FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Triple shooting on Richmond in southwest Houston leaves one woman deadhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
O'Rourke Blames Abbott For These Issues in TexasTom HandyTexas State
'Magic Mushrooms' medicinal uses starting to blossom.Matthew C. WoodruffHouston, TX
UP Art Studio Partners With HPW and the Gulfton Community for Unique Art ProjectBetsy DensonHouston, TX
Homeless conference in Houston inspires Aurora City CouncilDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Related
Charges dismissed in Houston Subway restaurant murder of 18-year-old killed in front of his mom
This was a case that reverberated across the country: a teen shot and killed while protecting his mom from robbers at a Subway. Now, years later, justice may be lost.
Click2Houston.com
Second teen suspect charged in fatal shooting of 14-year-old Lamar HS student in west Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – A second teen suspect has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old Lamar High School student in west Houston in May, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Abdon Enriquez, 17, was charged with capital murder in the death of Axel Turcios. Another suspect, who...
Click2Houston.com
Man arrested, charged with murder in fatal shooting outside Fifth Ward convenience store
HOUSTON – A suspect was taken into custody Thursday, charged in a fatal shooting that left one person dead and another wounded. The suspect, Delonnie Norman, 21, is charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is accused of killing Maurice Cashman Tolbert, 30. Investigators said...
Click2Houston.com
Houston woman speaks out after her husband was shot, killed hours before her 2-year-old was found dead inside hot vehicle; Says family knew the gunman
HOUSTON – In an emotional interview, Mabel Essien spoke to KPRC 2′s Re’Chelle Turner about her husband Michael and her 2-year-old son Micah who both died on Tuesday afternoon. “I’m hanging on faith. I’m walking on faith. The only thing keeping me here is faith,” Essien said....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
12newsnow.com
LCSO: 3 friends confessed to shooting and killing 16-year-old Houston girl in Liberty County
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Friends of a Houston girl murdered in Liberty County helped lead investigators to her killers, the sheriff's office said at a news conference Friday. All three suspects have confessed and they remain in the Liberty County Jail, according to LCSO Capt. William Knox. "It's an...
Click2Houston.com
Have you seen him? Police seeking man wanted for attempting to rob ATM customer in SW Houston
HOUSTON – Houston police need the community’s help in finding a man who allegedly attempted to rob a customer who was withdrawing cash from an ATM machine in July. It happened in the 9100 block of Bellaire Boulevard in southwest Houston on July 18. Details on the outcome...
Click2Houston.com
Wife killed by husband moments before he was shot, killed by authorities; NCIS investigator also injured in shooting, HCSO says
ATASCOCITA, Texas – An investigation is underway after a woman was fatally shot and her husband, who is believed to be the suspected shooter, was also killed at a residence in northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The shooting was called in around 4 p.m. after reports...
Mother holding baby shot, killed by husband during domestic violence investigation, Harris County sheriff says
ATASCOCITA, Texas — A woman was shot and killed by her husband Thursday while NCIS agents were investigating domestic violence claims, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The husband was later shot and killed by Harris County Precinct 4 deputies in a shootout, the sheriff said. The initial...
RELATED PEOPLE
KIII TV3
Surveillance video shows shooting of dad killed with toddler in backseat; bond set for suspect
HOUSTON — A 38-year-old man charged in the deaths of a Houston dad and his 2-year-old son made his first court appearance Thursday where a judge gave him a high bond. Bolanle Fadairo, 38, is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of 38-year-old Michael Essien and his son Micah, according to court documents. Fadairo was also charged with tampering with evidence because investigators said he tried to get rid of text messages.
fox26houston.com
Woman kidnaped by ex-boyfriend in northwest Harris County, deputies say
HOUSTON - Officials said a woman has been saved overnight Friday after she was kidnaped by her ex-boyfriend in northwest Harris County. Sheriff's deputies were called to a reported kidnapping in the area of Fallbrook and 249 around 7 p.m. They were told to look for a silver Toyota Rav4 with a broken-out rear windshield. The very vehicle was found on N Gessner and 249 in the Willowbrook area and officers were able to take the driver into custody.
cw39.com
Man arrested after SWAT standoff in north Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is in jail after waving a gun and holding police at bay on Thursday night. It happened around 7:30 p.m. at a home in the 15700 block of Greendale. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the man was pointing a gun at people around his home. That’s when they called for help.
fox26houston.com
3 arrested in connection to 16-year-old girl found shot to death in Liberty Co.
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas - Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old girl found shot to death in Liberty County earlier this month. Authorities identified the victim as 16-year-old Emily Rodriguez-Avila. BACKGROUND: Authorities identify 16-year-old found dead in Liberty Co. According to officials, Kevin Rivera-Cortez,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Authorities search for man charged in shooting death of Houston-area fashion store owner
Deputies are putting a name to one of the faces captured in surveillance images, six months after a murder inside the victim's own business on the North Freeway.
Woodlands Online& LLC
WANTED: Suspects responsible for Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon
HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for an Aggravated Robbery Deadly Weapon. On Monday, July 18, 2022, at approximately 2:07 p.m., unknown male suspects robbed the victim in the 9100 block of Bellaire Blvd. in...
Click2Houston.com
Man fatally shot, another injured during home invasion in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are investigating a home invasion where one man was left dead and another man was injured in southeast Houston Wednesday, investigators said. HPD responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex located at 1221 Redford St. around 12:30 a.m.
Click2Houston.com
HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Deputies searching for man who robbed 2 north Harris County restaurants in less than 40 minutes
HOUSTON – Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man who they say robbed two north Harris County businesses, within a few minutes from each other, on Sunday. On Sept. 18 around 9:30 a.m., deputies said a man entered a Subway located at 5627...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox26houston.com
Suspect told Houston restaurant employees it was his first robbery, police say
HOUSTON - Houston police say a suspect who told employees at a fast food restaurant that it was his first robbery ended up leaving empty-handed. Authorities are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect in the incident that occurred around 6:10 p.m. Sunday in the 8000 block of Howard.
Click2Houston.com
Woman says random car followed her from The Galleria, busted out her windows and stole 2 new designer bags worth more than $3K
HOUSTON – A woman from the Katy area expressed concern for her safety and others after she said a car followed her home from The Galleria to steal two purses she had purchased. “Who did it? Who’s organizing this, you know? Cause it’s a total violation of privacy,” she...
Click2Houston.com
Houston couple said thief sold them a rental car on Craigslist for $16,000
A Houston family said a thief sold them a rental truck, using forged and fake documents to trick them out of thousands of dollars. A woman, who did not want her identity revealed, said she made two successful car purchases on Craigslist in the past. She said she was hoping...
