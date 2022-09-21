Read full article on original website
Related
alamedasun.com
Local Events Around Town Sept. 23 — Oct. 1
Island Bowl — In person, 7 p.m.; Thompson Field (Clement Avenue and Walnut Street) All Ages. The 67th annual Island Bowl between the Alameda High School and Encinal High School football teams kicks off at 7 p.m. Tickets: $8 for adults, $5 for seniors/kids. Tickets are available for purchase at venue.
alamedasun.com
USS Hornet Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Sept. 24
The USS Hornet Museum is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a special event Saturday, Sept. 24. The event is titled Hispanic Heritage Day at the Hornet. They will have special displays, exhibitors, speakers, open cockpits and more to celebrate Hispanic Americans in the armed forces throughout the history of the United States.
alamedasun.com
Island City Home to Innovative Soil Regeneration, Climate Change Effort
A half-mile long campus with the express purpose of serving as a science center, community garden, tech incubator and makerspace has been taking shape at 2133 Tynan Ave., near Alameda’s Posey Tube. The Regeneration Education Aquaculture Permaculture (REAP) Center, in development for the past 20 months, may prove the first of many soil remediation and training centers nationwide. REAP hopes to set a successful precedent that leads to “at least one center in every state.”
Comments / 0