him.
Body-camera footage shows Colorado police shot and killed a young man who had called 911 for help after getting his car stuck on a dirt road, despite him never leaving his vehicle's driver seat. Christian Glass, 22, was killed on June 1 by a Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office deputy...
Black Martial Artist Takes Down White Man Who Tries Running Him Off Road
Federal prosecutors say the suspect yelled racial slurs at the Black father and tried running him and his family off the highway.
A woman jumped from a moving car after being kidnapped by a man who asked for water, authorities say
Authorities in Washington state identified a suspect Tuesday who they say carjacked a woman and held her at knifepoint until she escaped by jumping from a moving car. The woman had given water to Jeremy Alexksa, 31, after he approached her vehicle asking for some in an incident that began in Vancouver, Washington, early Saturday, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Former child actor Ryan Grantham sentenced to life in prison for killing his mother
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — An actor who once appeared in an episode of the popular TV series “Riverdale,” was sentenced to spend the rest of his life behind bars for murdering his mother. Ryan Grantham pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for killing his mother, which comes with...
3 dead, including suspected shooter, in Oregon grocery store attack
Three people, including the suspected shooter, are dead after an attack Sunday night at a grocery store in central Oregon, police said. Officers were called to the Safeway at the Forum Shopping Center shortly after 7 p.m. on reports of shots fired, the Bend Police Department said in a statement.
Family of 4 killed in fiery crash with big-rig that ran stop sign while Indian parents were visiting 2 kids living in US
A DEVASTATING crash killed a family of four after a big rig ran a stop sign and slammed into their vehicle, according to officials. The driver of the truck told authorities that his brakes had failed, resulting in the crash on Interstate 17 in Arizona on Sunday. Both vehicles were...
Man Allegedly Kidnapped 15-Year-Old Girl from Hawaii Beach at Knifepoint, But Good Samaritan Saved Her
A man allegedly kidnapped a 15-year-old girl from a Hawaii beach, but the teenager convinced him to go to a restaurant, where a Good Samaritan saved her. Officers for the Hawai’i Police Department identified the suspect as Duncan Kealoha Mahi, 52. “The investigation remains continuing,” cops said. “Police would...
Man found guilty of shooting dead dog walker with AK-47 in ‘rage-motivated mission for respect’
A man has been found guilty of killing a woman and severely injuring her boyfriend more than two years ago following a dispute concerning their dog relieving itself outside the man’s apartment. A Denver, Colorado, jury found Michael Close guilty of two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and two counts of first-degree assault, following the death of Isabella Thallas, 9News reported. Close’s sentencing has been scheduled for 4 November, when he faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison, according to The Denver Post. The 38-year-old pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity following...
Sinister secret is discovered under piles of green waste during arrest of alleged Rebels bikie leader - as police uncover terrifying haul of drugs and weapons
Police have arrested six alleged bikie gang associates and their alleged leader after discovering 13kg of dangerous drugs and firearms hidden in piles of green waste. Officers laid more than 50 drug, weapon and burglary charges after the raid of a south Brisbane property on Holloway Road in Chambers Flat on Friday.
Prosecutor Who Allegedly Beat Ex-Wife To Death In Front Of Their Kids Objects To No-Contact Order
A former North Dakota prosecutor charged in the brutal beating death of his ex-wife in front of their kids is objecting to a judge's ruling that he have no contact with them. Anders Odegaard, 31, is accused of beating his ex-wife, Carissa Odegaard, 31, to death in his home in Warren, Minnesota — an area in northwest Minnesota that's about 100 miles north of Fargo, North Dakota — on Tuesday, Aug. 23. He is currently charged with second-degree murder, after Carissa Odegaard was declared brain dead as a result of her injuries the following day.
Black Man Who Claimed Self-Defense In Killing White Teen Over Racial Slur Convicted
A Black man who fired shots at a truck full of teenagers in Statesboro, Georgia, killing a white teen girl, said he acted in self-defense after they yelled racial slurs at him. However, the jury rejected his claim and convicted him of manslaughter. William Marcus Wilson, 23, was accused of...
Three Arrested After Colorado Girl Fatally Shot While Filming TikTok Dance Video
Aaliyah Salazar and two friends were filming a TikTok video when one of them allegedly began playing with a gun that her reported 21-year-old boyfriend had given her. Salazar was shot and died. A teenage girl was shot and killed while filming a TikTok dance video with two friends earlier...
This 'CSI: Miami' actress was threatened by a stalker for 12 years. The FBI caught him after he left his DNA on a fast-food straw
An Ohio man has been sentenced to prison for waging a 12-year campaign of violent threats against former "CSI: Miami" actress Eva LaRue and her daughter. He sent dozen of letters signed by "Freddie Kreuger," threatening to rape and kill LaRue and forcing her family to flee their home before the FBI finally caught him.
