Gwendolyn Renee Williams is a 1988 graduate of Savannah High School, a 1992 graduate of Savannah State (College) University, a 2005 graduate of Armstrong Atlantic State University, and a 2010 graduate of South University. On May 31st, 2022, Gwendolyn successfully defended her dissertation entitled “Understanding Supervisee Psychological Contract Fulfillment, Licensure Status, Years in the Filed, and Satisfaction with Supervision.” On June 30th, 2022, Gwendolyn earned her Ph.D. in Counselor Education and Supervision from Capella University. Dr. Williams is a Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC). She is a Military & Family Life Counselor and serves military families connected to the Ft. Stewart military base in Hinesville, Georgia. Dr. Williams is a member of the American Counseling Association, Association of Counselor Educators and Supervisors, Chi Sigma Iota, National Society of Leadership and Success, and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO