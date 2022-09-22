Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has confirmed splitting from his frequent collaborative partnership with the Starz network. Together, Jackson and Starz have brought forward the undeniably popular franchise, Power. However, according to his recent social media post on Saturday (September 17), the executive producer has indicated that he will not be working with the network going forward. 50 Cent shared a GIF of the Pittsburgh Pirates in celebration with plenty of bottle-popping, captioned, “This is my vibe right now! STARZ deal done, we had nothing but success so no hard feelings… I’m out. I’ll let you know where we are going shortly.”More from VIBE.com50 Cent...

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO