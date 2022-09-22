ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

WSAV News 3

SC cannabis fight persists in farmer’s lawsuit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina farmer is suing several state agencies in federal court on grounds they conspired to deny him his due process rights after authorities in 2019 destroyed his hemp crop, which was grown in unregistered fields. In a federal lawsuit filed Sept. 16, John Trenton Pendarvis alleges the South Carolina […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Are aqua sweeps allowed on Lake Murray?

LAKE MURRAY SHORES, S.C. — If you haven't heard of them, aqua sweeps are tools that some locals buy and use here on Lake Murray to get rid of the overgrowth, the muck and the debris. They're devices that weigh about 75 pounds. It makes big waves underwater to...
POLITICS
Coastal Observer

Historic crops returns to the fields along the Pee Dee

After Don Quattlebaum bought White House Farms in 2011, he started growing rice to attract ducks for hunting. The rice grew so well that Quattlebaum turned it into a business venture: Andy’s Charleston Gold Rice. “The prices you can get for the heirloom varieties made it feasible,” Quattlebaum said....
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Remembering Hurricane Hugo 33 years after it devastated South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - On September 22nd, 1989, Hurricane Hugo made landfall just north of Charleston Category 4 hurricane. The damage left behind was staggering. Eighty percent of South Carolina was without power. Four and a half million acres of trees were demolished. The 20-foot storm surge north of Charleston still holds the record of the highest ever observed on the east coast. Closer to home, the surge reached 13 feet in Surfside Beach and it 10 feet along the Grand Strand.
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

What impacts will Charleston see from Hurricane Fiona?

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina will not take a direct hit from Hurricane Fiona, but the beaches will experience some impacts over the next few days. Hurricane Fiona is currently a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph as it heads towards Bermuda. Although the storm will continue to pull further away from South Carolina, it will generate a lot of wave energy.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Where to see fall colors in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Thursday marked the Autumnal Equinox–when the sun is directly above the Equator and day and night are of equal length–which signifies the first day of Fall. Fall ushers in chillier temperatures, shorter days, and a phenomenon that is synonymous with the season: the leaves changing color. Beginning in late September, leaves shed […]
TRAVEL
Charlotte Stories

Another Aftershock Just Shook SC – Totaling 79 Quakes Since Christmas

Another aftershock rattled the Elgin area of South Carolina last night at 12:52 am, bringing the total number of quakes and aftershocks to 79 since Christmas. The rumbling of the Palmetto State started when a significant 3.3 magnitude earthquake struck Elgin, South Carolina (about 50 miles south of Charlotte) the day after Christmas, followed quickly by 2.5, 2.1, and 1.7 magnitude aftershocks.
ELGIN, SC
FOX Carolina

Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina

ELGIN, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed another earthquake hit the Midlands on Thursday. The USGS said the 1.4-magnitude earthquake struck about four miles southeast of Elgin at around 11:52 a.m. Since December, there have been more than 80 earthquakes recorded in South Carolina. MORE...
ELGIN, SC
WJCL

'Rainbow fentanyl' found in Georgia; Savannah doctor issues warning

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A dangerous and deadly drug disguised as candy or sidewalk chalk is now circulating in Georgia. "Rainbow Fentanyl" was recently detected in the Atlanta area, according to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office. Some fear it may now reach other places in the state, like Savannah. "One...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Tropical Depression 9 forms, could impact Georgia and South Carolina next week. The latest models

Tropical Depression #9 has formed in the Central Caribbean Sea. It will continue to strengthen today and become a tropical storm by tomorrow and a hurricane by Monday. The tropical system will track near Jamaica and the Cayman Islands this weekend. The track takes it near the west coast of Cuba on Monday then west coast of Florida by middle of next week as a category two hurricane.
GEORGIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

South Carolina workforce down by 5,000 workers as unemployment rate drops to 3.1%

(The Center Square) — South Carolina’s unemployment rate has dropped to 3.1%, going from 75,661 unemployed in August to 74,539, according to South Carolina’s Department of Employment and Workforce. There were 4,000 fewer workers employed over that period as 5,000 left the workforce statewide. "While the numbers...
ECONOMY
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Breaks Extended Pause in South Carolina Swarm

Central South Carolina experienced a weak earthquake Tuesday, ending a 3-week pause in earthquake activity that has rocked the area around Elgin, South Carolina. At 11:01 am Tuesday, a weak 1.9 earthquake hit just east of Elgin, South Carolina at a depth of 3.1 km. The last time an earthquake struck here was on September 1, when a weak 1.5 earthquake struck near Centerville; before that, a 1.6 magnitude event hit near Lugoff on August 27. For much of the summer, the area was experiencing nearly daily earthquakes, with thousands of reports of shaking coming in from concerned residents throughout the area.
ELGIN, SC

