SheKnows
Young & Restless Mystery Solved: Is Trevor St. John Playing [Spoiler]? Plus, Adam’s Heartbreak and Diane’s Next Move
Thoughts on this week’s Young & Restless in 3,2,…. Deacon Sharpe crossing over to Young & Restless to meet with Nikki made for some of my favorite scenes of the past five days, not to mention the flashbacks, which were just gold. Deacon was at his entertaining best trying his damndest to charm Nikki, who was having none of it. The two of them fell into their old rhythm seamlessly and I can’t wait to see more. What’s he going to give her at the restaurant? Guesses?
SheKnows
Young & Restless Preview: Diane Gets a Surprise Visitor — and Elena Stuns Nate With Her Decision
Billy feels betrayed by someone he thought was a friend. In a Young & Restless preview for the week of September 26 – 30, Diane gets a surprise. Read what happens and watch the preview below. Billy met with Chelsea last week after Johnny and Connor’s playdate, and she...
thecinemaholic.com
The Devil is a Part-Timer Season 2 Episode 11 Recap and Ending, Explained
In the eleventh episode of ‘The Devil is a Part-Timer!’ or ‘Hataraku Maou-sama!!’ season 2, titled ‘The Devil Preaches Human Interaction,’ Maou goes to the showroom with Alsiel, Suzune, and Rika to buy a new TV. Meanwhile, something strange happens all over the metropolitan region of the city as the TV screens blast for some inexplicable reason. Maou and his friends later learn that this is the work of the Watcher, an angel who has come as a replacement for Gabriel in Japan. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘The Devil is a Part-Timer!’ or ‘Hataraku Maou-sama!!’ season 2 episode 11. SPOILERS AHEAD!
Here's Everything We Know About the Love Lives of the "Vampire Academy" Cast
Peacock just took another stab at reimagining original shows with new twists and updated storylines with "Vampire Academy," which began streaming on the platform on Sept. 15. The show is based on the novel series by Richelle Mead and tied to the 2014 film of the same name. "Vampire Academy"...
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Eileen Davidson Says a Heartfelt Farewell: ‘We All Love You and Will Miss You Terribly’
It’s time for a goodbye. Outside of plotting with Phyllis and Nikki to take Diane down a peg or two, we haven’t been seeing a whole lot of Ashley lately on The Young & the Restless. Of course, unlike Phyllis’ single-minded vendetta, Ashley’s concerns are a bit more about protecting her family, and that, we’re sure, is something Eileen Davidson could understand in her own life!
‘Virgin River’: Ricky Will Not Be Returning for Season 5
Ricky has been a staple on 'Virgin River' since the beginning. However, now that the character has joined the Marines, he won't be returning for season 5.
SheKnows
General Hospital Stars Rocked by Casting Shock: ‘Wait… What?!’
Sometimes it’s the actors who are the last to know. As word began to spread that Chloe Lanier would be reprising her General Hospital role of Willow’s “late” twin sister, Nelle, the Emmy winner herself took to Instagram, dropping a photo and teasing, “See ya next week.”
SheKnows
You’re Killin’ Us, General Hospital: New Footage Teases a Devastating Death That Has Nothing to Do With The Hook
We’ve been so distracted, this one completely blindsided us!. It looks like we’re about to get a sad few days in Port Charles this week, but at least this time, it doesn’t have anything to do with The Hook. At least, we don’t think it does!
Days Of Our Lives actor Mark Miller dead: Please Don’t Eat the Daisies star passes away aged 97 as his daughter says he was 'fun and always creating'
Days Of Our Lives and Please Don’t Eat the Daisies actor Mark Miller has died aged 97 from natural causes. His daughter, actress Penelope Ann Miller confirmed the news on Twitter alongside a beautiful photo of them, writing: 'My Papa’s beautiful soul left this earth 9/9/2022. 'He loved...
‘The Young and the Restless’: What Happened to Nick’s Son Christian Newman?
'The Young and the Restless' fans are curious about what happened to Nick Newman's son Christian who's been absent for a while.
TV Fanatic
SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 1 Review: Take Care of Our Brother
With the news that Max Thieriot accepted a series regular role on Fire Country, it was hard not to think that we were approaching the end of Clay's journey. SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 1 was a masterclass in writing, acting, and directing as Bravo Team fought for survival following the ambush that ended SEAL Team Season 5.
thecinemaholic.com
Netflix’s Athena Ending, Explained: Who Killed Idir?
