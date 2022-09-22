Read full article on original website
Related
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum At The Start Of 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
The year 2021 could go down as the year of many things, including another year that cryptocurrency became more of a mainstream topic and investment. As cryptocurrencies became more talked about, many also gained in value in 2021, including three of the most popular names. Here’s a look at how...
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
bitcoinist.com
Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)
The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Says Bitcoin Revolution Will Be Bigger Than Gunpowder Revolution
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki explained what he means by saying that Bitcoin BTC/USD revolution will be bigger than the “gunpowder revolution.”. What Happened: In his Sept. 13 interview with Kitco News, Kiyosaki was asked to elaborate on the statements from his book “The Capital Manifesto” where he said that the Bitcoin revolution will be bigger than the gunpowder revolution that brought down monarchs and aristocrats in the mid-1400s.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cryptocurrency company accidentally transfers $10.5m to Australian woman and doesn’t notice for seven months
Cryptocurrency trading platform Crypto.com accidentally transferred $10.5m to an Australian woman when processing a $100 refund, and failed to notice the error for seven months. The company – which paid Hollywood star Matt Damon to feature in a Super Bowl commercial with the slogan “fortune favours the brave” – discovered...
Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks
Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
What Ethereum's 'Merge’ Means for You, the Market, and the Climate
Ethereum, the world’s second-most valuable digital currency by market capitalization, completed a long-awaited upgrade to its system on September 15. The move, known in the cryptocurrency community as “The Merge”, is expected to slash energy costs and lay the groundwork for more use of crypto technology in mainstream applications, including finance.
Ethereum's Merge Completed Without a Hitch, GPUs Are Free
The Ethereum blockchain has successfully undergone The Merge, a long-time-coming software upgrade that brings a number of changes to the ecosystem, the most important being the end of both Proof of Work and the exploitation of unpaid GPUs for cryptocurrency mining. GPU mining profitability has plummeted in the aftermath.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cryptoglobe.com
Cardano ($ADA) Founder Says Ethereum ($ETH) ‘Is Becoming Hotel California of Crypto’
On Friday (September 16), Charles Hoskinson, who is Co-Founder and CEO of Input Output Global (“IOG”), the blockchain technology company behind Cardano’s R&D, expressed his disappointment with Ethereum’s staking model. It all started on Thursday (September 15), when one Cardano fan pointed out that Kraken has...
A private island in Canada with a 4-bedroom home is on sale for less than the average house in America. Take a look.
Duval Island, a private island in Ontario, Canada, is on the market for $380,000. It's made up of 5.40 acres of land and features a four-bedroom home, as well as a guest cottage. The bedrooms and wraparound deck provide stunning views of the lake.
dailyhodl.com
Trader Calls One Ethereum-Based Crypto Asset the ‘Opportunity of a Lifetime,’ Says Altcoins May Erupt if Bitcoin Consolidates
Popular crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe thinks one overlooked digital asset is the “opportunity of a lifetime.”. Van de Poppe tells his 627,800 Twitter followers that the decentralized oracle network Chainlink (LINK) is a huge opportunity priced between $6-$8. Chainlink’s native asset LINK is trading at $7.26...
These 2 Cryptos Are Hidden Beneficiaries of Ethereum's Merge
While The Merge looks like good news for Ethereum investors, it's propelling the price of these cryptos upward even more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
u.today
If Ripple Wins Against SEC, Entire Crypto Industry Goes Parabolic: David Gokhshtein
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin – The Revolutionary Token That May Compete With Ethereum and Hedera
Owning potentially high-value cryptocurrencies such as Big Eyes (BIG), Ethereum (ETH), and Hedera (HBAR) (HBAR) can be the secret to staying afloat in the cryptocurrency market. This is essential since cryptocurrencies are known to be unstable assets vulnerable to the bull market vs. bear market. In this article, we shall...
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin Bull Max Keiser Blasts Ethereum As A ‘Centralized Ponzi Scheme’ As ETH’s Supply Increases Post-Merge
One of Bitcoin’s most vocal advocates, Max Keiser, has once again criticized ethereum in the wake of the much-anticipated upgrade to the world’s second-largest crypto by market value. “ETH Is A Useless Ponzi”. Max Keiser is not a fan of Ethereum, even after one of the most impressive...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum and XRP Whales Come Alive, Abruptly Move Nearly $300,000,000 Worth of Crypto in Just 24 Hours
Whale addresses are moving nearly $300 million worth of Ethereum (ETH) and XRP in just 24 hours this week, according to data from crypto transaction-tracking platform Whale Alert. In one of the largest transactions, Whale Alert reports that an unknown wallet transferred 38,781 Ethereum worth more than $52 million to...
tipranks.com
Cryptocurrencies to Watch for the Week of September 18
The consumer price index (CPI) that was released last Tuesday shook the cryptocurrency market. This week’s market breakdown will take an in-depth look into some of the biggest cryptocurrencies, their charts, and the latest news to get a better understanding of where these cryptos may go from here. As...
dailyhodl.com
Pantera CEO Says NEAR and Two Ethereum-Based Projects Showing Strength, Predicts Billions of New Crypto Users Will Arrive
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that three overlooked crypto projects are showing impressive strength in the face of an overall downtrend in the digital asset markets. In a new CNBC interview, Morehead says that he sees cryptocurrency as a disruptive technology that will see billions of new users arrive to regardless of short-term volatility in Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).
bitcoinist.com
Shiba Inu and Ethereum Holders Disgruntled At Price Action
Shiba Inu was a bull market hero, but since then, the meme-coin has left holders holding the bag – the same can be said with Ethereum. Since the Merge in mid-September, Ethereum’s downtrend has surpassed that of the general crypto market. Today, many investment opportunities like crypto are...
zycrypto.com
Coinbase CEO Vows to Fight for Crypto’s Success, Cites Dangers of U.S. Crypto Regulation
Brian Armstrong, the CEO and co-founder of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, has promised to fight to ensure that crypto succeeds in the U.S. while slamming the government’s current approach to the asset class. In a Twitter thread, Armstrong highlighted his issues with the U.S. government’s approach to crypto. One of...
Comments / 0