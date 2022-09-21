Read full article on original website
mauinow.com
Hilo man named 20th Richard Hoʻopiʻi Leo Kiʻekiʻe Falsetto Champion
Heua‘olu Sai-Dudoit of Hilo, Hawaiʻi earned the championship title at the 20th annual Richard Ho‘opi‘i Leo Kiʻekiʻe Falsetto Contest, held at the Ritz-Carlton Kapalua on Saturday night, Sept. 24. The competition featured five contestants–three from Maui, one each from Hawaiʻi Island and Kauaʻi....
hawaiinewsnow.com
State official calls for overhaul of HCCC, describing facility as ‘terrible mess’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A state Oversight Commission official is calling for the complete overhaul of the Hawaii Community Correctional Center in Hilo. After a recent tour of the facility, Commissioner Ted Sakai called the facility a “terrible mess,” saying HCCC lacked adequate medical and recreational facilities. Newly-appointed Oversight...
Numerous road signs stolen on Hawaii Island
Many road signs have been stolen in the Kau District and Hawaii Island Police are investigating the theft.
Some Inmates Were Stuck At The Hilo Jail Because They Couldn’t Post $15 Bail
Some of the inmates at the packed Hilo jail have been stuck there because they could not post bail in amounts as low as $15, and conditions at the facility are so poor they rival conditions at the infamous Rikers Island in New York City, a Hawaii corrections oversight panel was told Thursday.
bigislandnow.com
Volcano Watch: Where’s That Lava Headed and When Will it Get There?
Volcano Watch is a weekly article and activity update written by U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates. This week’s article was written by Postdoctoral Researcher David Hyman. When lava flows break out on the flanks of Kīlauea or Mauna Loa, Hawaiʻi residents and emergency management agencies...
hawaiinewsnow.com
14 years after a mom’s disappearance, her family continues search for answers
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It has been 14 years since the disappearance of Big Island resident Marlo Moku and her family is still looking for any sign of her. When Marlo Moku’s youngest sister, Kawehi Moku, received an MAILE AMBER alert about a missing teenager last Friday, it took her back 14 years ago ― when Marlo Moku didn’t come home.
KITV.com
Big Island police have identified a suspect in investigation of horse found shot to death
HONOMU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police have identified a suspect in the ongoing investigation of a horse found shot to death in the Honomu area. On Monday, September 19, 2022, Hilo police responded to reports of a horse that had been shot and killed near Akaka Falls Road in Honomu. Officers arrived to find the deceased horse had been shot once in the torso.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Grand jury indicts 52-year-old suspect in Hawaii Island abduction that’s rattled community
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A grand jury has indicted the 52-year-old suspect accused in a disturbing abduction and crime spree that’s rattled Hawaii Island. Duncan Mahi was indicted Wednesday on 11 counts, including kidnapping, terroristic threatening and sex assault. Ahead of the indictment, Mahi was in court Wednesday for a...
bigislandvideonews.com
Stainback Highway Road Work Begins September 27
HILO, Hawaiʻi - County officials say repairs to Stainback Highway will occur in three phases from the Panaʻewa Zoo to North Kūlani Road. UPDATE – (4 p.m. on Thursday, September 22) Road work on Stainback Highway, from the Panaʻewa Zoo to North Kūlani Road, will begin...
bigislandnow.com
Police: Two Men Arrested in ‘Drive-By’ Paintball Incidents in Kona
Two Big Island men were arrested in connection with “drive-by” paintball shootings in Kona. Officers with the Hawai‘i Police Department’s Kona Patrol arrested and charged 18-year old Cyan Batha of Waimea for two counts of third-degree assault. Another man, 27-year old Sailus Gamsey of Kailua-Kona, was also arrested but was released pending further investigation.
scoringlive.com
Waimea gets last gasp score to edge Kauai, secure D2 state berth
For the first time since 2003, Waimea is heading to the state postseason. The Menehunes dug deep defensively all game long and mustered just enough offense in its final drive to put an all important score on the board in a 6-0 victory over Kauai at Vidinha Stadium Saturday. "We...
hawaiimomblog.com
Visit Hilo: Scicchitano's Pizzeria Revisited
Nearly a year ago I tried Scicchitano's Pizzeria for the first time. I was underwhelmed by the experience, but knew I would give them another chance eventually, since they had just opened, and I'm sure they were still working out some bugs. The Scicchitano's Special was topped with an Italian...
