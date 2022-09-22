Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
WWE's Newest SmackDown Bray Wyatt Tease Has Been Solved
WWE's latest episode of SmackDown was already rather loaded, but then WWE got fans buzzing even more when they revealed another QR code tease during the episode. At one point Hit Row, The Street Profits, Natalya, Drew Gulak, and more were all partying backstage, and when the camera flashed by a table a QR code could be seen. The code led people to a game where you had to get the white rabbit through a red door, and once you walk through the door, you are given a set of coordinates. People have figured out where those coordinates lead, and you can check out the post in action below.
wrestlingrumors.net
Recently Departed AEW Star Allegedly Tried To Get Other Stars To Jump To WWE
Is that a mutiny? The rise of AEW has changed the way the wrestling world works. After so many years of WWE dominating the industry, there is now a new promotion on the rise that is allowing wrestlers a fresh place to go. That has been a game change, but at the same time, not everyone who goes there is going to be happy. That seemed to be the case with one star, but some others shut him down.
PWMania
Video: Bray Wyatt Spotted Training Ahead of Possible WWE Return
Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda), who has been the subject of rumors regarding a possible return to WWE, is shown in recently released footage working out in the gym. During the dark segments of their shows over the course of the past week, WWE has been playing Jefferson Airplane’s “White Rabbit” while the house lights have been dimmed.
411mania.com
WWE News: New White Rabbit Teaser Airs On Smackdown, Sami Zayn Becomes An Honorary Uce
– We got a new “White Rabbit” teaser on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Friday night’s show featured a QR code in the background of a Hit Row “watch party” segment, which led to a new game. Completing the game takes the white rabbit in a warp hole that leads to the word “patricide” as well as a coordinate that references where Monday’s Raw will take place.
RELATED PEOPLE
stillrealtous.com
Bray Wyatt Responds To Tweet About His Rumored WWE Return
Recently WWE has been playing the song “White Rabbit” at live events and TV tapings, and earlier this week a teaser video was unveiled for the White Rabbit when a QR code was cleverly placed in the background on Raw. The teaser video flashed the number “9.23” which has led many to wonder if there could be some sort of reveal on SmackDown tonight.
Yasmine Lopez Shares Rare Photos Of Cowboys Star Trevon Diggs’ Alleged Second Son On Instagram
For the past couple of years, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs has charmed sports fans and Dallasites with the quips from his adorable son, Aidan, who is often by the athlete's side at press conferences. However, Diggs is known to have one more son apart from his older child. Born...
NFL・
Mayweather Thinks The Problem Child Will 'Get Demolished' By World Class Boxer Canaleo, Jake Paul Slaps Back
Jake Paul ‘The Problem Child’ is preparing to box Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva on October 29, at the Gila River Arena in Phoenix. What Happened: Paul has resurfaced in a Betr Twitter post where he said, “"I guarantee you that if Canelo and I fight one day - if he's dumb enough to get in the ring with me - I will beat his f***ing ass."
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Receives Major Promotion On WWE SmackDown
Sami Zayn was officially welcomed into The Bloodline by "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns on the 9/23 episode of "WWE SmackDown" in Salt Lake City, Utah. Following The Bloodline's opening promo segment, Zayn asked to speak on the microphone, which seemed to upset Reigns, and specifically Jey Uso – who has had issues with Zayn parading around as a member of the stable uninvited.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PWMania
Photo: MJF Hangs Out With WWE Star
AEW star MJF has been in the news recently following his return at All Out, where he was revealed as the joker who won the Casino Ladder Match, earning him a title shot whenever he wants. MJF revealed earlier this week that he had reached an agreement with AEW President...
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Names Weapon She Wants To Use In WWE Extreme Rules Match
Playing "Rogue Legacy 2" on "The Baddest Stream on the Planet" live stream, "SmackDown" superstar Ronda Rousey asked her "Rowdy Ones" what weapons would they like to see used in her upcoming Extreme Rules match against "SmackDown" Women's Champion Liv Morgan. "Definitely thumbtacks," said Rosey as she scrolled through comments....
