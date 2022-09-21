ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KIII TV3

Surveillance video shows shooting of dad killed with toddler in backseat; bond set for suspect

HOUSTON — A 38-year-old man charged in the deaths of a Houston dad and his 2-year-old son made his first court appearance Thursday where a judge gave him a high bond. Bolanle Fadairo, 38, is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of 38-year-old Michael Essien and his son Micah, according to court documents. Fadairo was also charged with tampering with evidence because investigators said he tried to get rid of text messages.
Woman kidnaped by ex-boyfriend in northwest Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON - Officials said a woman has been saved overnight Friday after she was kidnaped by her ex-boyfriend in northwest Harris County. Sheriff's deputies were called to a reported kidnapping in the area of Fallbrook and 249 around 7 p.m. They were told to look for a silver Toyota Rav4 with a broken-out rear windshield. The very vehicle was found on N Gessner and 249 in the Willowbrook area and officers were able to take the driver into custody.
Man arrested after SWAT standoff in north Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is in jail after waving a gun and holding police at bay on Thursday night. It happened around 7:30 p.m. at a home in the 15700 block of Greendale. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the man was pointing a gun at people around his home. That’s when they called for help.
3 arrested in connection to 16-year-old girl found shot to death in Liberty Co.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas - Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old girl found shot to death in Liberty County earlier this month. Authorities identified the victim as 16-year-old Emily Rodriguez-Avila. BACKGROUND: Authorities identify 16-year-old found dead in Liberty Co. According to officials, Kevin Rivera-Cortez,...
WANTED: Suspects responsible for Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon

HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for an Aggravated Robbery Deadly Weapon. On Monday, July 18, 2022, at approximately 2:07 p.m., unknown male suspects robbed the victim in the 9100 block of Bellaire Blvd. in...