Netflix’s ‘Athena’ is a French drama movie directed by Romain Gavras. It tells the story of a Paris suburb that erupts into violence after the tragic death of a 13-year-old boy. As the community rises in revolt, seeking justice for the young boy, his three elder brothers face individual dilemmas as they search for the killers. Divided by ideological conflicts, the brothers make their own decisions leading to tragic and disastrous consequences. If you are wondering about the brothers’ fates and the killers’ identity in ‘Athena,’ here is everything you need to know! SPOILERS AHEAD!
‘The Young and the Restless’: Fans Turn on Sally After Her Romp With Nick
'The Young and the Restless' character Sally Spectra is moving on from her ex Adam Newman with his brother Nick Newman.
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives’ Robert Scott Wilson Reaches Out Directly to Fans: ‘If You Don’t Know, Now You Know’
Like it or not, death and rebirth are two of the backbones of daytime storytelling. Well, Days of Our Lives has not been killed, but it is getting a rebirth of sorts, as it moves from NBC to Peacock. Actually, it may be more accurate to compare the move to an actor who leaves one role and moves over to another… like Robert Scott Wilson’s jump from Ben to Alexander!
thecinemaholic.com
A Jazzman’s Blues Ending, Explained: Is Jonathan Bayou’s Son?
Netflix’s ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ follows the story of a man named Bayou. He’d fallen in love with Leanne when he was very young and despite all the hurdles in their path, he never moved on from her. Throughout the film, we find Bayou being warned by people around him not to pursue Leanne. Both of them are told that things could end very badly for them, especially for Bayou, if someone found out about them. Still, the couple is so hopeful about being together and starting their life anew that they don’t see it coming when everything comes crashing down on them. Here we analyze the events that lead to the heartbreaking fate of Bayou and Leanne’s love story. SPOILERS AHEAD.
Gizmodo
Shadow and Bone's Season 2 Sneak Peek Promises Even More Darkling Drama
Shadow and Bone, one of my favorite “no-thoughts, just-vibes” shows on Netflix, has finally dropped a season two sneak peek. The television adaption of the young adult series of the same name saw incredible success thanks to its approachable storytelling, charismatic leads, and exceptionally clever reworking of the original material.
thecinemaholic.com
My Stepmom’s Daughter Is My Ex Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?
Based on Kyousuke Kamishiro’s namesake light novel series, ‘My Stepmom’s Daughter Is My Ex’ or ‘Mamahaha no Tsurego ga Motokano datta’ is rom-com anime. The show follows Mizuto Irido and Yume Ayai, two compatible middle schoolers whose romance comes to an abrupt end just after their graduation. While they grow apart in the following years, in a strange twist of fate the former couple gets reunited as step-siblings and are forced to live under the same roof. Unfortunately, their past feelings which have been dormant until now are rekindled and the duo finds themselves in a spot.
‘Big Brother 24’: Ranking the Final 3’s Jury Management
Based on the evicted player's feelings about the final three 'Big Brother 24' houseguests, we've ranked them based on their jury management in the game.
thecinemaholic.com
Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?
‘Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World’ or ‘Isekai Meikyuu de Harem wo’ is a harem isekai anime based on Shachi Sogano’s Japanese light novel series of the same name. The show revolves around Michio Kaga, an ordinary high schooler who mysteriously gets teleported into a rural village. He immediately realizes that he is now in the game that he has been playing recently and luckily has an overpowered sword as well. Since he cannot log out, Michio accepts his fate and decides to satisfy his superficial desires by using his in-game abilities.
Law and Order: SVU Premiere Recap: Tick, Tick, Boom!
This Law & Order: SVU premiere recap is for the second hour of a three-way crossover involving Law & Order and Law & Order: Organized Crime. Make sure to check out our recaps of Parts I and III. A young girl’s execution-style killing on a New York City street is the horrific starting point for a joint effort among the officers of Law & Order, SVU and Organized Crime. The first hour of the crossover event revealed that the girl was Ukranian and had survived the Russian invasion only to become sex-trafficked soon after arriving in the United States. And that revelation led...
