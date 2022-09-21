Read full article on original website
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Orange Park man faces child abuse charge after arrest in Collier CountyZoey FieldsCollier County, FL
Prodigy Goes Pink! at Lazy Springs Recreation ParkJessie RogersNorth Fort Myers, FL
3 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Avelo Airlines Announces New Base in Fort Myers – Signs of Florida’s Tourism and Business Economy GrowingToby HazlewoodFort Myers, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com
Estero Village Council secures 31.5 acres of green space
The Village of Estero requested a land-use change and a rezoning for a 31.5-acre property at the northeast corner of U.S. 41 and Corkscrew Road on Wednesday. This property, south of the Estero River, is half of the 62-acre land the Village purchased in 2019, known as the Estero on the River Trails project.
Hurricane preparedness tips from City of Naples
The City of Naples is reminding all residents and visitors to stay alert as Tropical Depression Nine could potentially impact the area.
How to prepare your home and family for a potential tropical system
Fox 4 continues to track tropical depression nine. While everything is changing by the day, you can prepare for your family now.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Tim Aten Knows: New bank coming to Gateway of Naples retail center
Q: What’s happening at the northeast corner of Tamiami Trail and Golden Gate Parkway? Looks like a building has been knocked down and there’s a fence around the area. A: A former Frantz EyeCare office recently was demolished to make way for a new Fifth Third Bank branch in the Gateway of Naples retail center across from Coastland Center mall. The freestanding 5,000-square-foot bank office with drive-thru lanes is targeted to open in late July 2023 in the retail center anchored by the original Food & Thought, said Jennifer Auray, vice president of regional marketing and communications for Fifth Third Bank in Florida.
WINKNEWS.com
After Irma flood, home buyout program offered in Bonita Springs
The flood damage in Bonita Springs during Irma in 2017 was so bad the federal government sent the city $5 million to make sure the same damage wouldn’t occur again. The program was supposed to be used to buy homes that suffered severe flooding, but five years later, the city has only purchased three homes. The city is supposed to buy them at market value.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Sweetgrass Galleries moves to new location in East Naples
Sweet Grass Galleries is moving to a new location after spending 20 years at its location on Trade Center Way in North Naples. The company, a resource of design industry professionals seeking fine couture silk florals, trees and greenery for homes and commercial establishments, is opening an expanded showroom at 2416 Tamiami Trail E. in East Naples. The East Trail Showroom will feature the growing popularity of grass as seen throughout Florida’s coastal terrain. Sweetgrass Galleries designs can be seen in private homes throughout Gulf Coast communities in Old Naples, Grey Oaks, Port Royal, Mediterra and Pelican Bay.
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte County residents remember Hurricane Charley
Charlotte County residents remember Hurricane Charley as Southwest Florida tracks the potential storm. Experts say this storm is taking a similar path that hurricane Charley did back in 2004. Charley was a category 4 hurricane that struck Charlotte County leaving businesses and homes destroyed. Jacob Layton was a little boy...
businessobserverfl.com
SMH announces plans to prepare for increased demand after Venice hospital shutters
After ShorePoint Health Venice closed its doors Thursday, Sarasota Memorial Health Care System went into hyperdrive to prepare for increased demand. ShorePoint Health made the announcement last month citing the opening of a new hospital within 5 miles that led to a decline in patients, as well as other factors like rising labor costs and staffing challenges. Instead the organization will focus on outpatient services at its ambulatory campus, HealthPark, which will continue operating.
WINKNEWS.com
‘No soliciting’ signs not deterring Cape Coral salespeople
Unwanted salespersons are knocking on doors trying to sell you something you’re not interested in, even if you have a ‘no soliciting’ sign on your house. The Cape Coral Police Department and city offered signs to residents around three weeks ago after an increase in complaints. Nevertheless,...
3 Breathtaking Beaches in Florida
There is no doubt that Florida has some of the most wonderful beaches in the country and if yo have never visited this beautiful state, then you should definitely plan your next holiday here. To help you get started, here are three beautiful beaches in Florida that you should explore if you get the chance.
santivachronicle.com
Refuge Welcomes New Education Intern
Education intern Olivia Hogan recently arrived to help the J.N. “Ding” Darling National Wildlife Refuge on Sanibel Island with staffing shortages this season, thanks to funding from the “Ding” Darling Wildlife Society-Friends of the Refuge (DDWS). Hogan graduated from Eckerd College in St. Petersburg, Fla., in...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral preparedness for a big storm
Anytime a storm hits, there’s always a fear that canals will overflow and cause major issues, especially in Cape Coral. Another fear for people living in Cape Coral is not having everything they need, which means people are getting supplies like food, water, and gas. A run on water...
gulfshorebusiness.com
South Street bar and grill’s second location set to rock Naples area
Cue the music. The second location of South Street City Oven Bar & Music launched this week in the Naples area with bigger plans to rock the house. Anchoring The Pointe at Founders Square, the new South Street is designed to be more musically focused than the original venue that anchors Goodlette Corners retail center in Naples. “It will be more music-oriented because the stage is larger and music is needed out this way,” said Diana Pleeter, who co-owns both venues with her husband, Bruce.
getnews.info
Titanz Plumbing and Air Conditioning Voted the Fastest Growing Company in Southwest Florida
TitanZ is a leading Plumbing and Air Conditioning company serving Charlotte County, Florida. The professional and experienced team from the company has the expertise and flair to deliver beyond the expectations of their clients, saving them time and money. Charlotte County, FL, USA – TitanZ is a full-service, family-owned company...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Naples-Marco Island area ranks fifth on Most Expensive Cities for Single-family Home Rentals list
The Naples-Marco Island area’s $3,495 a month median asking price for rent for August was enough to rank it fifth on Dwellsy’s Most Expensive Cities for Single-family Home Rentals list. The area experienced a 9.4% increase in asking price compared to August 2021. San Jose, Calif., was the most expensive city, followed by California’s Salinas, Santa Barbara and San Francisco.
New storage facility coming to Bal Harbor Plaza in Punta Gorda
A new storage facility will be added to the Bal Harbor Plaza in Punta Gorda, near the Punta Gorda Airport.
sarasotamagazine.com
The Housing Market Is Showing a Return to 'Normalcy'
Following a two-year real estate fever that sent prices skyrocketing and deals closing at never seen before speeds, the latest numbers point to a cool-down. According to August data from the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee (RASM), the local housing market showed a decrease in sales and a rise in the median number of days from listing date to contract. August's numbers are similar to July, indicating a steady but leveling market trend.
WINKNEWS.com
Counselors of Real Estate readying action plan for Fort Myers midtown
In this Gulfshore Business report, explains who is looking at two iconic buildings in the midtown area of Fort Myers in hopes of revitalizing the area. A great collaboration is taking place between a Fort Myers non-profit organization and the Counselors of Real Estate. City of Palms Park, the former...
Fort Myers Beach offers sand and bags
The Fort Myers Beach Fire District is making sand and bags available behind Fort Myers Beach Town Hall in preparation for Tropical Storm Ian.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Purchase agreement approved between Fort Myers, Suncoast Beverage Sales
Fort Myers City Council members unanimously approved a purchase and sale agreement between the city and Suncoast Beverage Sales LLLP, with no discussion, for the sale of the 47-acre tract of land at 4500 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The purchase price was $9 million, with an initial additional deposit of $100,000. Of the total purchase price, $3.1 million will be placed in an escrow account for environmental remediation costs on the site. The proceeds will be used to replace a fire department training facility and a park and recreation facility and nursery.
