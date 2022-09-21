Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fun Arcade and Pizza Place in Belmont, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Charlotte restaurant makes New York Times' list of 50 best restaurants in the United StatesTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC To Be Among One of the Fastest Growing Cities By 2060Tyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Why flexibility is increasingly important to Charlotte workersInstaworkCharlotte, NC
Related
Charlotte, NC To Be Among One of the Fastest Growing Cities By 2060
According to a news report from The Center Square, the 2020 Census reveals a decent amount of growth for the population of the United States of America. The US population grew about seven percent from 2010 to 2020 which means there are twenty million more people living here than we had in the past decade. Now, more than eighty percent of metro areas in the U.S. have been reporting population growth according to demographic data from the D.C.-based firm called Woods & Poole Economics, Inc.
corneliustoday.com
Davidson home and property sales
These property transactions were recorded by the Mecklenburg County Register of Deeds July 15-Aug. 15. 7/15/22 $259,000 Daniel Fisher Jr. to Nancy & Michael Smith Jr., 21245 Shearer Road. 7/15/22 $625,000 Li Feng to Laurie & John Gray, 144 Parkview St. 7/18/22 $690,000 Cynthia & Matthew Stotts to Shannon Stafford...
Construction begins on The Perch apartments in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Work is underway on Ram Realty Advisors’ newest multifamily project in Charlotte’s West End. Called The Perch, the two-building apartment project at 718 Gesco St. will be 217,000 square feet and have 213 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with balconies and uptown views. Amenities...
corneliustoday.com
More retailers coming to Birkdale Village
Sept. 22. The fourth tiny retail kiosk in The Grove near Regal Cinemas in Birkdale Village has now been claimed by mother-daughter duo Robin Galloway and Samantha Stevens, who will open Airlie Baby in October. The shop will offer infant and toddler clothing, toys, books, accessories, and more, with a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCNC
Ban on 'source of income discrimination' expands in Mecklenburg County
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County is joining Charlotte in an effort to protect low-income residents. The Board of County Commissioners has passed a policy mirroring Charlotte’s ban on "source of income discrimination." While the new policy aims to prevent discrimination against tenants that pay rent with vouchers or...
corneliustoday.com
New retail additions to Birkdale Village
Sept. 21. The fourth tiny retail kiosk in The Grove near Regal Cinemas in Birkdale Village has now been claimed by mother-daughter duo Robin Galloway and Samantha Stevens, who will open Airlie Baby in October. The shop will offer infant and toddler clothing, toys, books, accessories, and more, with a...
Cheesecake Factory adding restaurant in Huntersville’s Birkdale Village, building permit shows
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Rumors about the Cheesecake Factory adding a location at Birkdale Village in Huntersville are gaining traction. A pending building permit has been filed in Mecklenburg County for a project called Birkdale Village Cheesecake Factory. It lists 8701 Townley Road as the address. That 8,579-square-foot space was...
Charlotte Stories
3 Charlotte Suburbs Rank Among Best Suburbs In The U.S.
Large cities buzz with energy, but they can also feel overcrowded and overpriced. Suburbs, in turn, can offer more space and affordability – as well as access to better school systems. Despite these advantages, some people are hesitant to move to the suburbs, out of fear they are too...
IN THIS ARTICLE
country1037fm.com
VooDoo Wings Restaurant Coming To Charlotte
I don’t think I know anyone who doesn’t like wings. Later this year wing lovers in Charlotte will have another option to satisfy their cravings. Mobile, Alabama-based wing restaurant VooDoo Wings secured a 3200-square foot space on Highway 160 in Fort Mill and plans to open in December. If you’re familiar with the area, the space was formerly Blacow, which announced its closing this week. Franchisee Brandon Shively says the plan is to open five locations of VooDoo in Charlotte with expansion throughout the Carolinas. A spokesperson with National Restaurant Properties points to Fort Mill’s family vibe that makes it perfect for a brand such as VooDoo. This will be the first time the chain is moving outside its Alabama base. The menu features boneless or traditional type wings with 15 flavors to choose from. VooDoo marinates its chicken for 48 hours to ensure the best flavor and tenderness. Some customer favorites are Cajun Ranch, Lemon Pepper and of course VooDoo, a medium-heat soy and sriracha sauce. Customers can also choose BBQ and Teriyaki. There’s even a super spicy option known as The Bomb. Orders of wings come in numbers from 6-100 pieces. Not feeling the wing vibe? There’s also a Buffalo chicken sandwich and chicken salad. Other tasty treats at VooDoo include fried pickles, hand-cut fries and Buffalo mac and cheese. Don’t forget dessert! Choose from homemade banana pudding or Peanut Butter Cup pie in a cup. My mouth is watering already!
