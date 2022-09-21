Read full article on original website
KVOE
Food a-Palooza brings big attendance to Flinthills Mall
The main parking lot at Flinthills Mall was full Saturday for the mall’s fall rendition of its Food Truck Rally. Several new vendors attended, including Shelby Rappel of Shelby’s Snack Shack. Rappel came to Emporia from Gill, Colorado, although she has family connections to Neosho Rapids. Karl Baker...
KVOE
Mural ribbon-cutting highlights Las Casitas fiesta event
Emporia’s Hispanic Heritage Month activities continued Saturday. Las Casitas Park held a fiesta, which included a new mural around the stage building. Mural creator Deon Morrow had fond memories of Las Casitas growing up. Residents enjoyed a parade, food, music and pinatas in addition to the mural’s ribbon-cutting ceremony....
KVOE
Hope in the Park begins big day for Beacon for Hope Suicide Prevention
“To start a conversation,” Beacon for Hope Suicide Prevention held its Hope at the Park event Saturday in an effort to encourage the community to talk about mental health and the importance of seeking help and support. This year, Beacon for Hope partnered with other organizations in Emporia to...
KVOE
Walk to Defeat ALS returns to normal format for first time since 2019
Celebrating, remembering, hoping. Those were themes that developed for Emporia’s Walk to Defeat ALS on Saturday. Spokesperson Kelly Bosak of the ALS Association’s Mid-America Chapter says events like this are important for all involved — patients, family members and caregivers. This was the first time the event...
KVOE
Carbondale home explosion victim remains in critical condition as investigation continues
A Carbondale man remains in critical condition at a Kansas City hospital after a house explosion over the weekend. Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells says 62-year-old Timothy Howey was hurt when his home blew up around 7 pm Saturday. The reported explosion happened at 11600 Indian Hills Road near Carbondale. Howey was taken to University of Kansas Medical Center afterward.
KVOE
Friends of the Emporia Animal Shelter announce major change during third annual Spayghetti and No Balls fundraiser
Spaying, neutering, and general medical care for your pets is important. The Friends of the Emporia Animal Shelter, or FEAS, conveyed this message through their third annual Spay-ghetti and No-Balls fundraiser at the Lyon County fairgrounds on Sunday. The event was previously hosted as a sit-in dinner, but transitioned into...
KVOE
One person injured following home explosion near Carbondale Saturday
A house explosion in Osage County Saturday sent one person to the hospital with reported critical injuries. The explosion occurred at 116000 South Indian Hills Road, near Carbondale. The Osage County Sheriff’s Office received calls and dispatched Osage County Sheriff’s Deputies, Osage County Fire Districts #1 – Carbondale and #6 – Burlingame, Auburn Fire and Osage County EMS just before 7 pm.
KVOE
Preliminary hearing set for Monday in Lyon County aggravated burglary case
One man faces charges of aggravated burglary after an alleged incident in Lyon County last month. Bryan Antonio Landaverde was charged after allegedly breaking into a house with at least one person inside and stealing several items Aug. 7 in Emporia. Landaverde is charged with two counts of aggravated burglary,...
KVOE
Emporia DMV closed until further notice by COVID-19
Residents needing driver’s license exams, learner’s permits and other items through the Emporia Department of Motor Vehicle office will have to wait or go elsewhere for those items — at least for the next few days. Flinthills Mall General Manager Clarence Frye says at least one staffer...
KVOE
Emporia State football to host #14 Pittsburg State
Emporia State hosts 14th-ranked Pittsburg State Saturday afternoon. The Hornets take a 2-1 record into the game. Pitt State is 3-0. Emporia State Coach Garin Higgins sees several keys to winning this game. Quarterback Braden Gleason says they will need to play a sound game. Receiver Jaylon Varner says they...
KVOE
Emporia State Soccer plays Rogers State to 1-1 draw
The Emporia State soccer team played Rogers State to a 1-1 draw Sunday. It is the 3rd consecutive tie and 4 of the season. Rogers State scored first in the 34th minute of play. Emporia State tied the match in the 74th minute of play on a goal by Hannah...
KVOE
Emporia High girls tennis finishes fifth in home tournament
The Emporia High girls tennis team finished in fifth place in its home tournament on Saturday. The Spartans were led by Kali Keough at No. 1 singles, who finished fifth in singles play with a 3-1 record. She says she wasn’t expecting to place as high in this tournament.
KVOE
Emporia State volleyball loses at Newman in 4 sets
The Emporia State volleyball team was defeated by Newman 3 sets to 1 Saturday. The Lady Hornets won the first set 25-23. Newman would win the next 3 sets 25-23, 25-12, and 25-18 to win the match. Leah Mach led the offense with 13 kills and the defense with 22...
KVOE
Emporia State plays Northeastern State to 2-2 tie
For the 3rd time this season the Emporia State soccer team played to a tie Friday evening. The Lady Hornets played Northeastern State to a 2-2 tie. Northeastern State scored 1st, the goal came in the 24th minute of play. Emporia State tied the match on an Erica Self goal...
KVOE
CareArc set for school vaccination clinic Tuesday, flu shot clinic Oct. 7
CareArc is getting ready for two big vaccination clinics. The first is Tuesday as CareArc gets school-age children up to date on their traditional school vaccines in partnership with USD 253 Emporia Public Schools. Lyon County Public Health Emergency Preparedness Director Jennifer Millbern says it’s time to re-emphasize these vaccines after two-plus years of COVID-19 vaccinations dominating the discussion.
KVOE
Burlingame “stays the course” to defeat Chase County 26-24 on Area Game of the Week
The Burlingame Bearcats picked up a hard-fought 26-24 win over the Chase County Bulldogs on the Area Game of the Week Friday night. The first half would see four lead changes with Chase County finding the endzone less than 60-seconds into the ballgame thanks to a 62-yard touchdown run by senior quarterback Mitch Budke. The Bulldogs added two more scores, both by Budke on the ground, including a seven-yard touchdown run with one second remaining in the second quarter.
KVOE
Emporia Police seeking two people after alleged aggravated robbery at convenience store
Emporia Police are looking for at least two people allegedly involved in an armed robbery in east Emporia early Sunday. Police Capt. Ray Mattas says officers received a report of an aggravated robbery at the Circle K convenience store, 1201 East 12th, around 3:30 am Sunday. Early indications are two males entered the store with one armed with a rifle. The other then allegedly removed less than $1,000 in merchandise from the store. Both then left westbound from the store.
KVOE
Kansas State outscores Oklahoma 41-34
Kansas State held on for a 41-34 win over number 6 ranked Oklahoma Saturday night. The Wildcats jumped out to a 14-0 lead and never trailed. Quarterback Adrian Martinez scored 4 rushing touchdowns and also threw a touchdown pass. Kansas State Coach Chris Klieman said they wanted to get Martinez...
KVOE
Emporia High’s comeback in the fourth quarter halted against Topeka High
It was a little too late to get something going for the Emporia High football team Friday night against Topeka High. The Spartans scored all their points in the fourth quarter in a 34-21 loss to the Trojans. EHS trailed just 7-0 at halftime after Topeka High got an Elijah...
KVOE
Osage City man arrested on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute
Typically, possession with intent to distribute cases revolve around drugs. An Osage City case actually centers on paraphernalia. Osage City Police Chief Fred Nech says an officer did a traffic stop in the 200 block of North Seventh around 8:30 pm Friday. The stop resulted in the arrest of 36-year-old Jacky Wolf, Jr, of Osage City.
