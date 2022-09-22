Read full article on original website
Fairy Tale by Stephen King review – a terrifying treat
Once upon a time there was a boy called Charlie. His mother died in a terrible accident when he was young, and his father turned to drink, but Charlie grew up to be a good, strong, clever young man. The sort who helps strangers in need – such as the misanthropic Mr Bowditch, who has an equally elderly dog and a crumbling property. Which, as this is a Stephen King novel, sits on a tunnel leading to a mysterious world in need of saving from a horrifying evil.
Sioux City man's 'hairy dog' Frank is rare breed
There aren’t many dogs like Frank, who’s a Barbado da Terceira, a rare breed of which there are an estimated 200-300 in the world. He’s one of just 34 living in the United States.
The Best Dog Breed for Each Zodiac Sign
Searching for the perfect dog breed to match your zodiac sign? Look no further! From Aries to Pisces, we found the best breeds for each sign. Read on to find out which dog breed is the compliment to your zodiac. Aries. Traits: Passionate, impulsive, adventurous, argumentative, charismatic. Best dog for...
A Roadkill Roundup, Featuring 5 Tales of the Fatally Flattened
MOST PEOPLE pay no attention to the pancaked predator, the unlucky ungulate, or the vaporized vermin they speed past on their way to their next pickleball match. But we hunters, who take a special interest in all creatures and who deal more than most with life and death, take notice. We slow down and look on with at least a modicum of morbid curiosity, if not a pang of hunger. Here’s how we remember five of the fatally flattened.
CARS・
The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 45 - The Rain of Blood
As the jeweller returned to the apartment, he cast around him a scrutinizing glance—but there was nothing to excite suspicion, if it did not exist, or to confirm it, if it were already awakened. Caderousse’s hands still grasped the gold and bank-notes, and La Carconte called up her sweetest smiles while welcoming the reappearance of their guest. “‘Well, well,’ said the jeweller, ‘you seem, my good friends, to have had some fears respecting the accuracy of your money, by counting it over so carefully directly I was gone.’ “‘Oh, no,’ answered Caderousse, ‘that was not my reason, I can assure you; but the circumstances by which we have become possessed of this wealth are so unexpected, as to make us scarcely credit our good fortune, and it is only by placing the actual proof of our riches before our eyes that we can persuade ourselves that the whole affair is not a dream.’ “The jeweller smiled. ‘Have you any other guests in your house?’ inquired he. “‘Nobody but ourselves,’ replied Caderousse; ‘the fact is, we do not lodge travellers—indeed, our tavern is so near the town, that nobody would think of stopping here.’
‘Everyone’s got a book in them’: boom in memoir industry as ordinary people record their stories
Brian Lewis grew up on a tough council estate after arriving in England as part of the Windrush generation. At the age of eight he developed an interest in chess, and joined a team formed of council estate kids to take part in championships against children from generally more privileged backgrounds. Aged 12 he took on – and beat – an international chess grandmaster.
ComicBook
Aqua Teen Hunger Force: The Baffler Meal Complete Collection: A Feast for Fans
What can an introduction mean? We'll, for Aqua Teen Hunger Force fans, it's probably some mix of "Shake zula, the mic rula, the old schoola, you want a trip, I'll bring it to ya." True to form, the episodes you boot up at the beginning of The Baffler Meal Collection greet you with those familiar tones. In essence, that's the draw of this meaty DVD collection.
yankodesign.com
Absolutely surreal Yoga and Wellness Retreat is designed to look like a dancing peacock
A retreat designed to look so beautiful, it’ll instantly melt your stress away. Designed by Thilina Liyanage, this Yoga & Wellness Retreat concept takes the shape of a peacock mid-dance, with its plumage spread out in a large fan, creating a shelter underneath. Liyanage’s style has heavily leaned on nature-inspired architecture, with the use of natural materials like wood and bamboo. The Yoga & Wellness Retreat is no different, with a design so instantly iconic, you’d recognize it from a mile away!
What Book Bans Take From Kids
This year, the American Library Association’s annual Banned Books Week arrived in the midst of a renewed push to limit the literature children can access. Schools and libraries around the country have dealt with attempts to ban and remove hundreds of titles, many of which grapple with issues of sex, race, and gender, in the name of protecting young people from supposedly sensitive subject matter. And while notoriety has the potential to boost a book’s public profile, in most cases, suppressed titles disappear without much fanfare, leaving authors with fewer sales.
Return To Monkey Island Review: Rekindling The Magic
Pros Beautiful, highly-stylized visuals Loads of nods to other games in the series A near-perfect Monkey Island adventure Can play on Hard mode for more (and trickier) puzzles Several accessibility options for on-screen text Cons Interface can be clunky under certain circumstances Some details and text a bit small for handheld mode.
Review: ‘Less Is Lost,’ a funny and affecting U.S. road trip
“Less Is Lost,” by Andrew Sean Greer (Little, Brown) Andrew Sean Greer’s “Less Is Lost” is the highly anticipated follow up to his 2018 Pulitzer Prize winning novel “Less,” a satire about an American abroad who travels the globe from Mexico to Germany to Japan to avoid going to an ex-boyfriend’s wedding.
Fiction: The Artist Jack. “Short Kids Story.”
A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or events is purely coincidental.
How novelist Yiyun Li learned to capture shadows
With the publication of her new novel "The Book of Goose," Yiyun Li dives into the sources of her books' precision, attentiveness and grief.
