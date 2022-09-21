ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden condemns Putin’s nuclear weapons threat, war on Ukraine

By Alexandra Limon
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened the use of nuclear weapons, claiming Russia is being blackmailed with nuclear threats. Now, leaders around the globe are condemning Putin’s comments as both escalatory and false.

In a speech to the United Nations on Wednesday, President Biden responded to Putin’s latest nuclear threats with strong words for Russia –condemning their ongoing war on Ukraine.

“The United States is ready to pursue critical arm control measures, a nuclear war can’t be won and must never be fought,” President Biden said. “A permanent member of the UN Security Council invaded its neighbor, attempted to erase a sovereign state from the map.”

President Biden urged for a resolution to the war as Putin announced he will require an additional 300,000 reservists to sustain the war.

“This war is about extinguishing Ukraine’s right to exist as a state,” Biden said.

Leaders from around the world echoed President Biden’s sentiment that Russia’s invasion threatens not just Ukraine but the entire world.

Latvian President Egils Levits said “Russia continues to spread false narratives about the cause of the global crisis in food, fuel, and finance. These lies must be overturned. Russia alone is responsible for the crisis.”

The European Union foreign ministers are meeting Thursday in New York ahead of Thursday’s EU Security Council meeting to discuss the ongoing situation with Russia.

