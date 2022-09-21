A half-mile long campus with the express purpose of serving as a science center, community garden, tech incubator and makerspace has been taking shape at 2133 Tynan Ave., near Alameda’s Posey Tube. The Regeneration Education Aquaculture Permaculture (REAP) Center, in development for the past 20 months, may prove the first of many soil remediation and training centers nationwide. REAP hopes to set a successful precedent that leads to “at least one center in every state.”