PWMania
Another Member of Triple H’s Team Returning to WWE
Since taking over the creative direction of WWE, Triple H has rehired a number of former wrestlers, including some of those who served on his staff when he was in charge of NXT. The most recent addition to the team is Gabe Sapolsky, who has rejoined the company. PWInsider reports...
Yardbarker
WWE’s Roman Reigns finally rules on Sami Zayn’s Honorary Uce status
For weeks, Sami Zayn has been the WWE’s Honorary Uce, but that title, ironically enough, has been an honorary one. That’s right, though Michael Cole, Corey Graves, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and even “The Wiseman” Paul Heyman have acknowledged Zayn’s stop as a reliable ally to The Bloodline, Roman Reigns has never actually acknowledged the well-traveled veteran as part of his family, even an adopted one who shares no actual blood with the Anoa’i family.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrestlinginc.com
Reason Drew McIntyre Missed WWE Live Events
Drew McIntyre was absent from this weekend's WWE live events despite being advertised, causing some fans to question why he was out of action for the shows. It has since been revealed that the Superstar came down with an unexpected illness. According to PWInsider, the Scotsman has been dealing with...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Latest On Upcoming Hearing In MLW vs. WWE Lawsuit
Earlier this year, MLW filed an anti-trust lawsuit that alleges WWE interfered with potential MLW deals with VICE TV and the Tubi streaming service. In the lawsuit, MLW claimed they had a deal with Tubi in place, but WWE pressured them to drop it or they would pull SmackDown from FOX since FOX owns Tubi. MLW claimed WWE SVP Susan Levison called VICE executives to have the deal, reached in May to air archival footage, nixed because Vince McMahon was “pissed” about VICE airing MLW programming.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Credits WWE Hall Of Famer For Creating DX's Crotch Chop
WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has revealed the origins of the D-Generation X "suck it" crotch chop. The famous taunt, which became a trademark of the faction, was performed by all members of the group — including Michaels, Triple H, X-Pac, Chyna, and The New Age Outlaws. It is frequently heralded as one of the most famous in the history of pro wrestling.
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Responds To WWE Stars Unhappy With Celebrity Involvement
"The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns, World Wrestling Entertainment's undisputed Universal Champion, took to the airwaves to deliver his sermon once again, this time in an interview with "SecondsOut" host Radio Rahim. Following WWE's heated press conference on Saturday, September 19, which confirmed Reigns' Universal Championship defense against Logan Paul at...
ewrestlingnews.com
Sami Zayn Issues A Threat After AJ Styles Mocks Him
Sami Zayn might be coming to Monday’s episode of WWE RAW to teach AJ Styles a lesson. The feud started on Saturday when Styles took to Twitter to call Zayn ‘pathetic’ after getting his ‘honorary Uce’ t-shirt on Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Styles wrote,
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Comments On Roman Reigns Vs. Logan Paul At WWE Crown Jewel
At least one WWE Hall of Famer is looking forward to the upcoming title match between Logan Paul and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, which will take place November 5 at WWE's Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. Paul, who originally gained fame as a YouTuber, signed with WWE...
PWMania
Updated Line-Up for Monday’s WWE RAW, New Matches Revealed
New matches have been added to the WWE RAW card for Monday. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will face WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY in a non-title match on Monday night. Damage CTRL’s feud with Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss continues on Monday nights, and it...
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Great Muta Makes Surprise AEW Appearance, Helps Sting
Now that’s a cameo. There are certain pairings in wrestling history that work so well that people will talk about them years if not decades later. That is the kind of thing that can make for a very fun moment when it is referenced years later, especially if it is done well. Another such moment took place this week, as a pair of rivals from decades ago had a stunning reunion.
Comments / 1