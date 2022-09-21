Dr. Wesley Muhammad, Brother Obie & Sinclair Skinner l The Carl Nelson Show
Author Dr. Wesley Muhammad will discuss some of the misconceptions associated with the assassination of Malcolm X. Before we hear from Brother Wesley, Brother Obie, and a panel will explain how Mass incarceration feeds into the Prison Industrial Complex. We’ll start the program with Human Rights and Businessman-Activist, Sinclair Skinner. Sinclair will preview this week’s Black Block Chain Summit, set for Howard University.
