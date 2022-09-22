ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aabha Gopan

Pregnant woman refuses to house elderly parents after her delivery

Managing a newborn is definitely a hard time for new parents, especially if they don’t have any help. One could ask for help from their family so that they adapt to having a baby around. In such situations, the parents might have to offer those who’re willing to help with housing, food, and other basic facilities. But that can affect their privacy.
12tomatoes.com

Mom Gives Birth To Baby The Size Of A Toddler

Mothers love to complain to their children about all of the pain that they went through to bring them into this world. While most mothers are making good-natured jokes, there are some mothers who can legitimately complain a bit. Take the mother in this story, for instance. She took to TikTok to open up about her past experiences and you won’t be able to believe what she has to say.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
nypressnews.com

I love a unique name for my baby boy but some say it sounds like a terrorist

A WOMAN and her husband picked out a name they liked for their baby boy only to be told it was a definite no-go and that it reminded people of a terrorist cell. The mum-to-be explained that she’d picked out a classic first name for her little one, but her husband had his heart set on an unusual middle name.
KIDS
SheKnows

This Mom-To-Be Disinvited Her MIL From the Hospital After Giving Birth & Her Reasoning is Beyond Justified

A mom-to-be took to Reddit to share her complete frustration with her mother-in-law — and get some much needed advice. Ever since her MIL entered into her life she has become very involved. Too involved. She is critical of her career and thinks she should be “taking care” of the house. Once the Reddit user became pregnant, the MIL was mad that she wouldn’t have a gender reveal party and offered unsolicited feedback on her birthing plan.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TODAY.com

One of my happiest memories is giving birth to another couple's baby

If you’ve ever been in the waiting room of a fertility clinic, you know that the anxiety is palpable. It’s not a place of small talk or chatter — it’s a lot of people nervously scrolling their social feeds or scanning their inboxes — and it’s definitely not the place to strike up a conversation. But somehow, in the spring of 2020 while in the waiting room of a fertility clinic in Boston, I did just that with a woman named Kristen. We discovered that we had one unusual thing in common: We were both planning to carry someone else’s baby.
BOSTON, MA
Dhruv Sheladia

A video of a baby girl who has a big heart.

I was just randomly surfing on Twitter and suddenly I saw this adorable and cute video of a baby with such a big heart. As I see in the video, a man behind the camera is randomly asking one cute baby girl who is sitting on the footpath and eating snacks. And that man is asking a baby girl for snacks, and a girl with a gentle heart gives those snacks to that unknown person who is behind the camera.
SheKnows

Reddit Has the Best Comebacks for a Mother-in-Law Who Keeps Touching a Pregnant Mom’s Baby Bump

Pregnant folks are people, too — yet society tends to treat them like baby incubators! There’s something about pregnancy that makes people forget you are still an actual person with boundaries who probably (definitely) does not like being touched without being asked. You would think people who have been pregnant before would know this, but that is not always the case. One first-time pregnant mom wrote about her experience with her mother-in-law constantly touching her baby bump, and Reddit offered her the best comeback ideas. In the “Am I The A—hole?” subreddit, a mom wrote that she is pregnant with her...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Aabha Gopan

Husband spends $500 on PS5 instead of building baby's room

Should one unnecessarily lie about their finances to their partner?. Lying about financial matters, hiding purchases, keeping a secret bank account, etc., and other types of financial infidelity can have a serious impact on a relationship. The person who didn’t commit financial infidelity might struggle to trust their partner like before.

