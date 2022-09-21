ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

WJLA

Woman assaulted during robbery in Fairfax County, police say

FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County police officers are at the scene of a reported robbery Monday afternoon. The incident happened in the 13200 block of Leadcrest Lane, police said. A woman was assaulted by a suspect police say took property and fled the scene. At this time, police...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Man found shot inside car in SW DC, taken to hospital: Police

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police responded to another shooting Monday morning. At 8:37 a.m., officers were called to 925 Frontage Street SW, where they found a man unconscious but breathing. When 7News crews arrived on the scene, our photographer saw a man being taken out of the driver's side...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Man taken to hospital after NE DC shooting, police say

WASHINGTON (7News) — One man was injured Monday following a shooting near a Citgo station in Northeast Washington, D.C. The victim was shot in the hand, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. The 3800 block of Minnesota Avenue NE was closed in both directions while police remained at the...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

New website to shed light on Virginia cold cases, police say

VIRGINIA (7News) — Cold cases are gaining more attention than ever thanks to a new website, said Virginia State Police (VSP). Sunday marks the National Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims. There is hope amongst law enforcement that the online platform will add another spark to get people thinking about these unsolved cases.
VIRGINIA STATE
