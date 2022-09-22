Read full article on original website
Herald-Journal
Clarkston Santa Claus creates bus stop play area
A popular local mall Santa Claus, Curtis Godfrey, has brought cheer to the hearts of Clarkston children outside of the Christmas season. Each school day around 8 a.m. while waiting for the bus, neighborhood kids start their day by playing on a playground constructed by Godfrey at his home.
Herald-Journal
Prep football: Mustangs trample Grizzlies, stay atop region standings
Known for its stingy defense this season, the Mustangs continued that trend Friday night. They also added some offense to the mix, not that Mountain Crest hasn’t had any offense, but boy did the boys from Hyrum take a step forward in that department against Logan. Six different Mustangs scored, and the visitors rolled to a 38-7 Region 11 win on Crimson Field to put a damper on Homecoming for the Grizzlies.
Herald-Journal
Public hearing scheduled on Cache County open-space bond
A public hearing on a proposed $20 million open-space bond in Cache County is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, in the County Council chambers at 199 North Main St. in Logan. As required by law, all residents are invited to attend and participate in the hearing. Placement...
Herald-Journal
Prep boys golf: Johansen leads Riverhawks again as Ridgeline secures region
Early on it looked like Ridgeline may be challenged for the Region 11 boys golf title this fall. That doesn’t seem to be the case any longer. Sure, there is still the region championship next week which carries double the points as two 18-hole rounds are held, but the Riverhawks pretty much just need to show and record scores on Monday and Tuesday.
Herald-Journal
New Cache County assessor specially elected
In a special election Saturday morning, Cache County Republicans chose Brett Robinson to replace former County Assessor Kathleen Howell. The party held their fall meeting in congruence with the special election, which took place at Thomas Edison Charter School’s North campus.
Herald-Journal
USU football: Aggies make too many mistakes, fall to Rebels
For the first time this season, the Aggies got off to a fairly promising start, but the momentum was short lived. UNLV came storming back from a 7-0 deficit by scoring 21 unanswered points spanning the first and second quarters, withstood a pretty spirited second-half rally by Utah State and secured a 34-24 victory over the Aggies in the Mountain West opener for both football programs on Saturday evening at Maverik Stadium.
Herald-Journal
USU football: Aggies face formidable challenge in UNLV
It wasn’t the start to the 2022 college football season the Aggies envisioned, but all of their primary goals are still attainable. Nevertheless, Utah State must make considerable strides to even put itself in a position to defend its Mountain West Conference championship. That quest begins Saturday as USU hosts UNLV in the conference opener for both teams. Opening kickoff from Maverik Stadium is scheduled for 5 p.m. and the game will be televised on CBS Sports Network.
Herald-Journal
Only elephants to address in the room: Cache Republicans plan special election for county assessor
Cache County Republicans are holding a special election to elect a new county assessor after Kathleen Howell retired from the position earlier this month. The special election format — in which people leave their position for a successor picked by their political party — has become relatively common in Cache Valley in recent years.
Herald-Journal
Potential state flags on display at Cache County Historic Courthouse
The twenty designs in the running to become Utah’s new official state flag were raised in front of the Cache County Historic Courthouse on Friday morning. The banners will fly outside the building for two weeks to let Northern Utahns see the options for the new emblematic colors. An adjoining sign informs onlookers of a website where they can submit feedback on the designs through Oct. 5.
Herald-Journal
Falling for color: Experts share predictions for autumn leaf displays
Fall is officially here, bringing relief from the scorching summer along with Cache Valley’s annual display of colorful changing leaves. The process has already started in the mountains, with patches of orange, yellow and red showing in places like Sardine and Logan canyons, and if history is any guide will intensify over the next couple of weeks.
Herald-Journal
Authorities release identity of driver who died after collision on U.S. 89/91
A multi-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 89/91 on Thursday resulted in the death of a Brigham City man while another critically injured person is expected to survive, authorities say. The collision occurred around 6:00 a.m. near the American West Heritage Center.
