ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Nationals look to end skid in game against the Braves

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Washington Nationals (51-97, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (93-55, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 12:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Paolo Espino (0-7, 4.24 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); Braves: Bryce Elder (1-3, 3.67 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -261, Nationals +213; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals aim to break a three-game skid with a win over the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta has a 52-25 record in home games and a 93-55 record overall. Braves hitters have a collective .445 slugging percentage to rank second in the NL.

Washington has gone 27-47 in road games and 51-97 overall. The Nationals have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the NL at .251.

The matchup Wednesday is the 16th time these teams square off this season. The Braves hold a 12-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley leads the Braves with 37 home runs while slugging .544. Michael Harris II is 9-for-36 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Luke Voit has 20 doubles, 21 home runs and 64 RBI for the Nationals. Joey Meneses is 12-for-39 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .239 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Nationals: 2-8, .242 batting average, 4.87 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Spencer Strider: day-to-day (oblique), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (finger), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Darren O’Day: 60-Day IL (calf), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Nationals: Nelson Cruz: day-to-day (eyes), Keibert Ruiz: 10-Day IL (groin), Yadiel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (shoulder), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Eddie Rosario returns to Braves' bench Thursday

Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. Ronald Acuna will shift from designated hitter to the outfield while Rosario moves to the bench. William Contreras will be the Braves' DH on Thursday and Travis d'Arnaud will start behind the dish.
MLB
Yardbarker

MLB Odds: Braves vs. Phillies prediction, odds and pick – 9/22/2022

The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies will begin their four-game series with a Thursday night matchup at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Braves-Phillies prediction and pick, laid out below. Atlanta is in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
City
Washington, DC
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
FOX Sports

Braves look to end slide in matchup with the Phillies

Atlanta Braves (93-58, second in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (83-67, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Wright (19-5, 3.18 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 165 strikeouts); Phillies: Bailey Falter (5-3, 3.68 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -138, Phillies +116; over/under is 8 runs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paolo Espino
Person
Darren O'day
Person
Luke Voit
Person
Adam Duvall
Person
Ehire Adrianza
Person
Mackenzie Gore
Person
Cade Cavalli
Person
Sean Doolittle
Person
Carter Kieboom
Person
Kirby Yates
Person
Tanner Rainey
Person
Joey Meneses
Person
Nelson Cruz
Person
Stephen Strasburg
FOX Sports

Marlins begin 3-game series against the Nationals

Washington Nationals (52-97, fifth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (61-89, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Josiah Gray (0-0); Marlins: TBD. BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the Washington Nationals on Friday to open a three-game series. Miami is 30-45 at home and 61-89 overall. The...
WASHINGTON, DC
960 The Ref

Suárez, Phillies’ bullpen blank Braves

Ranger Suarez pitched six shutout innings as the Phillies held on to beat the Braves 1-0 Thursday night in Philadelphia. The loss drops the Braves to a game and a half back of the Mets in the NL East with 12 games remaining in the regular season. ©2022 Cox Media...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ESPN

Rhys Hoskins homers as Nola, Phillies beat Braves 9-1

PHILADELPHIA -- — Rhys Hoskins homered and drove in four runs, Aaron Nola pitched six shutout innings and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves 9-1 on Friday night for their third straight victory. Alec Bohm had three hits for the Phillies (83-67), who moved into second in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Marlins face the Nationals leading series 1-0

Washington Nationals (52-98, fifth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (62-89, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Erick Fedde (6-10, 5.29 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (13-8, 2.37 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 188 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -239, Nationals +195; over/under is 7 runs.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Nl#The Washington Nationals#Rbi
The Associated Press

White Sox say La Russa will not return to dugout this season

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will not return to the dugout this season. La Russa, who turns 78 on Oct. 4, had “additional testing and medical procedures over the past week,” the team said Saturday, and doctors have directed the Hall of Famer to stay away from managing for the rest of the season. Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as acting White Sox manager. La Russa left the White Sox before an Aug. 30 game against Kansas City to deal with a heart issue. He rejoined the club in Oakland on Sept. 11 and flew back to Chicago for a two-game series against Colorado.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Blue Jays bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Rays

Toronto Blue Jays (84-67, third in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (84-67, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (14-7, 2.40 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 168 strikeouts); Rays: Drew Rasmussen (10-6, 2.92 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 117 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -114, Blue Jays -105;...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
The Associated Press

Vantrease rallies Georgia Southern past Ball State 34-23

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Kyle Vantrease threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes and ran for a score to rally Georgia Southern to a 34-23 victory over Ball State on Saturday night. Georgia Southern (3-1) trailed 23-20 after Ball State’s Ben VonGunten kicked a 25-yard field goal with 12:39 remaining in the game. Georgia Southern was forced to punt on its next possession, but Anthony Beck II’s punt pinned the Cardinals at their own 8-yard line. The Eagles’ defense forced a three-and-out and they got the ball back on the Ball State 43-yard line. Six plays later Vantrease hit JJay Mcafee for a 7-yard touchdown and a 27-23 lead with 7:04 left. Ball State (1-3) was forced to punt and Vantrease threw a 47-yard scoring strike to Amare Jones to finish off a 10-play 86-yard drive and close out the win.
STATESBORO, GA
ESPN

Judge still at 60, homerless in 4th straight, Yanks win 7-5

NEW YORK -- — Aaron Judge tried to hold up his swing on a 2-2 fastball from Boston's John Schreiber that was darting high and outside through the afternoon shadows. Chris Conroy signaled strike three, and Judge pointed his left arm at the first base umpire, then waved in disgust toward the ump while walking back to the Yankees dugout.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

AP source: Cavs, Wade agree to 3-year contract extension

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers forward Dean Wade has agreed to terms on a three-year, $18.5 million contract extension with Cleveland, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Saturday. Wade, who will compete in training camp for a spot in Cleveland’s starting lineup, will receive $16.5 million guaranteed, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been signed. Wade was set to enter his final year under contract after the Cavs exercised his fourth-year team option in June. The 25-year-old has developed into a dependable rotational player since joining the Cavs as an undrafted two-way player in 2019 from Kansas State.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
528K+
Post
531M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy