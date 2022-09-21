ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanibel, FL

gulfshorebusiness.com

Estero Village Council secures 31.5 acres of green space

The Village of Estero requested a land-use change and a rezoning for a 31.5-acre property at the northeast corner of U.S. 41 and Corkscrew Road on Wednesday. This property, south of the Estero River, is half of the 62-acre land the Village purchased in 2019, known as the Estero on the River Trails project.
ESTERO, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Tim Aten Knows: New bank coming to Gateway of Naples retail center

Q: What’s happening at the northeast corner of Tamiami Trail and Golden Gate Parkway? Looks like a building has been knocked down and there’s a fence around the area. A: A former Frantz EyeCare office recently was demolished to make way for a new Fifth Third Bank branch in the Gateway of Naples retail center across from Coastland Center mall. The freestanding 5,000-square-foot bank office with drive-thru lanes is targeted to open in late July 2023 in the retail center anchored by the original Food & Thought, said Jennifer Auray, vice president of regional marketing and communications for Fifth Third Bank in Florida.
NAPLES, FL
Sanibel, FL
WINKNEWS.com

After Irma flood, home buyout program offered in Bonita Springs

The flood damage in Bonita Springs during Irma in 2017 was so bad the federal government sent the city $5 million to make sure the same damage wouldn’t occur again. The program was supposed to be used to buy homes that suffered severe flooding, but five years later, the city has only purchased three homes. The city is supposed to buy them at market value.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Sweetgrass Galleries moves to new location in East Naples

Sweet Grass Galleries is moving to a new location after spending 20 years at its location on Trade Center Way in North Naples. The company, a resource of design industry professionals seeking fine couture silk florals, trees and greenery for homes and commercial establishments, is opening an expanded showroom at 2416 Tamiami Trail E. in East Naples. The East Trail Showroom will feature the growing popularity of grass as seen throughout Florida’s coastal terrain. Sweetgrass Galleries designs can be seen in private homes throughout Gulf Coast communities in Old Naples, Grey Oaks, Port Royal, Mediterra and Pelican Bay.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Charlotte County residents remember Hurricane Charley

Charlotte County residents remember Hurricane Charley as Southwest Florida tracks the potential storm. Experts say this storm is taking a similar path that hurricane Charley did back in 2004. Charley was a category 4 hurricane that struck Charlotte County leaving businesses and homes destroyed. Jacob Layton was a little boy...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

SMH announces plans to prepare for increased demand after Venice hospital shutters

After ShorePoint Health Venice closed its doors Thursday, Sarasota Memorial Health Care System went into hyperdrive to prepare for increased demand. ShorePoint Health made the announcement last month citing the opening of a new hospital within 5 miles that led to a decline in patients, as well as other factors like rising labor costs and staffing challenges. Instead the organization will focus on outpatient services at its ambulatory campus, HealthPark, which will continue operating.
VENICE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

‘No soliciting’ signs not deterring Cape Coral salespeople

Unwanted salespersons are knocking on doors trying to sell you something you’re not interested in, even if you have a ‘no soliciting’ sign on your house. The Cape Coral Police Department and city offered signs to residents around three weeks ago after an increase in complaints. Nevertheless,...
CAPE CORAL, FL
Alina Andras

3 Breathtaking Beaches in Florida

There is no doubt that Florida has some of the most wonderful beaches in the country and if yo have never visited this beautiful state, then you should definitely plan your next holiday here. To help you get started, here are three beautiful beaches in Florida that you should explore if you get the chance.
FLORIDA STATE
santivachronicle.com

Refuge Welcomes New Education Intern

Education intern Olivia Hogan recently arrived to help the J.N. “Ding” Darling National Wildlife Refuge on Sanibel Island with staffing shortages this season, thanks to funding from the “Ding” Darling Wildlife Society-Friends of the Refuge (DDWS). Hogan graduated from Eckerd College in St. Petersburg, Fla., in...
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral preparedness for a big storm

Anytime a storm hits, there’s always a fear that canals will overflow and cause major issues, especially in Cape Coral. Another fear for people living in Cape Coral is not having everything they need, which means people are getting supplies like food, water, and gas. A run on water...
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

South Street bar and grill’s second location set to rock Naples area

Cue the music. The second location of South Street City Oven Bar & Music launched this week in the Naples area with bigger plans to rock the house. Anchoring The Pointe at Founders Square, the new South Street is designed to be more musically focused than the original venue that anchors Goodlette Corners retail center in Naples. “It will be more music-oriented because the stage is larger and music is needed out this way,” said Diana Pleeter, who co-owns both venues with her husband, Bruce.
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Naples-Marco Island area ranks fifth on Most Expensive Cities for Single-family Home Rentals list

The Naples-Marco Island area’s $3,495 a month median asking price for rent for August was enough to rank it fifth on Dwellsy’s Most Expensive Cities for Single-family Home Rentals list. The area experienced a 9.4% increase in asking price compared to August 2021. San Jose, Calif., was the most expensive city, followed by California’s Salinas, Santa Barbara and San Francisco.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

The Housing Market Is Showing a Return to 'Normalcy'

Following a two-year real estate fever that sent prices skyrocketing and deals closing at never seen before speeds, the latest numbers point to a cool-down. According to August data from the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee (RASM), the local housing market showed a decrease in sales and a rise in the median number of days from listing date to contract. August's numbers are similar to July, indicating a steady but leveling market trend.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Counselors of Real Estate readying action plan for Fort Myers midtown

In this Gulfshore Business report, explains who is looking at two iconic buildings in the midtown area of Fort Myers in hopes of revitalizing the area. A great collaboration is taking place between a Fort Myers non-profit organization and the Counselors of Real Estate. City of Palms Park, the former...
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Purchase agreement approved between Fort Myers, Suncoast Beverage Sales

Fort Myers City Council members unanimously approved a purchase and sale agreement between the city and Suncoast Beverage Sales LLLP, with no discussion, for the sale of the 47-acre tract of land at 4500 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The purchase price was $9 million, with an initial additional deposit of $100,000. Of the total purchase price, $3.1 million will be placed in an escrow account for environmental remediation costs on the site. The proceeds will be used to replace a fire department training facility and a park and recreation facility and nursery.
FORT MYERS, FL

