Woman Tried to End 'Tumultuous' Relationship with Boyfriend. He Allegedly Shot Her Dead in Penthouse Apartment
A New York man has been charged with murder after authorities say he shot his girlfriend who was trying to end their "tumultuous" relationship, authorities say. Mark Small, 55, is accused of shooting 39-year-old Marivel Estevez in the Minneola luxury apartment they shared. He has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
'It's like ice': Nearly 300,000 tomatoes spill onto California highway, causing chain of crashes
A crash involving a big-rig truck scattered nearly 300,000 tomatoes across I-80 in California. Passing vehicles ground them into a slippery red pulp.
2 People Critically Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Arleta (Arleta, CA)
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Arleta on Sunday. The crash happened in the 13900 block of West [..].
