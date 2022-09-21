ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii County, HI

Comments / 2

Related
mauinow.com

Hilo man named 20th Richard Hoʻopiʻi Leo Kiʻekiʻe Falsetto Champion

Heua‘olu Sai-Dudoit of Hilo, Hawaiʻi earned the championship title at the 20th annual Richard Ho‘opi‘i Leo Kiʻekiʻe Falsetto Contest, held at the Ritz-Carlton Kapalua on Saturday night, Sept. 24. The competition featured five contestants–three from Maui, one each from Hawaiʻi Island and Kauaʻi....
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

State official calls for overhaul of HCCC, describing facility as ‘terrible mess’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A state Oversight Commission official is calling for the complete overhaul of the Hawaii Community Correctional Center in Hilo. After a recent tour of the facility, Commissioner Ted Sakai called the facility a “terrible mess,” saying HCCC lacked adequate medical and recreational facilities. Newly-appointed Oversight...
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Coronavirus
Hawaii County, HI
Government
Hawaii County, HI
Coronavirus
Local
Hawaii Government
City
Honolulu, HI
County
Hawaii County, HI
Hawaii County, HI
Health
Local
Hawaii Health
State
Hawaii State
bigislandnow.com

Volcano Watch: Where’s That Lava Headed and When Will it Get There?

Volcano Watch is a weekly article and activity update written by U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates. This week’s article was written by Postdoctoral Researcher David Hyman. When lava flows break out on the flanks of Kīlauea or Mauna Loa, Hawaiʻi residents and emergency management agencies...
VOLCANO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

14 years after a mom’s disappearance, her family continues search for answers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It has been 14 years since the disappearance of Big Island resident Marlo Moku and her family is still looking for any sign of her. When Marlo Moku’s youngest sister, Kawehi Moku, received an MAILE AMBER alert about a missing teenager last Friday, it took her back 14 years ago ― when Marlo Moku didn’t come home.
KITV.com

Big Island police have identified a suspect in investigation of horse found shot to death

HONOMU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police have identified a suspect in the ongoing investigation of a horse found shot to death in the Honomu area. On Monday, September 19, 2022, Hilo police responded to reports of a horse that had been shot and killed near Akaka Falls Road in Honomu. Officers arrived to find the deceased horse had been shot once in the torso.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawaii Island#Linus Covid#General Health
bigislandvideonews.com

Stainback Highway Road Work Begins September 27

HILO, Hawaiʻi - County officials say repairs to Stainback Highway will occur in three phases from the Panaʻewa Zoo to North Kūlani Road. UPDATE – (4 p.m. on Thursday, September 22) Road work on Stainback Highway, from the Panaʻewa Zoo to North Kūlani Road, will begin...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Police: Two Men Arrested in ‘Drive-By’ Paintball Incidents in Kona

Two Big Island men were arrested in connection with “drive-by” paintball shootings in Kona. Officers with the Hawai‘i Police Department’s Kona Patrol arrested and charged 18-year old Cyan Batha of Waimea for two counts of third-degree assault. Another man, 27-year old Sailus Gamsey of Kailua-Kona, was also arrested but was released pending further investigation.
KAILUA-KONA, HI
scoringlive.com

Waimea gets last gasp score to edge Kauai, secure D2 state berth

For the first time since 2003, Waimea is heading to the state postseason. The Menehunes dug deep defensively all game long and mustered just enough offense in its final drive to put an all important score on the board in a 6-0 victory over Kauai at Vidinha Stadium Saturday. "We...
WAIMEA, HI
hawaiimomblog.com

Visit Hilo: Scicchitano's Pizzeria Revisited

Nearly a year ago I tried Scicchitano's Pizzeria for the first time. I was underwhelmed by the experience, but knew I would give them another chance eventually, since they had just opened, and I'm sure they were still working out some bugs. The Scicchitano's Special was topped with an Italian...
HILO, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy