Idaho State

The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
CURRENCIES
bitcoinist.com

Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)

The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
STOCKS
Benzinga

'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Says Bitcoin Revolution Will Be Bigger Than Gunpowder Revolution

Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki explained what he means by saying that Bitcoin BTC/USD revolution will be bigger than the “gunpowder revolution.”. What Happened: In his Sept. 13 interview with Kitco News, Kiyosaki was asked to elaborate on the statements from his book “The Capital Manifesto” where he said that the Bitcoin revolution will be bigger than the gunpowder revolution that brought down monarchs and aristocrats in the mid-1400s.
MARKETS
Local
Idaho Business
State
Idaho State
WashingtonExaminer

Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks

Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Kiplinger

What Ethereum's 'Merge’ Means for You, the Market, and the Climate

Ethereum, the world’s second-most valuable digital currency by market capitalization, completed a long-awaited upgrade to its system on September 15. The move, known in the cryptocurrency community as “The Merge”, is expected to slash energy costs and lay the groundwork for more use of crypto technology in mainstream applications, including finance.
MARKETS
Tom's Hardware

Ethereum's Merge Completed Without a Hitch, GPUs Are Free

The Ethereum blockchain has successfully undergone The Merge, a long-time-coming software upgrade that brings a number of changes to the ecosystem, the most important being the end of both Proof of Work and the exploitation of unpaid GPUs for cryptocurrency mining. GPU mining profitability has plummeted in the aftermath.
COMPUTERS
dailyhodl.com

Trader Calls One Ethereum-Based Crypto Asset the ‘Opportunity of a Lifetime,’ Says Altcoins May Erupt if Bitcoin Consolidates

Popular crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe thinks one overlooked digital asset is the “opportunity of a lifetime.”. Van de Poppe tells his 627,800 Twitter followers that the decentralized oracle network Chainlink (LINK) is a huge opportunity priced between $6-$8. Chainlink’s native asset LINK is trading at $7.26...
MARKETS
Bitcoin
Economy
u.today

If Ripple Wins Against SEC, Entire Crypto Industry Goes Parabolic: David Gokhshtein

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Big Eyes Coin – The Revolutionary Token That May Compete With Ethereum and Hedera

Owning potentially high-value cryptocurrencies such as Big Eyes (BIG), Ethereum (ETH), and Hedera (HBAR) (HBAR) can be the secret to staying afloat in the cryptocurrency market. This is essential since cryptocurrencies are known to be unstable assets vulnerable to the bull market vs. bear market. In this article, we shall...
MARKETS
tipranks.com

Cryptocurrencies to Watch for the Week of September 18

The consumer price index (CPI) that was released last Tuesday shook the cryptocurrency market. This week’s market breakdown will take an in-depth look into some of the biggest cryptocurrencies, their charts, and the latest news to get a better understanding of where these cryptos may go from here. As...
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

Pantera CEO Says NEAR and Two Ethereum-Based Projects Showing Strength, Predicts Billions of New Crypto Users Will Arrive

Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that three overlooked crypto projects are showing impressive strength in the face of an overall downtrend in the digital asset markets. In a new CNBC interview, Morehead says that he sees cryptocurrency as a disruptive technology that will see billions of new users arrive to regardless of short-term volatility in Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Shiba Inu and Ethereum Holders Disgruntled At Price Action

Shiba Inu was a bull market hero, but since then, the meme-coin has left holders holding the bag – the same can be said with Ethereum. Since the Merge in mid-September, Ethereum’s downtrend has surpassed that of the general crypto market. Today, many investment opportunities like crypto are...
STOCKS

