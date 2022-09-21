Read full article on original website
WJCL
Liberty and Learning flag raised at Charles Ellis Montessori Academy
SAVANNAH, Ga. — An exciting day, Wednesday morning at Charles Ellis Montessori Academy. The school raised the flag of Learning and Liberty in honor of one of their own. Beth Whalen is the current Teacher of the Year for the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System. The...
allongeorgia.com
Two Bulloch Co Middle Schools Open New $5.25M Athletic Facilities, Grand Openings Set for Sept 20 & 28
Two of Bulloch County Schools’ middle schools are set to host grand opening ceremonies for their new athletic complexes after 13 months of construction. William James Middle School’s and Langston Chapel Middle School’s administrators, athletic directors and coaching staff are eager to showcase their facilities on September 20 and 28, respectively. The new $5.25 million complexes were designed by Hussey Gay Bell Architecture and built by Dabbs & Williams General Contractors, both of Statesboro.
allongeorgia.com
Ten Bulloch County Teachers Receive $2.5K in Extra Yard for Teachers Grants
Ten Bulloch County Schools educators will receive a total of $2,500 in Extra Yard for Teachers grants thanks to the College Football Playoff Foundation and Georgia Southern Athletics. Each teacher will receive a $250 classroom improvement grant to fund the project outlined in the competitive grant application submitted to GA...
WJCL
Grocery giveaway feeds hundreds at Savannah's Oglethorpe Mall
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia gave out enough food to feed over 800 families Friday. The event happened at Oglethorpe Mall in Savannah. Before they began handing out grocery items lines of cars stretched across the mall parking lot. The nonprofit gave out milk, meat, fresh...
wtoc.com
Liberty County Schools new transportation director hired
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - School districts across America facing bus driver shortages, and communities in the Coastal Empire are no exception. Making that situation more difficult for Liberty County Schools, they started this year without a transportation director. But now, they’ve filled that role and the woman who filled it,...
wtoc.com
Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia calling for community help
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah resident receives recognition for her hard work to end hunger in Coastal Georgia. America’s Second Harvest Food Bank of Coastal Georgia hosted a luncheon to pay tribute to its volunteers. Savannah’s volunteer of the year, Kate Fox-Marrs received special recognition. Second Harvest...
Richmond Hill, September 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Savannah Tribune
Chatham Retired Educators Association News
The Chatham Retired Educators Association (Chatham REA) kicked off the 2022-2023 year at its first meeting on Monday, September 13, 2021, at the Southwest Chatham Public Library. The meeting was also available on Zoom. The new Chatham REA Officers for 2022-2023 are: President-Mrs. Annette Mitchell, President-Elect, Mrs. Carrie R. Howard,...
WJCL
Savannah's Huxsie Scott receives proclamation from the mayor
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A showstopping musical performance took over the start of Thursday night’s Savannah City Council meeting. Savannah native Huxsie Scott, a well-known jazz/blues singer, was invited by Mayor Van Johnson to perform at City Hall. She received a proclamation from the city for her decades of...
Missing Tattnall County man’s car spotted on Wilmington
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The vehicle of a 75-year-old dementia patient who was reported missing from Tattnall County was spotted in Chatham County on Wednesday night. Charles Stansfield was last seen on Tuesday, September 20. He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a navy blue t-shirt with lettering and a dark green hat. He […]
Food bank hosting drive-thru event at Oglethorpe Mall
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A local non-profit food bank hopes to feed 800 families at its drive-thru food drive at the Oglethorpe Mall Friday morning. The food drive — hosted by America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia — runs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The food bank said it was funded in part by […]
WJCL
2 women taken to the hospital after being struck by vehicle in downtown Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Officials say two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle Friday morning in downtown Savannah. It happened around 10:40 a.m. at Telfair Square. According to Savannah Fire, a woman driving a sedan was rounding the corner when two other women stepped out...
WJCL
High School Softball Highlights and Scores for Wednesday, Sept. 21
BROOKLET, Ga. — High school softball highlights and final scores from Wednesday, September 21.
thegeorgeanne.com
Gossip Gus: GSU to Ban Beloved Children’s Classic.
Hey Eagle nation, Gossip Gus here! You know I’ve always got the hot deets on the happenings at Georgia Southern. This new information that I’ve stumbled upon this week is no exception. A close source has told me that one of my personal favorite books from childhood is...
WJCL
12th annual Bluffton Boiled Peanut Festival happening Saturday with all-you-can-eat boiled peanuts
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Preparations are underway for the 12th annual Bluffton Boiled Peanut Festival. It’s happening Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. at the Heyward House, and WJCL's Riley Miller will be there serving as the event’s emcee. Come hungry. There’s fun for everyone including all-you-can-eat boiled...
Savannah Tribune
Gwendolyn Williams Earns Ph.D. in Counselor Education and Supervision
Gwendolyn Renee Williams is a 1988 graduate of Savannah High School, a 1992 graduate of Savannah State (College) University, a 2005 graduate of Armstrong Atlantic State University, and a 2010 graduate of South University. On May 31st, 2022, Gwendolyn successfully defended her dissertation entitled “Understanding Supervisee Psychological Contract Fulfillment, Licensure Status, Years in the Filed, and Satisfaction with Supervision.” On June 30th, 2022, Gwendolyn earned her Ph.D. in Counselor Education and Supervision from Capella University. Dr. Williams is a Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC). She is a Military & Family Life Counselor and serves military families connected to the Ft. Stewart military base in Hinesville, Georgia. Dr. Williams is a member of the American Counseling Association, Association of Counselor Educators and Supervisors, Chi Sigma Iota, National Society of Leadership and Success, and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.
wtoc.com
Savannah man found dead in backyard of Glennville home
GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah man was found dead in the backyard of a Tattnall County home on Monday, Sept. 19. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a dead body in a backyard on Harvey Lane in the White Pines community of Glennville.
Savannah man found dead in backyard of Tattnall County home
GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating after a man was found dead in the backyard of a home in Glennville on Monday. On Sept. 19 at 7:30 a.m., the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a deceased man in the backyard of a home on Harvey […]
vanishinggeorgia.com
Log Tobacco Barn, Long County
This barn likely dates to the 1930s [perhaps 1920s], when tobacco production became a larger sector of the commercial agricultural economy in Georgia. Before that time, production was scattered and more specialized. An interesting feature of several tobacco barns I’ve documented in Long County is their height, which is notably shorter than most barns found elsewhere in Georgia. I’m unsure as to the reason for this.
WJCL
'Rainbow fentanyl' found in Georgia; Savannah doctor issues warning
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A dangerous and deadly drug disguised as candy or sidewalk chalk is now circulating in Georgia. "Rainbow Fentanyl" was recently detected in the Atlanta area, according to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office. Some fear it may now reach other places in the state, like Savannah. "One...
