Dodgers: Fan Who Caught Albert Pujols’ 700th Home Run Reveals Intention for Ball
Don’t… be this guy. On a magical night for Albert Pujols, the Cardinals, the Dodgers, and Major League Baseball, one fan, unfortunately, sapped some of the fun out of Albert’s 700th career home run. A source revealed to a Fox Sports contributor that the unidentified fan who...
New York Mets All Star RF Starling Marte hopeful for imminent return
As postseason baseball looms for the New York Mets, being in prime health is key. First, though, securing the NL East is the top order of business. For the Mets to clinch the NL East, the return of All-Star right fielder Starling Marte would greatly help. Marte has been out...
Pirates' pitcher who gave up 60th HR to Aaron Judge wants 'cleared out' of record books
On Tuesday night, New York Yankees All-Star slugger Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run of the season off of Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Wil Crowe to equal a mark famously reached by legend Babe Ruth during the 1927 campaign. It was later learned that Crowe's great-great uncle was Hall of Fame pitcher Red Ruffing, one of Ruth's teammates with the Yankees during the 1930s.
Albert Pujols celebrated with Adrian Beltre immediately after hitting 700th HR
On Friday night, Albert Pujols made history. And he didn’t go to join his St. Louis Cardinals to celebrate right after crossing home plate. Rather, he went behind home plate to celebrate with a former All-Star who was sitting in the first row: Adrian Beltre. Take a look at...
White Sox say La Russa will not return to dugout this season
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will not return to the dugout this season. La Russa, who turns 78 on Oct. 4, had “additional testing and medical procedures over the past week,” the team said Saturday, and doctors have directed the Hall of Famer to stay away from managing for the rest of the season. Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as acting White Sox manager. La Russa left the White Sox before an Aug. 30 game against Kansas City to deal with a heart issue. He rejoined the club in Oakland on Sept. 11 and flew back to Chicago for a two-game series against Colorado.
MLB Insider Makes A Bold White Sox Declaration
After an 8-2 blowout loss to the first-place Cleveland Guardians, the Chicago White Sox find themselves in a tough position. They had a chance to gain significant ground on the Guardians this series, but that chance was squandered. Now, the South Siders find themselves six games out of first in...
Kyle Isbel kept out Friday for Kansas City
Kansas City Royals outfielder Kyle Isbel is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners. The lefty-hitting Isbel will sit versus the Mariners' southpaw. MJ Melendez will move to left field in place of Isbel while Hunter Dozier fills the void in the lineup to play right field and hit seventh. Edward Olivares will be the Royals' designated hitter and Salvador Perez will catch for Brady Singer.
Yankees Insider Reveals Shocking Harrison Bader Comparison
The New York Yankees are finally getting the chance to see what their newest acquisition Harrison Bader can do on a baseball field. Bader was acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals in the Jordan Montgomery trade mere minutes before the trade deadline. At the time, Bader was recovering from plantar...
Seager's eighth-inning homer pushes Rangers past Angels 5-3
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning, helping the Texas Rangers top the Los Angeles Angels 5-3 on Thursday. Seager drove a 1-1 fastball from José Quijada (0-5) deep to left for his 32nd homer, extending his career best in his first season with Texas. Quijada came in to pitch the eighth and walked leadoff hitter Marcus Semien before Seager went deep.
Austin Riley drops truth bomb on Braves crushing on Phillies as NL East race heats up
The Atlanta Braves are looking to become the first team since the New York Yankees more than 20 years ago to win back to back World Series titles. Winning the National League East would go a long way toward reaching that goal. On Wednesday, the Braves lost a tight game to the lowly Washington Nationals, 3-2. Base running mistakes were one of the reasons for the loss, a problem that has persisted this year. After the game, Austin Riley was asked about it.
Dodgers Highlights: Mookie Betts Walks It Off to Beat Arizona
The Dodgers beat the Diamondbacks, 3-2, on a walkoff single by Mookie Betts that capped a two-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning. Cody Bellinger led off the ninth with a double off the wall in right. After a Trea Turner groundout, Freddie Freeman worked a 2-0 count before being intentionally walked, and Will Smith followed with an infield single to load the bases.
Report: Twins to retain manager Rocco Baldelli
The Twins have floundered down the stretch, losing 15 of 21 games this month to fall to 73-77 entering play Friday. They’ll need a strong finish to avoid a second straight losing season, which is certainly a disappointing outcome for a team that was 11 games over .500 in May and sat at the top of the AL Central as recently as three weeks ago.
‘I’m not surprised’: Jose Ramirez drops truth bomb on Guardians teammates with AL Central crown within reach
The Cleveland Guardians are starting to run away with the AL Central title. The young squad has wrapped up a nine-game stretch against their two biggest competitors, the Minnesota Twins and the Chicago White Sox, winning seven of them. With a seven-game lead in the division, it seems like the...
Dodgers Highlights: Max Muncy’s Game-Tying Hits, Mookie Betts Walk-Off Single Against Diamondbacks
The Los Angeles Dodgers were facing the prospect of a third consecutive loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, but a ninth-inning rally led them to their 104th win of the season. The D-Backs took an early lead in the third inning on a Stone Garrett sacrifice fly following a defensive miscue between Gavin Lux and Trea Turner. To Julio Urías’ credit, he limited the damage to just one run despite the Diamondbacks loading the bases.
Wallner's 2 RBI isn't enough to prevent another Twins loss in Kansas City
Matt Wallner had another strong night at the plate but the Kansas City Royals had enough offense on Wednesday night to hand the Minnesota Twins a 5-2 loss. Wallner was the source of the Twins' offense as he put Minnesota on the board with an RBI single in the second inning. The Forest Lake native added to his night with an RBI double in the fourth that made it a 3-2 game.
Yankees GM Brian Cashman struck gold with one genius decision
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has made polarizing moves this season to help boost the team. The squad went into the 2022 campaign having a few weaknesses, executing multiple trades prior to the start of the season to help reinforce those vulnerabilities. Some may point to the acquisition...
The White Sox Never Took The Guardians Seriously
An ominous trend is developing on the South Side of Chicago, as the Chicago White Sox continue to slip in the AL Central standings. After winning the division last year with 93 victories, the South Siders have watched the Cleveland Guardians zoom past everybody else and take command of the division.
Lance Lynn Shared A Perfect Comment On His White Sox
The Chicago White Sox may be coming close to rock bottom. After being dominated by Triston McKenzie for eight innings, they fell into a six-game hole in the AL Central behind the Cleveland Guardians. It’s been a rough go of things lately. They had begun to play a little...
Charlie Morton’s next start could make history for the Braves
Charlie Morton finished last night with nine strikeouts, so he’s only six away from 200. Kyle Wright and Max Fried are both hovering around 160 Ks, which is a lot lower than I anticipated. I assumed one of those guys would be close enough to get Atlanta to potentially having three guys with 200 strikeouts.
The Astros Remain A Holdout For 1 Frustrating Trend
This season, we’ve seen a lot of ballclubs resort to bringing in a position player to pitch when the game is far out of reach, whether they’re ahead or behind. We’ve seen the Chicago Cubs use Franmil Reyes for an inning. We also saw the St. Louis...
