Md. man dies after large crowd prevents shooting victim from getting aid at studio party
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A Glen Burnie man was shot to death at a recording studio in Odenton, Md. on Sunday after a crowd "was actively impeding officers from rendering aid" to shooting victims, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Officers said they responded to...
Police search for driver in Prince George's County alleged road rage shooting
OXON HILL, Md. (7News) — Maryland State Police are looking for the driver suspected in an alleged road rage shooting near National Harbor in Prince George's County Friday night. According to police, the shooting happened between 10:20 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on September 23, 2022. The victim told officers...
Woman assaulted during robbery in Fairfax County, police say
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County police officers are at the scene of a reported robbery Monday afternoon. The incident happened in the 13200 block of Leadcrest Lane, police said. A woman was assaulted by a suspect police say took property and fled the scene. At this time, police...
Man found shot inside car in SW DC, taken to hospital: Police
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police responded to another shooting Monday morning. At 8:37 a.m., officers were called to 925 Frontage Street SW, where they found a man unconscious but breathing. When 7News crews arrived on the scene, our photographer saw a man being taken out of the driver's side...
Body of Fairfax teen identified more than 47 years after she went missing: Police
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County police say they have identified the body of a teenage girl that went missing more than 47 years ago. Authorities on Monday identified the remains as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, also known as "Choubi." Police say identifying the remains has been years in the making.
Man taken to hospital after NE DC shooting, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — One man was injured Monday following a shooting near a Citgo station in Northeast Washington, D.C. The victim was shot in the hand, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. The 3800 block of Minnesota Avenue NE was closed in both directions while police remained at the...
MPD searching for white Kia Optima following shooting death of 62-year-old man in DC
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — MPD is looking for a vehicle following the shooting death of a 62-year-old man Saturday. 62-year-old Arthur Harrison, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., was killed in the 2700 block of 30th Street, Southeast around 11:39 a.m., police said. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to...
'This may take a huge toll': Prince George's Co. community mourns boxing coach's death
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A boxing glove with a bouquet of flowers has become a tragically perfect memorial for the life of Arthur "Buddy" Harrison, Jr., a man who overcame a tough history to provide peace to his community through the rough-and-tumble sport. Harrison was killed in...
1 man dead, another injured in shooting near Benning Road in Southeast DC, police say
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — One of two people shot Saturday in Southeast D.C. has died, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. More details are expected to be released soon. The shooting happened Saturday around 5:40 p.m. at the intersection of Benning Road and East Capitol Street, Southeast, MPD said....
15-year-old girl missing from Frederick County found safe, police say
FREDERICK, Md. (7News) — A 15-year-old girl missing from Frederick County, Md. was found safe, police said on Sunday. Authorities were searching for Rhian Jenai-Lynn Baxter, who police said was last seen Friday, Sept. 23 around 2:30 p.m. near the 5900 block of Leben Drive. She was described as...
Man dies after being struck by 2 vehicles while trying to cross Manassas street: Police
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A man attempting to cross a Manassas road Friday night was struck by two vehicles minutes apart, according to the Prince William County Police Department. Police were called to the area of Sudley Road and Stream Walk Lane at 9:48 p.m. to investigate...
New website to shed light on Virginia cold cases, police say
VIRGINIA (7News) — Cold cases are gaining more attention than ever thanks to a new website, said Virginia State Police (VSP). Sunday marks the National Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims. There is hope amongst law enforcement that the online platform will add another spark to get people thinking about these unsolved cases.
Missing 3-year-old girl last seen in South Carolina found safe, reunited with family
WEDGEWOOD, S.C. (TND) — Authorities in South Carolina said a missing 3-year-old girl who was reported missing has been found safe. The Sumter County Sheriff's Office said Ruby Heider was located on Saturday around 11 a.m. EDT and reunited with her loved ones. The department shared a photo of...
One person injured, road closed as van collides with tree in Gaithersburg
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — One person was injured after a van collided with a tree in Gaithersburg, Md. Saturday night, Montgomery County Fire & Rescue said. The collision took place on Goshen Road and East Village Avenue in Gaithersburg, and officials said Goshen Road was closed for cleanup. The...
Suspended Prince George's County police officer indicted on theft, misconduct charges
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A Prince George’s County grand jury indicted an officer on charges of theft and misconduct in office, the agency said Friday. The officer, Corporal Travis Fowble, is accused of conducting unauthorized activities while on duty in alleged offenses dating back to 2018, according to a press release by the department.
International Burn Camp held in DC to help teen survivors cope with life-changing injuries
WASHINGTON (7News) — Dozens of teen burn survivors from across the United States and Canada will come together Monday in Washington, D.C. for a weeklong camp hosted by the IAFF Foundation and led by firefighters. During the camp, the teens will be able to talk with firefighters and other...
4 Prince George's County centenarian women honored by Md. senator
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Four Prince George's County centenarian women were honored Monday by Senator Joanne Benson during a special presentation as part of a Greater 202 Coalition meeting. The event took place at St. Margaret’s of Scotland Catholic Church in Capitol Heights. Presentations were awarded...
Fairfax County fire and rescue crews heading to Florida for Tropical Storm Ian
CHANTILLY, Va. — For perhaps the last time for the next week, the 45 crew members of Virginia Task Force 1 are staying dry while they pack their equipment ahead of their deployment to Florida to help with response efforts for Tropical Storm Ian, which is expected to strengthen to a major hurricane by landfall.
Montgomery County juggling mobilization of rescue crews to help with Florida storms
Montgomery County, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County officials are offering aid to Florida as the state deals with damaging storm threats. Maryland's MD-TF1 Urban Search & Rescue Team has been demobilized & likely will be returning from Florida to Montgomery County Saturday evening, county officials said. In the meantime,...
Gov. Youngkin donates third-quarter salary to veteran-run non-profit in Stafford, Va.
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin visited a veteran-run non-profit organization in Stafford, Va. Monday afternoon. The reason for the visit became more of a surprise after Gov. Youngkin announced a huge donation to the GCubed Community Services efforts. Gov. Youngkin...