What is the prize for Presidents Cup winners?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — What do this year's Presidents Cup winners take home?. Over the course of four days of competition one team is working to emerge victorious. The Presidents Cup has a unique scoring system with teams earning points every day of the competition. The first team to reach 15 and a half points wins the cup. But a tie is possible, and that means both teams could have to share the trophy.
power98fm.com
Popular Restaurant Opens Their 7th North Carolina Location
One famous restaurant just opened its 7th location in North Carolina. Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is opening another North Carolina location in Kings Mountain. Are you ready for another Crave location to enjoy?. Restaurant News released an article stating that the new location will be located at 222 S....
earnthenecklace.com
Allison Latos Leaving WSOC-TV: Where Is the Charlotte Anchor Going?
Allison Latos has been bringing news to the people of Charlotte in an extraordinary way for the last 11 years. People were sad when they saw the video recording of the anchor and reporter in which she announced her departure from WSOC-TV. Latos has earned the highest respect from Charlotte residents and her colleagues. So her followers had many questions when they heard Allison Latos was leaving WSOC-TV. Find out what the multi-Emmy Award-winning anchor said about the new career chapter in her life.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tips for planting a new tree on your property
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Those who are staring at their big, open yard, wondering what they can plant in it may have an option now. Recently, Concord homeowners were able to adopt hundreds of free trees, and TreesCharlotte is giving away 600 trees on Saturday, Sept. 24. The tree species...
WCNC
I-485 inner loop reopened near Charlotte airport
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A crash on the inner loop of Interstate 485 in west Charlotte near Charlotte-Douglas International Airport delayed traffic for miles midday Thursday. The highway was briefly shut down while crews worked to clear the crash. No serious injuries were reported. For the latest breaking news, weather...
Departure drop-off area at airport to temporarily shut down for new canopy construction
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Douglas International Airport is temporarily shutting down the departures drop-off area as part of its expansion project. The road for all departures and arrivals will be directed to the arrivals area between 10 p.m. Sept. 27 and 4 a.m. Oct. 12 to start construction on a 146,000 square-foot canopy.
Coronavirus updates for Sept. 22: Here’s what to know in North Carolina this week
About 67% of people in the state have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Tenants of new Charlotte apartment complex facing car break ins
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some newcomers to Charlotte's University community were greeted with broken glass around their cars parked outside their new apartment building, The Livona Tryon. La'Jayais Simpson said she was woken up at 3 a.m. Wednesday to a loud noise. "I came out on my balcony," she said....
Fast Casual
Famous Toastery's flagship reopens with new look
With a renewed emphasis on becoming famous in the communities it serves, the original Famous Toastery location in Davidson, North Carolina, has reopened with a facelift. "Coming out of the pandemic, we were really looking for a new identity," Brian Burchill, co-founder and chief culture officer, said in a company press release. "The Davidson store specifically is nearly 15 years old, and the building itself is over 100 years old, so we thought it'd be a great place to start. It is also one of our busiest locations, so we wanted to really double down on that 'be famous' model."
Bush, Clinton, and more show up in NC at Presidents Cup golf tournament
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police tweeted a video with former President Bush, explaining they're working diligently to provide safety for both former presidents and others attending the Cup.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Two lawyers join Statesville firm of Benbow, Davidson and Martin
The firm of Benbow, Davidson and Martin PC has announced the addition of two attorneys to the firm. Scott Copeland and Kolin Funk were recently sworn into the practice of law in North Carolina. Both are graduates of Liberty University School of Law. Copeland has been practicing law for seven...
Comments / 0