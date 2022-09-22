Netflix’s ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ follows the story of a man named Bayou. He’d fallen in love with Leanne when he was very young and despite all the hurdles in their path, he never moved on from her. Throughout the film, we find Bayou being warned by people around him not to pursue Leanne. Both of them are told that things could end very badly for them, especially for Bayou, if someone found out about them. Still, the couple is so hopeful about being together and starting their life anew that they don’t see it coming when everything comes crashing down on them. Here we analyze the events that lead to the heartbreaking fate of Bayou and Leanne’s love story. SPOILERS AHEAD.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO