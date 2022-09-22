Read full article on original website
Cross Country Trails - September 17 ReportUnder The Radar NWLAMinden, LA
Mudbugs Slide In NAHL Showcase; First Home Series This WeekendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Week 3 Under The Radar NWLA Football ReportUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Pilots and Lady Pilot Take Labor Day Weekend Trip To GeorgiaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
LSUS Lady Pilots and Pilots Get Wins Over WeekendUnder The Radar NWLALongview, TX
Shreveport Man Indicted in Landry Anglin Murder
After being rushed to the hospital, Landry Anglin was pronounced dead that afternoon. After a thorough investigation, police put out warrants for two men and one woman that they believed were involved in the rolling gun battle that senselessly ended the life of an innocent teenager. After the suspects were...
Caddo Parish Violent Offenders 9/16-9/18 (Mugshots)
Caddo Parish Violent Offenders 9/16-9/18 (Mugshots) The following mugshots are violent offenders who were booked to Caddo Correctional Center over the weekend. All those pictured are considered innocent until proven guilty. Caddo Parish 9/9-9/11 Violent Crime Arrests (Mugshots) The following mugshots are of those arrested in Caddo Parish for violent...
Bossier Police Seeking Cell Phone Thief
The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject pictured here. On September 14,2022 the unknown subject entered Pedro’s located at 2400 Airline Dr. and stole the businesses cell phone. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be...
Caddo Sheriff Says Jail Crowding Is Now Critical
Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator says the jail situation in Shreveport at the Caddo Correctional Center is at a crisis level and something has to be done. He says this problem has been getting worse and worse over the past few years. The sheriff wants members of the parish’s Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee to get together on Tuesday to talk about solutions.
Afternoon Seatbelt, Safety Checkpoint Scheduled for Shreveport
The Shreveport Police Department is on the hunt for drivers who aren't buckled up!. The Shreveport Police Department will hold a seatbelt checkpoint Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at an undisclosed location in west Shreveport. No, Shreveport Police aren't setting up a blockade just so they can write a bunch of...
What Does Shreveport Need to Attract More Visitors?
What improvements could be made in the Shreveport Bossier area to bring in more visitors and even bring in more new residents?. You hear folks talk all the time about cleaning things up, curbing crime, fixing the infrastructure and much more. But are there some things we should begin to work on now to help our community grow and prosper?
Watch Bossier Deputy Save Benton Student from Corn Dog
Quite a scare at Benton Middle School during lunchtime. A student was struggling to swallow a piece of corn dog and he stood up and walked toward the school resource office, Bossier Deputy Jeremy Johnston. The deputy noticed the student was struggling to breathe and his face was bright red. He asked the boy if he was choking. The student nodded that, yes he was.
List of Shreveport Mayoral Forums Coming Up
It seems like there is a Shreveport Mayoral forum every few days as we close in on the November election. But if you have missed the forums so far, you have several other opportunities to listen to the 10 candidates for mayor. Fall Election Information. The election is Tuesday, November...
Shreveport Fire Department Battles Apartment Fire
A fast response by the Shreveport Fire Department early Wednesday morning resulted in fire crews being able to quickly extinguish a rapidly progressing fire and save an entire apartment building. SFD units responded to the Aspen Apartments located at 9730 Baird Rd at 12:12 a.m. Engine 17 and Truck 17...
Summer 2022 Was Flaming HOT in Shreveport. Just How Hot Was It?
If you live in the Shreveport-Bossier City area and you thought that this summer was hotter than normal, you're right!. Shreveport-Bossier City experienced a whopping 25 100° plus days during the summer of 2022. That number could actually go up by tomorrow, since the official start of fall is...
Our Top 10 List of Things Guys in Shreveport Think About in Fall
Men in northwest Louisiana are unique. Here are the top ten things men in Shreveport-Bossier admit to having on their minds... including, but not limited to; women, boobs, guns, beer, and tacos. Yes, believe it or not, men do think about more than just sex. According to one of my...
Red River Revel 46 Kicks Off October 1st with Arts, Entertainment, New Attractions
Did you know that the Red River Revel Arts Festival was created in 1976 as a gift from the Junior League of Shreveport? In fact, Festival Plaza in downtown Shreveport was created for the Revel! For anyone who has taken a field trip to the Revel, you know what a gift to our community this event truly is. Research shows that exposure to the arts fuels positive skills and capacities that are valued by leaders and employers, such as persistence, collaboration, creative thinking, problem-solving, and motivation. Plus, art, no matter the medium, makes our world a more beautiful place. In addition to bringing art to the Ark-La-Tex, the Revel also celebrates our unique regional culture.
A Sneak Peek Behind The Scenes Of The New Noble Savage
We can't wait. A Shreveport legend has new life, and the people behind it are really coming in hot. Some of these menu items are knocking our socks off with their creativity, names, and infusion of classic Nobel Savage vibes, with some new energy. Head Chef of The Nobel Savage...
With a Name Like Bluebell, She’s Got to be the Sweetest Pup Ever
Have you ever noticed that pets either live up to their name or the complete opposite? Well, with a name like Bluebell, this gorgeous pup has got to be the sweetest and she's available for adoption in Shreveport. Meet Bluebell! She's a gorgeous, 5-year-old Feist, which is a rare breed...
Picture Of Louisiana High School Football Player Goes Viral
The internet is currently losing their minds over a high school football player in Louisiana. For the first time this season, the viral football player from Louisiana isn't named "Manning". Here's why the internet is losing their mind over Homer High School senior lineman Walteze Champ... Pictures like that of...
Saddle Up! It’s Time For the Springhill PRCA Rodeo
This is the weekend that cowboys and cowgirls from all over the Arklatex have had on their minds for months. It's the Springhill PRCA Rodeo at the Springhill Rodeo Arena. And if you think they really know how to put on a rodeo in Springhill, you would be right. It's the oldest continuously running rodeo in the whole state of Louisiana!
